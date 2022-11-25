Read full article on original website
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said workers were gathered in a store break room to begin their overnight […]
Police Say Virginia Walmart Shooter Who Killed 7, Including Himself, Was An Employee
A Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store employee shot seven people fatally, including himself, and injured several others Tuesday night, according to authorities. Six victims died and four were hospitalized, with the suspect dying of what police believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chesapeake Police Chief
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note on his phone listing grievances against coworkers
12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC
WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
Prosecutors: THC gummies killed Virginia 4-year-old
SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — New details were revealed in court Monday in the death of a 4-year-old, whose mother is charged with his murder. At the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, Dorothy Clements repeatedly shook her head in disagreement with prosecutors' allegations she was solely responsible for the death of her 4 year old son. The prosecutors are alleging that Clements' 4-year-old son, Tanner, ate up to 15 Delta-8 THC gummies; the dosage and brand has not been revealed.
Witness says Walmart gunman told her to go home
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead.
Walmart Manager Started Shooting People in the Break Room, Employee Claims
Police said multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Migrants who bused to DC from Texas and Arizona have an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the U.S.
WASHINGTON — Migrant families who bused to the nation's capital from Arizona and Texas spent an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the United States. The asylum seekers housed in a Northeast D.C. hotel told WUSA9 there was no special dinner or celebration on Thursday but nonetheless they were thankful. "I...
Authorities disclose note found on Walmart shooter's phone
The gunman in this week's deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a "death note," outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday. The note -- found on his phone -- talks about God, the holy...
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Chesapeake Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting. Authorities released the name of the sixth person killed, a 16-year-old boy, Friday morning. The five adult victims were identified late Wednesday.
Driver, 15, crashes into trooper's car on I-495 in Northern Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia State Police is asking drivers to make #SmartChoices on the road this Thanksgiving holiday after a crash Tuesday involving a 15-year-old boy and trooper. The boy was driving without a license. The teen was headed down Interstate 495 in Northern Virginia Tuesday, Nov. 22, when...
Gunman in Virginia Walmart shooting legally purchased firearm that day: What we know
The man who fatally shot six people and wounded multiple others at a Virginia Walmart Tuesday legally purchased the gun that morning, police said.
'One Pill Can Kill' initiative launched in Virginia as drug overdoses remain a leading cause of death in the state
VIRGINIA, USA — Attorney General Jason Miyares launched his new "One Pill Can Kill" public awareness initiative on Tuesday. His goal is to help Virginia families start open and honest conversations about the extreme threat that counterfeit drugs and opioids pose. Editor's Note: The above video first aired in...
Suspects wanted for road rage stabbing in SE DC
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating suspects and a car involved in a road rage stabbing in Southeast D.C. on Monday. Around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, police said a suspect and victim were involved in a crash in the 4200 block...
