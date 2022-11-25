Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights Announced

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington announced details Thursday regarding its annual Christmas Parade of Lights event.

The holiday event, presented by Dutch Miller and hosted by Downtown Huntington Partners, is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Beginning at 4th Avenue at 13th Street and concluding at the Doubletree Hotel, the parade will see Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and his wife Alys Smith serving as grand marshals for the event.

Those hoping to reserve a spot in the parade are encouraged to contact Kelly Williamson at kellywilliamson3@yahoo.com or Jennifer Woodall at jwoodall@tta-wv.com.parade applications can be found here.

