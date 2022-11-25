Read full article on original website
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
Patriots lend UVA football players team plane to fly to funerals for teammates
FOXBOROUGH — In a first class move from Robert Kraft and company, the Patriots lent their team plane to the University of Virginia football team so that players can attend the funerals of their fallen teammates, according to WPRI. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry killed in...
Damien Harris ‘week-to-week,’ injured Patriots RB unlikely to play vs. Bills (report)
It sounds like Damien Harris could be on the shelf for a bit. The Patriots running back has missed back-to-back practices with a thigh injury, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Harris is considered “week-to-week.” He’s not expected to play against the Bills on Thursday night and Rapoport says “he’ll miss some time.”
As Patriots rumors heat up, Bill Belichick says he hasn’t talked to Bill O’Brien
Is Bill O’Brien the man to save the Patriots offense?. It appears that the former Patriots offensive coordinator is looking to get back into the NFL. This past weekend, The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported that O’Brien “is considering NFL options” after talking to Georgia Tech about becoming their head coach.
Injury report: Key Patriots safety absent due to illness; WR’s knee cleared
Apparently, the Buffalo Bills aren’t the only ones dealing with illness in their locker room. New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers did not participate in the team’s final practice of the week, per the injury report. The Patriots held their final practice of the week on Tuesday ahead...
Jonathan Jones excited to play Bills after watching Patriots lose last season
FOXBOROUGH – Last season was tough for Jonathan Jones. Watching the Buffalo Bills made it even harder. The cornerback suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 6. That put Jones out for the Patriots final 12 games, including all three matchups with the Bills. For Jones, watching his defensive teammates struggle in two losses made not playing more difficult. He compared it to watching a brother losing a fight that you couldn’t intervene and help.
Patriots WR says Mac Jones has had ‘rough patch,’ but still has team’s respect
Year 2 as an NFL starting quarterback hasn’t been a cakewalk for Mac Jones. There have been injuries and struggles for sure. There were even rumblings outside the building about whether Bailey Zappe should keep the job. However, New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers says that Jones has earned respect in the locker room with how he’s handled this season.
Robert Kraft surprises Devin McCourty to celebrate Patriots milestone
FOXBOROUGH — As Devin McCourty fielded questions in the media workroom on Monday afternoon, a pair of unexpected visitors popped in. Robert Kraft, clad in a blue throwback Pat Patriot sweatshirt, appeared in the doorway alongside long-time captain Matthew Slater. The Patriots owner had something he wanted to say, and McCourty stepped to the side to let him speak.
Patriots legend co-hosting Food Network show about tailgate cook-offs at NFL games
New England Patriots legend Vince Wilfork has a new gig as a co-host for an upcoming Food Network TV show centered around tailgate cook-offs set outside NFL stadiums. “NFL Tailgate Takedown” is an upcoming six-part series coming to Food Network starting Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. EST. Wilfork will serve as co-host alongside Sunny Anderson, the network announced Monday.
How to watch Rams vs. Chiefs for free in Week 12
The Rams take on the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 12. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 27. Another service, DirecTV...
MassLive.com
Here’s why Patriots, Bill Belichick gave Jahlani Tavai a new contract
FOXBOROUGH – Life changes fast in the NFL. Jahlani Tavai can attest to that. A 2019 second-round pick by Detroit, Tavai spent his first two NFL seasons in and out of the Lions starting defense. By his third offseason, the linebacker was released. That’s what brought him to New England where he signed with the Patriots practice squad last season.
4 tasks New York Giants must complete to reach playoffs
No matter what happens in the final six games of the season, the first year of the Joe Schoen and
Deshaun Watson accusers to attend Browns game in Houston, attorney says
Attorney Tony Buzbee said around 10 women who have accused Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct will be in attendance at Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
David Andrews ‘ready to go’ vs. Bills, Patriots center toughness is deep rooted
FOXBOROUGH – David Andrews’ father taught him many lessons when he was growing up. One of the most important lessons in his football life was how important it was for him to be out on the field with his teammates because they depended on him. Andrews can remember...
Bill Belichick elaborates on controversial overturned catch that hurt Patriots
Four days after tight end Hunter Henry had a touchdown catch controversially overturned, Bill Belichick said while the Patriots are moving on, that it’s also difficult to reach a consensus of what is and isn’t a catch. Speaking on WEEI’s The Great Hill Show, Belichick was asked about...
Bills ‘basically got our face kicked in’ last year; how Patriots plan to respond
The last time the New England Patriots faced the Buffalo Bills, they got absolutely pants in the playoffs. The season-ending loss at a frigid Highmark Stadium is not a particularly fond memory for safety Adrian Phillips. “We went out there and it was, what, negative-one? Went out there and basically...
Patriots injury report: Offensive line is still battered with Bills matchup looming
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots are still dealing with injuries that could derail their offense come Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. On Monday, the team was without running back Damien Harris (thigh) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot). Wynn missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to...
Steelers vs. Colts: Free stream, how to watch Monday Night Football
It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football as both franchises look to get back on track down the final stretch of the 2022 NFL season. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown against Hornets due to neck injury
Jaylen Brown will miss Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to neck stiffness according to the Celtics. Brown was originally listed as questionable coming off a season-high 36 points against the Wizards in Sunday’s win. Brown appeared to be bothered by neck or shoulder pain at various points of the second half during Boston’s win.
Former Patriots: Tom Brady loses to former New England backup in overtime
Tom Brady’s former backup quarterback got the best of him on Sunday as Jacoby Brissett scored an overtime win in what could be his last game as a starting quarterback this season. It was just one of a number of storylines for some familiar faces across the league as...
