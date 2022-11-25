Read full article on original website
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in Florida face-biting case that will send him to mental hospital for killing 2
STUART, Fla. (AP) — Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in Florida face-biting case that will send him to mental hospital for killing 2.
Council picks 3 applicants for Tennessee appeals vacancy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments has forwarded three names to Gov. Bill Lee to consider for a vacancy on the Court of Criminal Appeals. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. After a public...
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn people to prepare
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash belched and sputtered Monday from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario.
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
