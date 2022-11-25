Knoxville dominates All-Lincoln Trail Conference football team

Knoxville - The Lincoln Trail Conference tri-champion Knoxville Blue Bullets had six players selected first team and 14 overall to the recently announced LTC All-Conference team.

The Bullets received the most selections among LTC teams including Annawan-Wethersfield and Mercer County, who shared the title with Knoxville

Knoxville finished the season 9-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs.

"It shows their hard work, the strength of our program and the strength of our schedule," said Knoxville coach Ryan Hebard.

"They're recognized by their peers as being good players and that's really important," he added.

"When kids get recognized it's a collective effort."

The Blue Bullets' Braden Downs, picked as an All-LTC first team tight end, also recently received recognition as an honorable mention selection to the Illinois Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team.

Knoxville's Jaxin Johnson led his team's selections by being named a first-team runningback on offense and a defensive lineman on defense.

Other Blue Bullets named first team on offense were William Stone as an offensive lineman and Bo Laws at linebacker and Beau Honecutt at defensive back.

Earning second team spots were Hudston Strom on the offensive line, Downs on the defensive line, Kory Stearns at linebacker and Will Shreeves at defensive back.

Knoxville's honorable mentions were Oscar Young at runningback, Trenkton Kirgan on the offensive line and Isaac Nolan at defensive back.

LTC Football All-Conference First Team

Offense

QB – Colby Cox (Mercer County)

RB – Zeb Rashid (Annawan-Wethersfield)

RB – Jaxin Johnson (Knoxville)

RB – Bryan Betleshofer (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

TE – Braden Downs (Knoxville)

WR – Owen Relander (Mercer County)

WR – Colin Hornback (Annawan-Wethersfield)

WR – Daniel Kieser (Stark County)

OL – Matthew Senteny (Annawan-Wethersfield)

OL – William Stone (Knoxville)

OL – Ethan Baxter (Stark County)

OL – Carson Kellett (Mercer County)

OL – Kellen Francis (Princeville)

OL – Graham Wight (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

K – Daniel Kieser (Stark County)

Returner – Tayshaun Kieser (Princeville)

Defense

DL – Graham Wight (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

DL – Jaxin Johnson (Knoxville)

DL – Ethan Baxter (Stark County)

DL – Brecken Heinrichs (Mercer County)

LB – Matthew Senteney (Annawan-Wethersfield)

LB – Luke Nelson (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

LB – Bo Laws (Knoxville)

LB – Charlie Rouse (Stark County)

LB – Tony Rodriguez (United)

DB – Beau Honeycutt (Knoxville)

DB – Owen Relander (Mercer County)

DB – Daniel Kieser (Stark County)

DB – Ashton Potter (Annawan-Wethersfield)

P – Daniel Kieser (Stark County)

LTC Football All-Conference Second Team

Offense

QB – Dillon Horrie (Annawan-Wethersfield)

RB – Tayshaun Kieser (Princeville)

RB – Jake Mcelwee (United)

RB – Matthew Lucas (Mercer County)

TE – Brecken Heinrichs (Mercer County)

WR – Jordan Johnson (Princeville)

WR – Mason Heitzler (Annawan-Wethersfield)

WR – Adam Kohl (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

OL – Hudson Strom (Knoxville)

OL – Ian Willits (Mercer County)

OL – Coy McKibbon (Annawan-Wethersfield)

OL – Brody Bledsoe (ROWVA-Williamsfiled)

OL – Colby Stotler (Stark County)

OL – Jack Jungmann (United)

K – Kole Miller (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

Returner – Owen Relander (Mercer County)

Defense

DL – Braden Downs (Knoxville)

DL – Kellen Francis (Princeville)

DL – Carson Kellett (Mercer County)

DL – Arthur Pratt (Annawan-Wethersfield)

LB – Matthew Lucas (Mercer County)

LB – Zeb Rashid (Annawan-Wethersfield)

LB – Jake Mcelwee (United)

LB – Kory Stearns (Knoxville)

LB – Payton Sedam (Mercer County)

LB – Marcus Daily (Princeville)

DB – Jaxon Sharp (ROWVA-WIlliamsfield)

DB – Jordan Johnson (Princeville)

DB – Will Shreeves (Knoxville)

DB – Mason Heitzler (Annawan-Wethersfield)

DB – Javin Dellitt (Mercer County)

DB – Adam Kohl (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

P – Jack Godsil (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

LTC Football All-Conference Honorable Mention

QB – Logan Carruthers (Princeville)

QB – Riley Danner (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

RB – Oscar Young (Knoxville)

TE – Luke Nelson (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

TE – Jack Godsil (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

TE – Marcus Daily (Princeville)

WR – William Fredrickson (Mercer County)

WR – Connor Wagenbach (Stark County)

WR – Lewis Sams (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

OL – Trenton Kirgan (Knoxville)

OL – Evan Krause (Annawan-Wethersfield)

OL – Cohen Newman (Annawan-Wethersfield)

OL – Gage Aldred (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

K – Alex Wadden (Mercer County)

K – Landon Sauer (Annawan-Wethersfield)

Returner – Jaxon Sharp (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

Returner – Matthew Henry (Stark County)

Defense

DL – Denzel Garza (Princeville)

DL – Grant Erlacher (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

DL – Gavin Minteer (Mercer County)

DL – Drew Haverback (Annawan-Wethersfield)

DL – Tanner Price (Stark County)

LB – Gage Aldred (ROWVA-Williamsfield)

LB – Avery Gerber (Stark County)

DB – Tyler Palanos (Annawan-Wethersfield)

DB – William Fredrickson (Mercer County)

DB – Matthew Bowser (Stark County)

DB – Isaac Nolan (Knoxville)