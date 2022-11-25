ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating: ‘He Agreed to Hang Out Forever’

By Miranda Siwak
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt Courtesy of Noah Galvin/Instagram

Ready for their next adventure! Ben Platt and boyfriend Noah Galvin are engaged after two years of dating.

“He agreed to hang out forever 💕 ,” the Dear Evan Hansen star, 29, captioned proposal photos via Instagram on Friday, November 25.

Platt — who began dating the 28-year-old Good Doctor star in 2020 — shared snaps from his romantic evening at Laser Wolf, an Israeli restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. Surrounded by floral arrangements and candles, the Tony Award winner popped the question to his longtime beau.

“I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours,” Galvin captioned his own Instagram post on Friday, sharing a selfie with his gold engagement band .

As the newly engaged couple celebrate their new milestone, their celebrity friends are equally excited about the forthcoming union.

“I AM SO HAPPY AND HAVENT STOPPED CRYING,” Beanie Feldstein , who got engaged to partner Bonnie Chance Roberts in June , wrote via Instagram comment on Friday.

Laura Dreyfuss , Platt’s costar from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen , replied: “YESSSSSSSSSSS LOVE YALL SO MUCH!!!!”

Platt and the Real O’Neals alum first confirmed their romance in May 2020 after quarantining together for the coronavirus pandemic .

“Ben and I are dating,” Galvin said during an appearance on Ilana Levine ’s “Little Known Things” podcast. “I asked him this morning. I was like, ‘Are we allowed to talk about this?’ And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”

He added at the time: “Long story short, Ben made me a birthday video. Ben, very sweetly for the past, like, probably three months, has been putting together this video for me. It’s all my favorite drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond and all of my friends in drag, wishing me a happy birthday.”

Since then, the pair’s romance has continued to heat up as they documented their relationship journey via social media and on awards show red carpets.

“Happy 2 yr anniversary my king,” the “Temporary Love” crooner gushed via Instagram in January. “You’re the loml and you make every day special. I love you more than this tahdig & arroz con pollo hybrid you invented.”

The Merrily We Roll Along star — who adopted labradoodle George with Galvin earlier this year — has even touted his romance as musical inspiration .

“The song [‘Imagine’] came to me from Michael Pollack , who’s a really brilliant songwriter [and is] my EP on my whole second album … It spoke to me immediately because I recently entered into a relationship this year with my boyfriend, Noah Galvin,” Platt said during a June 2021 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show . “We’ve been together for about a year and a half now. It was really crazy, we’ve been friends for, like, five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to, like, really give it a shot.”

He continued: “We’ve kind of skated around it for a long time and then it was, like, zero to 60, like we’re living together with my parents in [my] childhood home and seeing each other all the time. But it ended up being a beautiful time.”

Reno
2d ago

It's funny how the media enjoys pushing same sex relationships in society faces. It only makes the masses of Heterosexual folks turn away and support bills that strictly say, Marriage is between a man and women. Anything else outside of (God Ordained) marriage. Is not a Holy union but a made made law that will never stand up or be equal to any Marriage between a Man and Women. 💯

Debbie Daniels
2d ago

I don’t care one way or the other. Just don’t flaunt it in front of everybody. But I do have a question! Why is it good looking men and beautiful women always seem to be together?

