Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
Meet The Woman From Texas Who Holds The Record For Largest Shoe Size
A woman in Texas, United States, possesses the world's biggest feet on a live person (female), with her right foot measuring 33.1 cm (13.03 inches) and her left foot measuring 32.5 cm (12.79 inches). Tanya Herbert's shoe size ranges from US women's 18 to US men's 16-17, depending on the brand, according to TosBos.
Phys.org
Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert
A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
Drake Is Always In This Texas City & You Might Spot Him In These Local Places
It's no secret that Drake has had a longtime affinity for the Bayou City. The perfect example is the plethora of shoutouts in his music and random appearances in Houston, TX throughout the years. After all, it is most likely that this city is the artist's favorite in the state...
Are out-of-staters turning Texas blue? State representative challenges that narrative
Some have hypothesized that as more people move to the state from California, New York, and other liberal strongholds, Texas will slowly turn from red to purple to blue. But Rep. James Frank, who was just reelected to his sixth term in the Texas House of Representatives, said he believes that prediction won't come true.
KTSA
Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began
Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Just 1 Texas Destination Named Among The World's Most Breathtaking Places
National Geographic released its annual '25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences' list for 2023 and just one Texas spot made the cut. Here's what the magazine said about this year's edition of the annual list:. Here’s our annual list of superlative destinations for the year ahead—places filled with wonder, rewarding to...
localpassportfamily.com
November 2022 GCBC: Mexico Arts, Culture, Science, Movies
These Mexico art activities are wonderful for getting to know Mexican leaders and creators, and learning from their gifts and style. Keep reading until the end for some great crafts and children’s movies centering Mexican culture. Featured Mexican Artist: Lourdes Villagomez. Nature in Mexico. Few nations on Earth support...
Comments / 0