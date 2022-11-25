ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

NESCC granted $1.25M for industrial control program

By Ben Gilliam
 4 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College (NESCC) announced a major boon to their programs on Friday to the tune of $1.25 million.

Offense & Defense | Northeast State to train students in new cybersecurity program

According to a release from the school, the grant was made possible by the U.S. Department of Labor and Appalachian Regional Commission’s Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) program.

“The latest round of WORC grants will continue giving workers in distressed communities the resources they need to enhance their career opportunities,” said Gayle Manchin with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). “In doing so, this will reignite Appalachian economies and create results that will reverberate throughout the whole region for years to come.”

The grant’s purpose is to expand job skills in industrial control for students and will increase support for underrepresented populations in tech programs. Industrial Control Systems, or ICS, are crucial in managing manufacturing processes.

WCSO: Man charged with animal cruelty after barn fire

“The grant will provide an excellent computer science opportunity for women and students of color,” said Dr. Donna Farrell, dean of the college’s Technologies Division. “We look forward to providing well-trained ICS graduates for the region’s employers.”

In addition to skills training, NESCC plans to offer an ICS certificate program in the fall of 2023.

