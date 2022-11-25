ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
torquenews.com

Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction

Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fordauthority.com

Ford Dealer EV Certification Deadline Won’t Be Pushed Back

Earlier this year, FoMoCo announced that it would be offering two tiers of Ford dealer EV certification – Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite – which will enable those entities to sell all-electric vehicles following a rather large investment, under strict guidelines. While these Ford dealer EV certification programs are optional, they are required for those that wish to sell EVs, and as one might expect, have been the subject of considerable controversy both in the U.S. and Canada. That prompted The Blue Oval to extend the deadline for dealers to choose which way they want to go from October 31st, 2022 to December 2nd, 2022 recently, but now it seems as if the automaker won’t be giving dealers more time as we quickly approach the latter date, according to The Detroit News.
fordauthority.com

2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over Fuel Injector Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over a fuel injector issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, a fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. The hazards: a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source such as hot engine or...
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC

Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds

Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
torquenews.com

Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?

Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds

The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
globalspec.com

The range of electric vs gas-powered cars

While electric vehicle (EV) ownership has increased in the U.S. during the last decade, range anxiety — the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge — remains an issue for current as well as prospective EV owners. Ongoing improvements in battery technology have...
Truth About Cars

Good, Cheap, or Quick: Mazda to Drop Billions in Effort to Play Catchup With EVs

Mazda is moving toward electrification but far slower than most automakers. To play catch up, the company is dumping billions into a new plan that could bring some of its EV production efforts to the United States. Automotive News reported that Mazda’s looking to spend $10.6 billion through 2030 and...
Top Speed

Chip Shortages And Dealership Markups, Is There An End In Sight?

New vehicle demand is at record levels, and supplies are scarce due to the pandemic-induced shortages in microchips, the conflict in Ukraine, and rising gasoline prices. Dealers are marking up many of the newest cars that are either in very high demand or very low supply. The average price of a new car grew to around $48,000 in 2022. Patience may be a virtue, but chances are that even the most patient of car shoppers are fed up with empty dealer lots and stubbornly high prices, for both new and used vehicles.

