Minneapolis, MN

7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
Jonathan Jones excited to play Bills after watching Patriots lose last season

FOXBOROUGH – Last season was tough for Jonathan Jones. Watching the Buffalo Bills made it even harder. The cornerback suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 6. That put Jones out for the Patriots final 12 games, including all three matchups with the Bills. For Jones, watching his defensive teammates struggle in two losses made not playing more difficult. He compared it to watching a brother losing a fight that you couldn’t intervene and help.
Robert Kraft surprises Devin McCourty to celebrate Patriots milestone

FOXBOROUGH — As Devin McCourty fielded questions in the media workroom on Monday afternoon, a pair of unexpected visitors popped in. Robert Kraft, clad in a blue throwback Pat Patriot sweatshirt, appeared in the doorway alongside long-time captain Matthew Slater. The Patriots owner had something he wanted to say, and McCourty stepped to the side to let him speak.
Patriots legend co-hosting Food Network show about tailgate cook-offs at NFL games

New England Patriots legend Vince Wilfork has a new gig as a co-host for an upcoming Food Network TV show centered around tailgate cook-offs set outside NFL stadiums. “NFL Tailgate Takedown” is an upcoming six-part series coming to Food Network starting Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. EST. Wilfork will serve as co-host alongside Sunny Anderson, the network announced Monday.
Here’s why Patriots, Bill Belichick gave Jahlani Tavai a new contract

FOXBOROUGH – Life changes fast in the NFL. Jahlani Tavai can attest to that. A 2019 second-round pick by Detroit, Tavai spent his first two NFL seasons in and out of the Lions starting defense. By his third offseason, the linebacker was released. That’s what brought him to New England where he signed with the Patriots practice squad last season.
Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown against Hornets due to neck injury

Jaylen Brown will miss Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to neck stiffness according to the Celtics. Brown was originally listed as questionable coming off a season-high 36 points against the Wizards in Sunday’s win. Brown appeared to be bothered by neck or shoulder pain at various points of the second half during Boston’s win.
