FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
fox13memphis.com
Mother allegedly confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter in Georgia
EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother in East Point, Georgia, allegedly confessed to killing her 4-year-old daughter last week, officials say. According to a news release from the East Point Police Department, Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, has been arrested in connection with the death of a child, injury to another minor and the setting of an apartment fire.
Community rallies behind Ga. family involved in deadly Thanksgiving crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of two of their own, but has the community rallying behind them. The Mynes family, a father, mother and their two daughters, were riding down Knox Bridge Road in Canton on Thanksgiving morning when deputies say a Ford F-150 truck crossed the center line and crashed into the car.
'Catch the baby' | Employees, fiancé help deliver baby in McDonald's bathroom
ATLANTA — A woman took a quick restroom break at a Fulton County McDonald's and walked out with a newborn! Yes, you read that right. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Alandria Worthy started getting contractions but held off on going to the hospital. "I read to not go to the...
Eater
It Appears Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand on Moreland Is Closed
It appears the original location of Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand closed on Moreland Avenue in East Atlanta due to the sale of the property, a representative for the restaurant tells Eater. Owner Delia Champion plans to retire “after a lifetime in the restaurant business,” the representative goes on to say.
Cops: Mother admitted to setting fire to East Point home to conceal girl’s death
The mother of a 4-year-old girl whose body was found in the rubble of a burned-down East Point apartment told investigators her child was already dead and that she set the fire to conceal it, city officials said Monday.
fox13memphis.com
Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
Young shooting victim leaves a grieving twin just weeks before Christmas
Zyion Charles loved his music and his family, especially his twin sister. He was excited about the gift he’d been promis...
Newnan Times-Herald
Local grinch steals toys, lists them on eBay
An accused toy thief was apprehended after listing stolen items for sale on eBay. Kathryn Lynn Humphrey, 40, of Sharpsburg is facing multiple charges related to two burglaries in one month of a residence on Standing Rock Road. Items stolen included collectible toys and firearms, according to the Coweta County...
Mother of slain 12-year-old says the system failed him
The mother and grandmother of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy fatally shot near Atlantic Station Saturday after Thank...
Cops: Suspects robbed 3 metro Atlanta convenience stores with sledgehammer
Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of robbing three separate convenience stores in South Atlanta and DeKalb County by smashing gaming machines with a sledgehammer before driving away.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb police looking for person allegedly involved in armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An alleged armed robber in DeKalb County is still at large. The man allegedly attempted to rob the Exxon at 3384 E Ponce de Leon Ave. at 6 a.m. Nov. 25. He also reportedly assaulted and attempted to rob an elderly male customer. Anyone...
fox5atlanta.com
Family and friends plea for loved one to return home
Atlanta police have been searching for a Nicholas Bacchuber, a beloved family man who they say went missing while running errands Sunday. His family and friends fear he may have suffered a mental crisis.
fox5atlanta.com
20 to 30 people affected in two-alarm apartment fire in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has confirmed an apartment fire on Cityline Avenue in northeast Atlanta Monday evening. Responding firefighters who were at the scene within three minutes immediately upgraded the fire response to a second alarm. A two-fire alarm means authorities predicted the need for assistance from nearby departments.
2-alarm fire at Old Fourth Ward apartments displaces families, kills 2 pets
A two-alarm fire at an Old Fourth Ward apartment building left nearly 10 families in need of assistance Monday afternoon and killed two pets, according to officials.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police charge person with making threats to LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said employees at an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub felt threatened when someone posted a video of themselves using a pepper spray gun. Police arrested Chase Staubs, who made the social media post, on Thanksgiving Day. Police first went on Nov. 23 to 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road, where The...
Man killed in NW Atlanta shooting by woman’s ex, police say
An argument over a woman led to a shooting early Monday morning that left a man dead, Atlanta police said.
FBI confirms recovered partial remains belong to missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon
The bones that were found in the Superior Landfill have been identified.
Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North...
WLTX.com
Shooting at Georgia candlelight vigil leaves teen dead, 2 children in hospital, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old is dead and two children are wounded after a shooting at a candlelight vigil for a shooting victim in DeKalb County, police said. Officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road just after 6:15 p.m. in response to a person shot. After they arrived they located a 17-year-old boy who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train hits truck in GA
An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx truck Monday in Georgia, killing a delivery driver.
