FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxsanantonio.com
Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
Teen arrested, accused of stealing Christmas gifts in Stone Oak robbery in 2021 that ended in a shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A teen has been arrested and accused of stealing Christmas gifts from another man in a robbery that left the man with multiple gunshot wounds. An arrest affidavit identifies the suspect as Domenick Brinkley, 19, and says that his 16-year-old brother shot the victim when he fought back over the robbery.
foxsanantonio.com
12-year-old girl wakes up family, gets them to safety during 2-alarm apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a North Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second...
'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
foxsanantonio.com
Car riddled with bullets as man was hit several times during East Side drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on the East Side. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Hicks Street Avenue near Clark Avenue. Police said the victim was inside his vehicle in front of his home when...
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner Identifies victim of fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a West Side Walgreens has been identified. The shooting happened just after 12:00 A.M. Sunday morning in the 4700 block of West Commerce Street. Police were told the victim and a family...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police looking for suspect after teen was shot in the arm during altercation
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the arm late Saturday night on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Dr. for a reported shooting in progress at around 11:19 p.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say four witnesses pulled a driver out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10 Sunday morning. Police were called at 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. According to officials, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
foxsanantonio.com
Two men found with gunshot wounds after running red light, crashing into Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- Two men were found shot inside a vehicle following an accident early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bissonnet Street near Southwest Freeway on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said they two men were driving down Bissonnet when someone in...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested 24-year-old Paris Shaw who was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On November 27, the San Antonio Police...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County neighborhoods looking for 'eyes and ears' volunteers amid safety concerns
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Interest is growing in a Bexar County neighborhood program after recent crime incidents. Members say one catalyst was the sexual assault case in Luckey Ranch, which is still unsolved. Deputies tell us a man walked into a woman's home through an open garage door on Halloween, sexually...
Man stabbed several times by two women following argument at bus stop
SAN ANTONIO — A man is now in the hospital after two random women came up and one of them reportedly stabbed him. It happened on Zarzamora near South Park Mall on the southside just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police say it happened at a bus stop when a...
KSAT 12
Injured bald eagle that escaped crate on North Side found safe, San Antonio bird rescue says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio bird rehabilitation organization has recovered an injured bald eagle that escaped its crate on the North Side. Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy, told KSAT that the bird was recovered safely Tuesday morning and is receiving treatment. The bald eagle was...
Man recovering after being shot in the arm while out walking on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A young man who was walking home late Saturday night on the northwest side is recovering after he was shot in the arm. Police were called out to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Drive near Babcock Rd around 11:19 p.m. Police say the victim was...
foxsanantonio.com
Starving dogs found near death rescued
Two starving dogs were given their first good meal in a long time after a deputy found the starving pups, near death, according to Atascosa County Animal Shelter. Atascosa County DPS Trooper Robert Pennington had just finished working an accident where a vehicle had struck a deer on Tx Hwy 173 near the Big Foot community, when he came across a strange sight in the middle of nowhere.
KENS 5
Victim shot and killed on San Antonio's southeast side after road rage incident, police say
Police responded to the 3300 block of SE Military Drive, and later said that the victim succumbed to their injuries. A suspect has been arrested.
foxsanantonio.com
Man fatally shot outside West Side Walgreen's, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say one man was shot and killed in a Walgreen’s parking lot on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. Around 12:02 a.m. authorities responded to the 4700 block of W Commerce St. at a Walgreens for a shooting in progress. According to...
Suspect arrested for aggravated assault following incident during basketball game at gym
SAN ANTONIO — The suspect in an assault at at a Tru Fit gym is out on bond Monday morning. The original incident happened back in October after a game of basketball, but police spent about a month searching for the suspect. Court documents show the suspect and victim...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? BCSO searching for suspect in Thanksgiving shooting
BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in the head on Thanksgiving, leaving her in critical condition. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 10600 block of Barbwire Pass. Upon arrival, BCSO deputies found...
