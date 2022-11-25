ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
College Football News

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14

What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 13? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend

Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
OKLAHOMA STATE
College Football News

Bowl Projections College Football Playoff Predictions Week 13

Bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 13 of the 2022 season. Just when this was all supposed to clear up before the big weekend of championship games, everything got more bizarre. The College Football Playoff picture, though, actually became easier. The problem over the next week will...
OREGON STATE
FanSided

Brian Kelly gets trolled relentlessly for LSU losing to Texas A&M

LSU’s College Football Playoff chances are dead after their loss to Texas A&M, and head coach Brian Kelly got trolled. The LSU Tigers rose up to the No. 5 spot in this past week’s College Football Playoff rankings following Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina. With that, LSU couldn’t afford another loss, considering they already had two to their credit on the season, if they wanted to sneak into the Playoff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks

ESPN's new College Football Playoff picks are in. The 2022 college football regular season came to an end on Saturday, with Michigan thumping Ohio State, USC and TCU staying in the College Football Playoff hunt and more. Following Saturday's games, ESPN's experts have updated their College Football Playoff picks. Here's...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Awful Prediction

Fans down in Knoxville were coming for Kirk Herbstreit's neck on Saturday night after his comments on the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game. The ESPN analyst predicted that Vanderbilt would upset the Vols, after Tennessee fell to South Carolina last week and lost Hendon Hooker to an injury. However through three-and-half quarters that hasn't been the case, UT is hanging a 49 on the scoreboard to Vandy's 0.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Simulated BCS Rankings Top 25 Released

Following the final week of the college football regular season, the simulated BCS Rankings have been released. Georgia comes in at No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Michigan and TCU. Ohio State, not USC, comes in at No. 4 in the simulated BCS rankings on Sunday night. Here are...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

AP Top 25 Poll: Michigan moves up to No. 2 slot, USC enters top four in college football rankings

We knew there'd be a shakeup in the top four of the AP Top 25 this week following Michigan's 45-23 win over Ohio State, and we got exactly what we expected. Michigan moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2 while Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. The Wolverines also picked up five first-place votes, though they weren't nearly enough to put it within reach of surpassing Georgia for the top spot.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit updates top 4 College Football Playoff teams after Rivalry Week

Kirk Herbstreit has a new top 4 after a wild Rivalry Week that saw the upset of several top teams. The analyst updated the list after the end of the Notre Dame-USC game, where the Trojans took care of the Irish 38-27 to hold on to their positioning. Herbstreit’s updated top 4 teams are Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. Alabama and Ohio State are on the outside looking in sitting at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl Projection Round-Up: USC to CFP? Washington to Rose Bowl? Where does Oregon fall?

That was quite an end to the regular season in the Pac-12, wasn’t it? After the Oregon Ducks fumbled the bag early in the day against Oregon State by blowing a 21-point second-half lead and failed to capture their place in the Pac-12 Championship Game, it left the entire conference to watch the Apple Cup in Pac-12 After Dark, which would decide which team would go to Las Vegas to secure a matchup with the USC Trojans. The Apple Cup didn’t disappoint, with Washington winning a 51-33 shootout over Washington State that got ugly late. With the win, the Huskies ended Oregon’s...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

College football playoff starting quarterback enters transfer portal

Last season, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara led the team to their first win against the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade as well as the program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. But this season, he was benched in favor of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, so it appears that McNamara is looking to move on elsewhere.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy