Waynesboro, VA

WDBJ7.com

The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

December Ivy Talk to focus on desegregation of extension service

The December Ivy Talk will feature Dr. Carmen Harris, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina, speaking on the subject of the desegregation of the extension service on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The talk titled “Negro Extension Work in the American South: A Quest for Independence”...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday. New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach. The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Entrepreneurs eligible for start-up grants through competition

Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business are invited to participate in the Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne training and start-up grant competition. Existing and aspiring downtown business owners are eligible for one of three prizes totaling $48,000. Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne is a business training program designed...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham County: Work set to begin on Linville Creek bridge replacement project

Motorists in the Town of Broadway will experience delays beginning this week as crews initiate work on a project to replace the Linville Creek bridge. According to VDOT, the existing Linville Creek bridge was built in 1951 and has reached the end of its service life. The bridge has two 12-foot travel lanes and a four-foot wide sidewalk along the southern side of the structure.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man with dementia in Nelson County found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Police say Bobbie Napier, an 85-year-old man with dementia reported missing out of Nelson County, has been found safe. The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing 85-year-old man with dementia in Nelson County. Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Temporary lane closure in Lynchburg starts tomorrow

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a portion of the Lynchburg Expressway, at the Main Street Bridge, will be reduced to a single lane. According to Lynchburg Public Works, the closure will happen daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 2.
LYNCHBURG, VA

