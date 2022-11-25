ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

Michigan State drops in AP rankings after Alabama loss

Michigan State’s loss to Alabama was a costly one in terms of rankings, even if the Spartans recovered for two wins after that. The Spartans fell eight spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll, released on Monday. That fall came after a 2-1 record...
MONTGOMERY, AL
MLive.com

Michigan football national title odds after beating #2 Ohio State

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan knocked off Ohio State in dominant fashion on Saturday and the college football betting market swiftly reacted to this result. It still...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

MLive.com

Michigan vs. Purdue: How to get Big Ten championship tickets to sold-out game

Some of the early chatter surrounding the Big Ten football championship is that it will be a boring game. Don’t tell that to fans trying to buy tickets. The Big Ten has sold out Saturday’s game between Michigan and Purdue, forcing interested buyers to hit the secondary market. The conference partnered with TicketSmarter for the championship game. As of Monday morning, a ticket in the highest corner of the 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium (section 605) is listed for $123. The prices rise dramatically for tickets closer to the field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

ACC/Big Ten Challenge reportedly ending after this season

The Big Ten is about to have billions more dollars after signing a landmark television deal over the summer. But its marquee non-conference scheduling series has become collateral damage. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will end after the 2022 version is played this week, according to a Monday morning tweet by...
VIRGINIA STATE
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Michigan men reveling in big football win

DETROIT – As reporters walked into the Detroit Red Wings dressing room after practice Sunday, Dylan Larkin passed by and said, “perfect timing.”. He made sure to alert everyone to Ohio native Alex Nedeljkovic, who was standing at the first stall by the entrance wearing a Michigan shirt after losing a bet to Larkin.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

