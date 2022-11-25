Read full article on original website
Related
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system
Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war
A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US and China are 'dangerously close' to a war that would crush economic growth
The US and China are edging towards a potential military conflict over Taiwan, Ray Dalio has warned. President Xi appeared to hint at war when he warned China to prepare for a "dangerous storm" last month. "This is scaring just about everyone, which is paralyzing activity," the Bridgewater founder said.
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Large underwater volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean's surface, scientists warn
A large submarine volcano is likely erupting below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, citing discoloration.
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
Hitler's secret plan for invading North America
What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth
Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
US Says North Korean Regime Will End If They Use Any Nuclear Weapon On US Or Allies
Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaVictoria Model from Pixabay. After additional missile launches by North Korea this past week, one of which was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) despite the best efforts of the United Nations Security Council, government officials in both the United States and South Korea now believe that Kim Jong Un might be preparing for the a new nuclear test. For their part, North Korea has stated that the missile tests they have conducted have been in response to the military drills conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan in the region. Moreover, North Korea has obliquely threatened that, should the United States and South Korea initiate an attack, they will use nuclear weapons in the resulting conflict. When these statements are combined with the suspicions that North Korea is about to conduct the seventh nuclear test in its history, there is concern that both sides might be engaged in a escalatory cycle that increases the odds of conflict. This is especially the case given North Korea this past September announced a new nuclear weapons law which said that the country was a nuclear armed state which would not be pursuing disarmament.
Fauci says U.S. is at a ‘crossroads’ as COVID kills 2,600 a week and new Omicron variants bloom with winter coming soon
As winter comes, a "variant soup" of Omicron sublineages like XBB, BQ.1, and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground across the country.
This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered
A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
