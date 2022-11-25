ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13memphis.com

Mother allegedly confesses to killing 4-year-old daughter in Georgia

EAST POINT, Ga. — A mother in East Point, Georgia, allegedly confessed to killing her 4-year-old daughter last week, officials say. According to a news release from the East Point Police Department, Nicole Ashley Jackson, 27, has been arrested in connection with the death of a child, injury to another minor and the setting of an apartment fire.
EAST POINT, GA
Eater

It Appears Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand on Moreland Is Closed

It appears the original location of Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand closed on Moreland Avenue in East Atlanta due to the sale of the property, a representative for the restaurant tells Eater. Owner Delia Champion plans to retire “after a lifetime in the restaurant business,” the representative goes on to say.
ATLANTA, GA
fox13memphis.com

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Local grinch steals toys, lists them on eBay

An accused toy thief was apprehended after listing stolen items for sale on eBay. Kathryn Lynn Humphrey, 40, of Sharpsburg is facing multiple charges related to two burglaries in one month of a residence on Standing Rock Road. Items stolen included collectible toys and firearms, according to the Coweta County...
SHARPSBURG, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb police looking for person allegedly involved in armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An alleged armed robber in DeKalb County is still at large. The man allegedly attempted to rob the Exxon at 3384 E Ponce de Leon Ave. at 6 a.m. Nov. 25. He also reportedly assaulted and attempted to rob an elderly male customer. Anyone...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

20 to 30 people affected in two-alarm apartment fire in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has confirmed an apartment fire on Cityline Avenue in northeast Atlanta Monday evening. Responding firefighters who were at the scene within three minutes immediately upgraded the fire response to a second alarm. A two-fire alarm means authorities predicted the need for assistance from nearby departments.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy