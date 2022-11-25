Read full article on original website
Michigan State drops in AP rankings after Alabama loss
Michigan State’s loss to Alabama was a costly one in terms of rankings, even if the Spartans recovered for two wins after that. The Spartans fell eight spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll, released on Monday. That fall came after a 2-1 record...
Wolverine Confidential: How Michigan stunned Ohio State, and what’s next
Michigan didn’t just beat Ohio State. Michigan broke Ohio State with big play after big play. In the latest episode of Wolverine Confidential, we recap The Game, Michigan’s 45-23 win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. The offense hit long touchdowns not just on the ground but through the...
Michigan football national title odds after beating #2 Ohio State
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan knocked off Ohio State in dominant fashion on Saturday and the college football betting market swiftly reacted to this result. It still...
PFF grades, snap counts: A depleted Michigan State ends the regular season vs. Penn State
A Michigan State team started the season by playing 25 defensive players and 21 offensive players in its season opener. When its season (likely) ended on Saturday with a loss to Penn State, it used just 18 on defense and 17 on offense, as injuries and suspensions mounted in what finished as a 5-7 season.
Tom Izzo upset by unequal discipline in Michigan Stadium tunnel incidents
Tom Izzo is taking issue with the Big Ten’s decision to issue a $100,000 fine to Michigan State and a reprimand to Michigan in the aftermath of the incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel last month. The 28th-year Spartans basketball coach emphasized that he doesn’t condone the actions of...
FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: $1k No Sweat First Bet for NFL Sunday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s finally Sunday, which means the NFL is in full swing. Even with three games taking place on Thursday, there’s still 12 games...
Michigan vs. Purdue: How to get Big Ten championship tickets to sold-out game
Some of the early chatter surrounding the Big Ten football championship is that it will be a boring game. Don’t tell that to fans trying to buy tickets. The Big Ten has sold out Saturday’s game between Michigan and Purdue, forcing interested buyers to hit the secondary market. The conference partnered with TicketSmarter for the championship game. As of Monday morning, a ticket in the highest corner of the 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium (section 605) is listed for $123. The prices rise dramatically for tickets closer to the field.
Caesars bonus code MLIVEFULL for $1,250 + Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With a healthy slate of six games in the NHL on Monday, there has never been a better time to sign up for...
Week 13 NFL picks straight up with odds & spread picks for all 15 games
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the NFL regular season winding down as November turns to December, every game is only becoming more and more important. A huge...
Big Ten power rankings: Bowl projections after exciting end to regular season
The regular season is over, and so these will be the last Big Ten power rankings of the season. There’s no doubt about the best and worst team in 2022. The middle of the rankings leaves room for debate. With only Michigan and Purdue knowing their next opponents --...
Caesars Sportsbook deposit promo code MLIVEFULL: $1,250 to end November
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re still looking for somewhere to bet on all of the sports going on this November, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook....
ACC/Big Ten Challenge reportedly ending after this season
The Big Ten is about to have billions more dollars after signing a landmark television deal over the summer. But its marquee non-conference scheduling series has become collateral damage. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will end after the 2022 version is played this week, according to a Monday morning tweet by...
Red Wings’ Michigan men reveling in big football win
DETROIT – As reporters walked into the Detroit Red Wings dressing room after practice Sunday, Dylan Larkin passed by and said, “perfect timing.”. He made sure to alert everyone to Ohio native Alex Nedeljkovic, who was standing at the first stall by the entrance wearing a Michigan shirt after losing a bet to Larkin.
DraftKings deposit promo code: Bet $5, Get $150 bonus offer today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 12 already began with three games on Thanksgiving, but you can still sign up at DraftKings for a chance to win...
Top teams, top players celebrate Michigan high school football championships
Sixteen high school football teams traveled to Ford Field in Detroit Friday and Saturday to play for state championships. Eight brought state titles home, cementing their legacies at their schools and in the state.
