Some of the early chatter surrounding the Big Ten football championship is that it will be a boring game. Don’t tell that to fans trying to buy tickets. The Big Ten has sold out Saturday’s game between Michigan and Purdue, forcing interested buyers to hit the secondary market. The conference partnered with TicketSmarter for the championship game. As of Monday morning, a ticket in the highest corner of the 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium (section 605) is listed for $123. The prices rise dramatically for tickets closer to the field.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO