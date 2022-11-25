Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack: Live Photo Gallery
Following its debut back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang models out and about, including a GT coupe, an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, the higher-performance Dark Horse, and an EcoBoost model equipped with the optional Performance Pack. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of a 2024 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Canada Will No Longer Participate In Auto Shows
With attendance waning, auto shows have faced their fair share of trials and tribulations in recent years, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. Even more prestigious events like the New York International Auto Show and the Detroit Auto Show have seen automakers shun them entirely, with multiple brands also pulling out of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and SEMA, which Ford did not attend in an official capacity this year, either. Now, Ford Canada has announced that it will no longer participate in auto shows of any kind beginning next year, according to Automotive News Canada.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealer Trade Association Shares Concerns Over EV Policy
Following its decision to split itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Model e for EVs – The Blue Oval gave Ford dealers a choice – they can continue to sell ICE vehicles only, or they can opt in for one of two tiers of EV certification – Model e Certified, and Model e Certified Elite, each offering different levels of sales capacity, stipulations, and policies. However, many Ford dealers have protested this new program – which requires investments ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million or more – prompting Ford to push back the deadline for dealers to opt in or out recently. And even though it won’t delay that decision again, Ford is facing even more pushback from the Southern Automotive Trade Association Executives (SATAE), according to CBT News.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer ST Looks Great Rolling On Vossen HF-5 Wheels
For years now, the Ford Explorer ST has given us a high-performance version of the venerable, long-running crossover, something that hot rodders with families can certainly appreciate. After all, why should we be forced to give up the joy of driving when we have kids? In that vein, the Ford Explorer ST offers up impressive performance courtesy of its twin-turbocharged Ford 3.0L V6 EcoBoost engine – 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, right out of the box. However, for those looking to set their ST apart from the pack, Vossen wheels are a great way to do exactly that, as we can see from this example.
fordauthority.com
Certain Ford F-150 Lightning Features Can Be Activated Via FORScan: Video
Most Blue Oval fans are well aware of the many virtues of FORScan – a software scanner designed to work specifically with Ford vehicles, as well as those from Mazda, Lincoln, and Mercury. A powerful tool, FORScan not only allows owners to read and reset codes much like any other OBD scanner, but also to turn features in a vehicle on and off. This has enabled owners of vehicles like the Ford Maverick to add things like cruise control even if their vehicle didn’t come with it, though the associated hardware is still required for such a change. Regardless, it seems as if even the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning can be manipulated with FORScan, too.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty To Offer New XL Off-Road Package
With the popularity of off-road-focused vehicles soaring in recent years, Ford has responded by adding many of them to its own lineup. Aside from the range-topping Raptor models, that also includes more affordable packages such as its Tremor offerings and the new-for-2023 XL-based Ford F-150 Rattler, which gives consumers a budget-friendly way to get a more capable pickup from the factory. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Super Duty is also gaining a new XL Off-Road Package, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Deliveries Are Being Delayed Due To Recall
As most are well aware by now, a number of issues have wreaked havoc on automotive production in recent months, ranging from the semiconductor chip shortage to supply chain constraints, world events, inflation, high demand, and various other teething problems. Now, however, it seems as if at least some Ford Bronco Sport deliveries are being delayed as a result of a recall that was issued last week as well, throwing another proverbial monkey wrench into The Blue Oval’s existing woes.
fordauthority.com
Here’s How To Easily Replace The 2011-2016 Ford F-150 Oil Pump: Video
Blue Oval technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco creates informative content on a regular basis, and over the past several months, has helped us learn more about some general Ford EcoBoost problems including a common Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost coolant issue, coolant intrusion with the Ford 1.6L I-4 EcoBoost, a problem with the Ford F-150 remote start feature, how to diagnose and fix a rattling issue with 2017-2020 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine, and a thorough explanation of the Ford Battery Monitoring System (BMS). Now, he’s back with yet another excellent video, this time documenting how to replace the oil pump on a 3.5L V6 EcoBoost equipped Ford F-150 without removing the oil pan.
fordauthority.com
Ford Partners With Deus Ex Machina To Create Custom Ranger
Ford has a long history of teaming up with video game companies and lifestyle brands to create unique, one-off builds. That tradition now continues in São Paulo, Brazil, where the automaker has partnered with Deus Ex Machina – an Australian lifestyle brand that has made a name for itself creating and selling custom motorcycles, clothing, and accessories. The two companies collaborated to create this very unique Ford Ranger, which will be on display at the upcoming Swank Rally Brazil, an off-road race pitting vintage and modern two-wheelers against each other.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranks Below Average In Mexico Dependability Study
Ford has posted some mixed results in recent J.D. Power studies, ranking second among all mass market brands in the 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), while the Ford Mondeo finished third in the mid-size sedan segment and the Ford Edge was been named as the top large SUV on the market. In the 2021 J.D. Power Mexico Dependability Study, Ford ranked below average in the mass market segment, finishing 13th out of 15 automakers with a score of 212 problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100). Now, the 2022 version of the Mexico Dependability Study has been released, and Ford has once again lagged behind its competition.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Retail Order Banks To Close December 5
With the all-new, S650 generation, 2024 Ford Mustang set to launch next spring, time is ticking on the current, S550-gen model, which is bowing out after the 2023 model year. The 2023 model year will be a short one for the iconic pony car, however, with limited availability and, as Ford Authority was the first to report – no Shelby GT500, which has seen its production end with the 2022 model year. Regardless, those interested in ordering a 2023 Ford Mustang won’t have long to do it, as retail order banks are set to close next week, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with FoMoCo’s go-to-market plans.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger Platinum Debuts As Luxurious Range-Topper
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger debuted earlier this year and has since launched in a number of markets around the globe, even though the redesigned mid-size pickup won’t arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year. Regardless, demand for the new Ranger has been strong, leading to wait times as long as a year in places like Australia, at least for certain models. Ford is in the process of ramping up production to meet this demand, as well as rolling out new accessories for the popular pickup. Now, it has also expanded the lineup with addition of the new 2023 Ford Ranger Platinum, too.
fordauthority.com
F1 Legend Gilles Villeneuve’s Ford Bronco Headed To Auction
With Ford Bronco values soaring in recent years, we’ve seen plenty of them garner lots of attention (and big bucks) at auction, including everything from vintage first-gen examples to brand new sixth-gen SUVs, customized one-offs, and even nice versions of the much-maligned Bronco II. Now, we can add Formula 1 legend Gilles Villeneuve’s personal first-gen Ford Bronco to that list, as it’s scheduled to cross the block at the upcoming Aguttes’ fall auction, which is set to take place near Paris, France on December 14th, 2022.
fordauthority.com
2023 Lincoln Aviator Gains Black Label Special Edition Luxe Package
After a redesign for the 2020 model year, the Lincoln Aviator has soldiered on with minor changes ever since, though bigger things – like a refresh, another redesign, and an all-electric variant are on the horizon. Regardless, the 2023 Lincoln Aviator carries on into the new model year with a few more changes for the luxurious crossover, including the addition of the Black Label Special Edition Luxe Package, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
Site Of New Ford Cathode Factory Could Become EV Hot Spot
Ford’s mission to vastly expand its EV business is currently centered around securing the raw materials it needs to build an adequate number of batteries at its new BlueOval SK Battery Park in Kentucky, which is currently under construction. That operation – which consists of a partnership between Ford and its BlueOvalSK joint venture partner SK On – will serve as the main driving force in the automaker’s EV push, though both companies are also investing in their own separate ventures as well. For The Blue Oval, that includes retooling the Oakville Assembly plant in Canada to produce the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs, though its EV ambitions in that country are set to expand beyond that effort with the construction of a new Ford cathode factory there, as Ford Authority reported earlier this month. However, it could be joined by a number of other EV-related facilities as well, according to Automotive News Canada.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Engineer Fulfills Lifelong Dream
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty was revealed back in late September, while order banks for the redesigned truck opened up on October 27th. The new Super Duty proved to be an instant success as the automaker racked up 52,000 orders in the first five days. Job 1 2023 Ford Super Duty production is scheduled to begin in early 2023 for XL, XLT, and Lariat trims in all cab configurations, engines, and series, from the F-250 up to the F-600, while Job 2 production for King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims will follow in the spring of 2023. However, for an engineer that helped bring it to life – Peter Bejin – this pickup is the culmination of a life-long dream that began when he wrote a letter to The Blue Oval at the tender age of seven, as he recently explained to The Detroit Free Press.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Raptor, Wildtrak Customers Facing Year-Long Wait
Since debuting earlier this year, the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ford Ranger Raptor have faced tremendous demand from consumers, prompting the automaker to ramp up production at its global facilities. Though neither truck will launch in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, the Ford Ranger Raptor sold out in Australia months before deliveries in that particular country began, prompting a price increase in that market. Aussie Ford Ranger Raptor and Wildtrak customers, in particular, are also facing long wait times after placing an order for one, too – as long as a year, according to Drive.
fordauthority.com
Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years
While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
fordauthority.com
Ford, Wejo Expand End-To-End Insurance Offerings In The U.S.
Ford is betting big on connected vehicle technology, which it’s using to offer an array of services and features – some of which are subscription based revenue generators, while others don’t cost a dime. One of the increasingly common ways we’re seeing connected vehicle data being used, however, is for usage-based insurance plans, including ones from the likes of State Farm, Allstate, Verisk, Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and OCTO Telematics, to name just a few. Now, Ford and Wejo have announced that the two companies are expanding their own end-to-end insurance offerings in the U.S., too.
Comments / 0