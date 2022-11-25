Police find malnourished 6-year-old during welfare check, 2 suspects being questioned

Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
2 women stabbed a man several times while he was arguing with partner at bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - A man was stabbed multiple times during a fight at a Southwest Side bus stop. The stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at a bus stop off South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. Police said the man was arguing with his partner when two women...
news4sanantonio.com
12-year-old girl wakes up family, gets them to safety during 2-alarm apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a North Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second...
news4sanantonio.com
Car riddled with bullets as man was hit several times during East Side drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on the East Side. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Hicks Street Avenue near Clark Avenue. Police said the victim was inside his vehicle in front of his home when...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police looking for suspect after teen was shot in the arm during altercation
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the arm late Saturday night on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Dr. for a reported shooting in progress at around 11:19 p.m.
news4sanantonio.com
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say four witnesses pulled a driver out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10 Sunday morning. Police were called at 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. According to officials, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men found with gunshot wounds after running red light, crashing into Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- Two men were found shot inside a vehicle following an accident early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bissonnet Street near Southwest Freeway on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said they two men were driving down Bissonnet when someone in...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested 24-year-old Paris Shaw who was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On November 27, the San Antonio Police...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County neighborhoods looking for 'eyes and ears' volunteers amid safety concerns
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Interest is growing in a Bexar County neighborhood program after recent crime incidents. Members say one catalyst was the sexual assault case in Luckey Ranch, which is still unsolved. Deputies tell us a man walked into a woman's home through an open garage door on Halloween, sexually...
news4sanantonio.com
Mother of suspected shooter speaks out
After a report from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was made public, the mother of a suspected shooter felt the need to clear her son's name. The report states 24-year-old Paris Shaw fled a crime scene that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition. According to the report, the woman was shot in the head and had to be sent to University Hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
Starving dogs found near death rescued
Two starving dogs were given their first good meal in a long time after a deputy found the starving pups, near death, according to Atascosa County Animal Shelter. Atascosa County DPS Trooper Robert Pennington had just finished working an accident where a vehicle had struck a deer on Tx Hwy 173 near the Big Foot community, when he came across a strange sight in the middle of nowhere.
news4sanantonio.com
Wounded bald eagle found after escaping crate on North Side, San Antonio bird rescue says
SAN ANTONIO - An injured bald eagle that escaped its crate Monday while being transferred for treatment has been found. Bird conservancy Last Chance Forever says they recaptured the eagle Tuesday morning at a baseball field about a mile away from their headquarters near 281 & Wurzbach Pkwy. The eagle...
news4sanantonio.com
Man struck by vehicle after getting out of truck when crashing on the highway
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit by a vehicle after exiting his truck when he crashed into a barrier on the highway. The incident happened at the NW Loop 1604 and Bandera Road at around 12:49 a.m. Police say that a white pickup truck crashed into a barrier...
news4sanantonio.com
New West side highway helps expand growth
“I feel like, I just fell intoa goldmine," says Sandra Garcia as she laughs explaining her 1/2 acre lot she calls home. Garcia moved to her home in the Legend Falls neighborhood three years ago. The neighborhood sits feet away from the new State Highway 211. According to a Bexar...
news4sanantonio.com
Boerne gymnastics coach arrested for allegedly abusing numerous girls for over 2 decades
BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne gymnastics coach was arrested recently, accused of sexually abusing several girls over the last two decades at a summer camp. Michael Spiller, 74, was charged with indecency with a child after several girls have come forward saying that they were sexually assaulted by Spiller while they attended a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids."
news4sanantonio.com
Loop 410 construction on Northwest Side may cause traffic delays on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO - Construction is going to cause major delays on the Northwest Side on Tuesday. TxDOT said that there will be alternating lane closures on north and southbound lanes of Loop 410 from Bandera Road to Marbach Road. The lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 4...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio area has 8 of Top 100 most congested roads in Texas, recent report says
SAN ANTONIO - If you've ever driven on the roads in and around San Antonio, you know that gridlock is a fact of life. But in a recent report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute , it was discovered that eight of the Top 100 most congested roads in the State of Texas were right here in the San Antonio area.
news4sanantonio.com
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio makes top 10 list for most pet-friendly vacations
SAN ANTONIO - Pet-friendly vacations are booming and four Texas cities made the list of most pet-friendly spots, including San Antonio. The team at Family Destinations Guide discovered which cities in the U.S. have the most listings for pet-friendly accommodations. They took 50 of the most populated cities and used...
news4sanantonio.com
Look and Feel Your Best with Innovative Lasers of Houston
This holiday season is a great time to look and feel your best, and you can do that with the help of a laser. Rebecca went out to innovative lasers of Houston at their San Antonio location with more on the program. Take a look to learn more!. INNOVATIVE LASERS...
