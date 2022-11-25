Ford’s mission to vastly expand its EV business is currently centered around securing the raw materials it needs to build an adequate number of batteries at its new BlueOval SK Battery Park in Kentucky, which is currently under construction. That operation – which consists of a partnership between Ford and its BlueOvalSK joint venture partner SK On – will serve as the main driving force in the automaker’s EV push, though both companies are also investing in their own separate ventures as well. For The Blue Oval, that includes retooling the Oakville Assembly plant in Canada to produce the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs, though its EV ambitions in that country are set to expand beyond that effort with the construction of a new Ford cathode factory there, as Ford Authority reported earlier this month. However, it could be joined by a number of other EV-related facilities as well, according to Automotive News Canada.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO