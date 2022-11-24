‘Tis the season to deck the halls. Millions of Americans flocked to Christmas tree farms and retailer lots to pick out their holiday centerpiece over the weekend. There were plenty of trees, but what about the cost and tree choices? Prices are rising country-wide as the weather has recently taken a toll on Christmas trees. This summer was the third-warmest on record for the U.S., and major producer states Oregon and Washington suffered from floods and heat. “The trees we planted in the summer took a pretty hard hit because their roots hadn’t grown enough to deal with that hot heat we had,”...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO