Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Wonderfest festival, parade make downtown worthy of a Hallmark movie
The community is invited to celebrate the magic of the holidays this Saturday, Dec. 3, with a full day of free festive fun for the entire family in Harrisonburg. The downtown setting is worthy of a Hallmark holiday special with horse carriage rides, photos with Santa, a gingerbread house competition, live nativities and more.
Augusta Free Press
Bridgewater College presents annual Holiday Extravaganza concerts this weekend
Bridgewater College’s music ensembles will perform a number of familiar seasonal songs during two Holiday Extravaganza events in the concert hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music. One of the most popular musical performances of the year, BC’s 10th Annual Holiday Extravaganza will be sure to get...
WDBJ7.com
The Christmas Studio returns to photograph families for free
LYNCHBURG, VA. (WDBJ) - An area photographer is sharing the power of a picture this holiday season. The Christmas Studio is returning to Lynchburg this weekend to freeze the smiles of loved ones with a single flash. “It’s worth every logistical maneuver and all the things that go into it,...
Augusta Free Press
‘Homeless and hated’: LIFEworks Project offers hand, dignity to unsheltered population
The LIFEworks Project advocates for those who need assistance to live a better life, and among those they’ve worked to support are the homeless and those without transportation in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The organization launched a HUGS (hats, underwear, gloves and socks) initiative in the region this...
WHSV
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
WHSV
Waynesboro supports newest store that helps human trafficking survivors
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - It’s official: Magnolia Rose store is officially open for business. From plants to pop-ups, shoppers are loving the store’s purpose to continue chiming in against all kinds of human trafficking. “I think it’s needed, and I hope it brings positive attention to the issue...
WSET
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
Augusta Free Press
December Ivy Talk to focus on desegregation of extension service
The December Ivy Talk will feature Dr. Carmen Harris, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina, speaking on the subject of the desegregation of the extension service on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The talk titled “Negro Extension Work in the American South: A Quest for Independence”...
WSET
'Huge day for us:' Lynchburg businesses talk impact of Small Business Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday for local businesses where they have their version of Black Friday; bringing in an influx of business and discounts galore for customers. "Every year is so exciting," said Live Trendy or Die Manager Aimee Hauenstein. "It's literally my...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police welcome six Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy grads
The Albemarle County Police Department has added six new officers to the department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, ACPD supported six recruits as they graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy. During the 20-week academy, the recruits passed all the requirements for law enforcement certification in Virginia. The graduates included:
WHSV
New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday. New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach. The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Entrepreneurs eligible for start-up grants through competition
Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business are invited to participate in the Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne training and start-up grant competition. Existing and aspiring downtown business owners are eligible for one of three prizes totaling $48,000. Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne is a business training program designed...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Housing Authority prepares to submit Bluestone Town Center proposal to city
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority (HRHA) is preparing to submit an application to the city for its largest housing project ever. The proposed Bluestone Town Center would be built near the intersection of Garbers Church Road and Erikson Avenue and would include between 850-900 housing units of different varieties.
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Work set to begin on Linville Creek bridge replacement project
Motorists in the Town of Broadway will experience delays beginning this week as crews initiate work on a project to replace the Linville Creek bridge. According to VDOT, the existing Linville Creek bridge was built in 1951 and has reached the end of its service life. The bridge has two 12-foot travel lanes and a four-foot wide sidewalk along the southern side of the structure.
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper County: Section of Route 229 to close this week for milling, paving work
Contract crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will begin a milling and paving project on Route 229 between Route 1083 and U.S. 211 on Tuesday. The project will close both the northbound and southbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, near the Jeffersonton community in Culpeper County.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
WSLS
Man with dementia in Nelson County found safe
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Police say Bobbie Napier, an 85-year-old man with dementia reported missing out of Nelson County, has been found safe. The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing 85-year-old man with dementia in Nelson County. Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen...
wfxrtv.com
Temporary lane closure in Lynchburg starts tomorrow
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a portion of the Lynchburg Expressway, at the Main Street Bridge, will be reduced to a single lane. According to Lynchburg Public Works, the closure will happen daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 2.
Virginia man killed, two women injured in tractor-trailer crash in Shenandoah County
Police said the impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the road and overturn in the median. The Honda was reportedly pushed to the right side of the road and into a guardrail.
