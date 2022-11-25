ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WGN News

Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said workers were gathered in a store break room to begin their overnight […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WUSA9

12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC

WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Prosecutors: THC gummies killed Virginia 4-year-old

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — New details were revealed in court Monday in the death of a 4-year-old, whose mother is charged with his murder. At the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, Dorothy Clements repeatedly shook her head in disagreement with prosecutors' allegations she was solely responsible for the death of her 4 year old son. The prosecutors are alleging that Clements' 4-year-old son, Tanner, ate up to 15 Delta-8 THC gummies; the dosage and brand has not been revealed.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
KITV.com

Authorities disclose note found on Walmart shooter's phone

The gunman in this week's deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a "death note," outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday. The note -- found on his phone -- talks about God, the holy...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WUSA9

Teenage employee among 6 killed in Chesapeake Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting. Authorities released the name of the sixth person killed, a 16-year-old boy, Friday morning. The five adult victims were identified late Wednesday.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WUSA9

Suspects wanted for road rage stabbing in SE DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating suspects and a car involved in a road rage stabbing in Southeast D.C. on Monday. Around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, police said a suspect and victim were involved in a crash in the 4200 block...
Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

