ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

6 Oklahoma nonprofits earned $55K in grants from Gannett's A Community Thrives program

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljHUF_0jNR9JeP00

Each year, Gannett hosts a fundraising opportunity for local nonprofits in areas served by its community newspapers.

As part of Gannett's grant program, organizations have a chance at a share of over $2 million in grants, but their success is influenced by their fundraising and community members investing in their causes. Qualifying winners receive money and a chance to advance for larger regional and national grants.

This year, six nonprofits from across the state received grants of $5,000 or more. They range from health clinics for the uninsured and impoverished to organizations that work with children to groups making investments in improving communities.

The 2022 class of Oklahoma nonprofits was the largest number to participate to date. Here are Oklahoma's 2022 recipients of Gannett's A Community Thrives grant funding:

Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic — $10,000

Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic moved into a new facility in 2020 after self-raising more than $1 million to invest in the clinic.

"For 15 years we operated 1,200 square feet — I had 4-by-8-foot rooms with shower curtains," said Dr. Daniel Joyce, board president and medical director of the clinic. "Having a 10-by-10 room with state-of-the-art equipment is something completely different."

This year, the clinic took part in A Community Thrives for the first time, walking away with a $10,000 local operating grant in addition to funds they raised through the initiative.

"What put us over the edge was the generosity of one person," Joyce said. "You have to raise a certain amount and we hadn't raised enough, and his contribution put us over the edge."

The Lawton-based medical and dental clinic provides access to treatment and medication to uninsured patients, according to Joyce. The clinic sees patients on the first and third Thursdays of the month and operates a full pharmacy on site.

"Last night I had a patient that was diabetic, was on 20 different meds, and I literally gave him all his meds," Joyce said recently.

The organization is volunteer and donation driven. The dental clinic currently offers screenings, X-rays and extractions. The medical clinic offers traditional and specialty medical appointments, including telehealth visits and more.

Joyce said the main way the clinic plans to use the grant from A Community Thrives is to bolster its capacity for dental care. An expansion to include restorative care, like fillings, is set to begin in December, and the grant funding will help with that.

The clinic also recently launched a medication co-pay assistance program for SoonerCare recipients in partnership with local pharmacies. SoonerCare allows patients to receive up to six prescriptions at $4 a piece under the plan, but Joyce says for people living on less than $1,000 a month, $24 is still a burden.

"We have seven pharmacies in the area that we have a $35 credit a month that (SoonerCare recipients) can apply for, and we will allow them to get their medications plus over the counter — vitamins, aspirin, Tylenol — with that $35 a month credit," Joyce said.

Now, knowledge of the A Community Thrives program and the mightycause.com fundraising platform means the clinic is poised to do even more in the future.

"That's going to be our fundraising for the years going forward, using the platform that (A Community Thrives) introduced us to to apply for this," he said. "We're going to go stronger next year, and we'll have more of a campaign."

Alpha Community Foundation of Oklahoma — $10,000

Alpha Community Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, which has been in the Oklahoma City community since 1938, providing young people with support and mentorship. The organization is continuing its efforts to renovate a previously abandoned elementary school in northeast Oklahoma City with hopes of turning it into a community center.

Lilyfield Inc. — $5,000

Lilyfield is an Edmond-based nonprofit that works throughout the state to provide resources to families with the goal of preventing them from encountering the child welfare system. It does this by providing access to services, resources, activities and classes for children and families.

The organization hopes to invest more in outreach and helping those without means to access its services.

Infant Crisis Services — $20,000

The organization exists to make sure no baby in Oklahoma goes hungry through the operation of a food, formula and diaper pantry to assist families of infants and toddlers in crisis. During the recent formula shortage, infant crisis services was a resource for families in need across Oklahoma City.

Bartlesville Community Foundation — $5,000

Operating through its affiliate, Nowata Citizens for a Brighter Future, the nonprofit is focused on the economic development of the city of Nowata. Expected projects include a community splash pad, a resource the organization says will strengthen neighbors' connections to one another through a free and inclusive resource accessible to everyone, including the poor, elderly, underserved and handicapped.

Pathways Adult Learning Center Inc. — $5,000

The Tulsa-based organization offers support to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. According to the organization, it will use funds raised to "build a stronger, more inclusive community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Tulsa and the surrounding areas." Plans include investing in the 2023 Pathways prom and carnival events, along with bolstering the groups year-round enrichment programs.

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 PopCrush

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Is it Legal to Warm Your Car Up in Your Driveway in Oklahoma?

We all know the drill. Wake up, get ready, and warm up the vehicle so it's not cold when you head into work... but is that legal to do in Oklahoma?. Even though the state's biggest moneymaker is oil and gas, which I'm sure every O&G worker would agree that letting your vehicle sit idle for a while each day is a good thing for the bottom line, it is in fact and shockingly an illegal thing to do in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Red Dirt country artist Jake Flint dies day after getting married

Oklahoma country music artist Jake Flint has died, his manager announced over the weekend on social media. "With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away," Brenda Cline wrote Sunday night. "I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process."
OKLAHOMA STATE
wdnonline.com

Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
TEXAS STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Gas prices continue to plummet; Oklahoma now has second-lowest in U.S.

Gasoline prices continue to drop, with Oklahoma now having the second-lowest average in the nation. The price of regular unleaded at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was as low as $2.81 per gallon on Monday, the lowest it has been since the beginning of the year. Tulsa prices have dropped more than 30...
TULSA, OK
KICKS 105

Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas

On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
TEXAS STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy