buckinghamshirelive.com
Tesco is latest supermarket to bring in egg limits for customers
Tesco has become the latest UK supermarket to bring in limits on the number of eggs customers can buy. Supply issues have seen three of the largest supermarkets here rationing eggs. The limit in place in Tesco allows each customer three boxes of eggs, despite early claims it had “good...
BBC
Primark to open four new stores and create 850 jobs
Budget fashion chain Primark has said it will open four new stores in the UK and create 850 jobs. The retailer is planning to open stores in Bury St Edmunds, Salisbury, Teesside Park and Craigavon. Under a £140m investment plan, which Primark said showed its "commitment to UK retail", some...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi stocks up on 50million mince pies and 37million pigs in blankets
Aldi is set to sell almost 50 million mince pies this Christmas as millions of shoppers flock to its stores amid the intensifying cost-of-living crisis. The supermarket predicts it will also sell over 38 million pigs in blankets this festive season, in what will be Aldi’s biggest Christmas ever.
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Shopper who ordered six pack of eggs receives two EGG CUSTARD TARTS on her Sainsbury's order as substitute - as supermarkets start rationing boxes because of shortages
A shopper who ordered six eggs from Sainsbury's received a box of egg custard tarts instead as the country struggles with a shortage on the supermarket shelves. The customer, who made the online order through Uber Eats, said she 'burst out laughing' when she realised they had substituted the product in her basket.
Rail strike: which trains are running and which are cancelled this Saturday?
Over the next six weeks, nine days of national rail strikes are planned, together with an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year.The December and January stoppages are planned by the RMT union.But before that, members of the train drivers’ union, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), will walk out at 11 train operators on Saturday 26 November. It is the fifth national strike by drivers in five monthsThe stoppage will trigger widespread cancellations across Britain. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators says: “Passengers should only travel by train if necessary.”Yet many trains will be...
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
BBC
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Urgent safety warning to people buying turkey, duck or goose to freeze for Christmas
People who get ahead and buy their turkeys and other festive birds early and freeze them are being warned of a major safety change. The Food Standards Agency has warned that as a result of bird flu it has allowed some birds to be frozen then defrosted before being sold as chilled.
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky England...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Inside the huge warehouse full of Made.com stock to be sold at auction for cheap
Trendy furnishing website Made.com announced its collapse this week, and although it's going to be bought by Next, there's a lot of furniture sitting in a warehouse set for auction. An auction house in Wales will be selling £40 million worth of stock. The vast majority will be sold at...
‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city
Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
BBC
Armada Way revamp: Row over Plymouth city centre tree felling plans
Councillors are being urged to reconsider proposals to cut down and replace more than 100 trees in Plymouth city centre. Save the Trees of Armada Way (STRAW) says the council wants to cut down 136 out of 153 trees and replace them with 164 new ones, at a cost of £12.7m.
BBC
Council's legal action over Wisbech migrant hotel dismissed
A council's application for an injunction to prevent the Home Office temporarily placing migrants in a hotel has been dismissed by the High Court. Fenland District Council in Cambridgeshire sought action regarding the hotel in Wisbech. Its lawyers said Wisbech had "a history of migrant exploitation". Refusing the injunction,...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
BBC
Bridgnorth retailers discuss business improvement scheme
Retailers from a town in Shropshire are in talks over creating a Business Improvement District (BID). Some businesses in a BID area would be asked to pay a levy for services such as maintenance and marketing. Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth, a Facebook group which helps promote the town, said...
Sunak faces fresh revolt from Tory MPs over small boats as No 10 hints at climbdown over onshore windfarms – UK politics live
Latest updates: business secretary hints that government may avoid rebellion over windfarms by giving in while row grows over Albanian asylum seekers
UK retail sales slide as pessimism mounts; oil hit by China Covid protests – business live
Retail sales fell in November, and expectations for sales in the coming month are the lowest since March 2021
BBC
Nottingham maternity units set to miss investigations deadline
Bosses at Nottingham's crisis-hit maternity units are set to miss a deadline for clearing a backlog of incomplete "serious incident" investigations. Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) has 53 outstanding maternity incidents yet to be investigated. The trust had said it aimed to complete investigations by December 23. But director of...
