Talking Penn State-Michigan State, Sean Clifford’s legacy and the latest in recruiting: Blue-White Breakdown

Penn State football mailbag: Where the Nittany Lions stand with the transfer portal set to open
This time next week, rosters across college football are going to change. The transfer portal officially opens next Monday. Players can announce their intentions before that. But on Dec. 5, those looking for greener pastures can formally do so, allowing coaches and staffers to reach out.
Penn State-Michigan State review: Fourth-down aggression continues to pay dividends
Two weeks ago, James Franklin provided a lengthy 740-word answer in response to a question about his evolved approach to fourth-down decision-making, acknowledging that there’s been “a pretty significant shift” in the coaching community. But really, all Franklin had to do to explain his stance was point at the numbers.
Penn State honors 22 football players during Senior Day ceremony: video
Penn State football fans had a chance to say one last farewell to some of their beloved players this past weekend for the annual Senior Day ceremony. The Nittany Lions hosted Michigan State to cap off their season at home but before that start of the game, seniors and final-year players for Penn State took one last stroll into Beaver Stadium.
Penn State QB Christian Veilleux announces plans to enter the transfer portal
Penn State’s first transfer portal domino has fallen, and it was an expected one. Reserve quarterback Christian Veilleux will enter the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday afternoon. Veilleux will have three years of eligibility wherever he ends up. “Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing,”...
Tom Izzo upset by unequal discipline in Michigan Stadium tunnel incidents
Tom Izzo is taking issue with the Big Ten’s decision to issue a $100,000 fine to Michigan State and a reprimand to Michigan in the aftermath of the incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel last month. The 28th-year Spartans basketball coach emphasized that he doesn’t condone the actions of...
Penn State’s early December storylines: possible player movement, 2023 recruiting, more
Penn State’s 2022 regular season is in the books and the Nittany Lions won their final four games to finish 10-2. James Franklin’s team entered the Michigan State game ranked No. 11 in the country and handled the Spartans 35-16 at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
Big Ten Power Poll (The Final Episode): How U-of-M flipped the OSU script and Purdue survived the wild West | Jones
It’s the merciful final Poll of the season, and a victory lap is in order for my August pick of Michigan to repeat in the East when everybody’s darling was Ohio State. Still, I must acknowledge why my bold prediction on Sharkface back in 2015 spiraled to earth in flames, and how repeated failure versus OSU might’ve been good for him in the long run.
Penn State’s Sean Clifford bids farewell in final game at Beaver Stadium: video
Penn State quarterback, Sean Clifford would face off against the Michigan State Spartans for his final college career game inside Beaver Stadium. Today was also Senior Day for the Penn State football team and Clifford would end his time with the Nittany Lions throwing for 202 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-16 final over the Spartans.
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
2 dead after speeding vehicle slams into tractor trailer in Cumberland County
Two people died Monday morning when their car crossed the center line and slid sideways into a tractor trailer going the other direction on Lisburn Road in Monroe Township. The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday along a curve in the road in the 1200 block of Lisburn Road, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
Pa. McDonald’s manager accused of making unauthorized refunds to herself
The manager of a McDonalds in Clearfield County is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from the restaurant where she worked, according to a story from WJAC. Officials with the Lawrence Township Police Department told the news station that Kelly Bennett, 54, had issued dozens of unauthorized refunds to herself at the fast food restaurant, located along South Second Street.
Woman’s vehicle shot at multiples times at Cumberland County intersection: police
A woman who was driving home during the overnight hours Saturday was shot at repeatedly by someone in the vehicle in front of her, according to police. A male, age unknown, in a black SUV turned onto 21st Street from the Harvey Taylor Bridge bypass and 32nd Street just before 2:30 a.m., East Pennsboro Township police said.
Worker found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan hotel
ANN ARBOR, MI – Firefighters responding to a carbon monoxide alarm in an Ann Arbor hotel Monday afternoon found a maintenance worker dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Fire crews were called at 12:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, to the Victory Inn, Washtenaw Avenue, for a reported carbon monoxide...
