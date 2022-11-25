6 Oklahoma nonprofits earned $55K in grants from Gannett's A Community Thrives program

Each year, Gannett hosts a fundraising opportunity for local nonprofits in areas served by its community newspapers.

As part of Gannett's grant program, organizations have a chance at a share of over $2 million in grants, but their success is influenced by their fundraising and community members investing in their causes. Qualifying winners receive money and a chance to advance for larger regional and national grants.

This year, six nonprofits from across the state received grants of $5,000 or more. They range from health clinics for the uninsured and impoverished to organizations that work with children to groups making investments in improving communities.

The 2022 class of Oklahoma nonprofits was the largest number to participate to date. Here are Oklahoma's 2022 recipients of Gannett's A Community Thrives grant funding:

Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic — $10,000

Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic moved into a new facility in 2020 after self-raising more than $1 million to invest in the clinic.

"For 15 years we operated 1,200 square feet — I had 4-by-8-foot rooms with shower curtains," said Dr. Daniel Joyce, board president and medical director of the clinic. "Having a 10-by-10 room with state-of-the-art equipment is something completely different."

This year, the clinic took part in A Community Thrives for the first time, walking away with a $10,000 local operating grant in addition to funds they raised through the initiative.

"What put us over the edge was the generosity of one person," Joyce said. "You have to raise a certain amount and we hadn't raised enough, and his contribution put us over the edge."

The Lawton-based medical and dental clinic provides access to treatment and medication to uninsured patients, according to Joyce. The clinic sees patients on the first and third Thursdays of the month and operates a full pharmacy on site.

"Last night I had a patient that was diabetic, was on 20 different meds, and I literally gave him all his meds," Joyce said recently.

The organization is volunteer and donation driven. The dental clinic currently offers screenings, X-rays and extractions. The medical clinic offers traditional and specialty medical appointments, including telehealth visits and more.

Joyce said the main way the clinic plans to use the grant from A Community Thrives is to bolster its capacity for dental care. An expansion to include restorative care, like fillings, is set to begin in December, and the grant funding will help with that.

The clinic also recently launched a medication co-pay assistance program for SoonerCare recipients in partnership with local pharmacies. SoonerCare allows patients to receive up to six prescriptions at $4 a piece under the plan, but Joyce says for people living on less than $1,000 a month, $24 is still a burden.

"We have seven pharmacies in the area that we have a $35 credit a month that (SoonerCare recipients) can apply for, and we will allow them to get their medications plus over the counter — vitamins, aspirin, Tylenol — with that $35 a month credit," Joyce said.

Now, knowledge of the A Community Thrives program and the mightycause.com fundraising platform means the clinic is poised to do even more in the future.

"That's going to be our fundraising for the years going forward, using the platform that (A Community Thrives) introduced us to to apply for this," he said. "We're going to go stronger next year, and we'll have more of a campaign."

Alpha Community Foundation of Oklahoma — $10,000

Alpha Community Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, which has been in the Oklahoma City community since 1938, providing young people with support and mentorship. The organization is continuing its efforts to renovate a previously abandoned elementary school in northeast Oklahoma City with hopes of turning it into a community center.

Lilyfield Inc. — $5,000

Lilyfield is an Edmond-based nonprofit that works throughout the state to provide resources to families with the goal of preventing them from encountering the child welfare system. It does this by providing access to services, resources, activities and classes for children and families.

The organization hopes to invest more in outreach and helping those without means to access its services.

The organization exists to make sure no baby in Oklahoma goes hungry through the operation of a food, formula and diaper pantry to assist families of infants and toddlers in crisis. During the recent formula shortage, infant crisis services was a resource for families in need across Oklahoma City.

Bartlesville Community Foundation — $5,000

Operating through its affiliate, Nowata Citizens for a Brighter Future, the nonprofit is focused on the economic development of the city of Nowata. Expected projects include a community splash pad, a resource the organization says will strengthen neighbors' connections to one another through a free and inclusive resource accessible to everyone, including the poor, elderly, underserved and handicapped.

Pathways Adult Learning Center Inc. — $5,000

The Tulsa-based organization offers support to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. According to the organization, it will use funds raised to "build a stronger, more inclusive community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Tulsa and the surrounding areas." Plans include investing in the 2023 Pathways prom and carnival events, along with bolstering the groups year-round enrichment programs.