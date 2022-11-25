Read full article on original website
pittsburghmagazine.com
“The Christmas House” in Oakmont is Picturesque Enough for a Postcard
Built in 1850, the oldest house in Oakmont has been around the block a few times — literally. Amy Reiss thinks it’s one of most interesting things about her Italianate-style, 172-year-old home at 667 Fourth St. “It was moved twice, so very long ago when there were no...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
The Punxsutawney Home for the Holidays Parade was held recently. Pictured are 2022 Little Mr. Groundhog Rowan and Little Miss Groundhog Maggie. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without...
fox8tv.com
Heated Johnstown City Council Meeting
Protests continued at the Johnstown City Council on Monday against the disbursement of ARPA funds. Representatives from Jefferson Memorial Church showed up again to the meeting in order to protest a decision made by the city to deny them funds from the 30.5 million federal ARPA, or the American Rescue Plan Act.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Janice
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Janice. Janice is a short-haired, domestic Tuxedo-Tabby mix kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Janice is playful, funny, and curious. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane Society...
PHOTOS: Several deer rescued from frozen lake in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Chicken Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:. Monday, November 28 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dog. The restaurant will open on Monday, November 28, at 6:00 a.m. for the Hunters Special Breakfast: Choice of Meat, Home Fries, Two Eggs, and Toast. Tuesday, November 29 – Ham Balls,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
butlerradio.com
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Deer processing business in PA overwhelmed by extended hunting season
With an expanded hunting season in Pennsylvania - processors are strained by increased demand. The rush begins in September for Tim Giger and other processing shops with the start of archery season.
$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Supik Allegedly Sends ‘Hit List’ of Five Officials to Local Authorities
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A former New Bethlehem man who is currently lodged in SCI Phoenix reportedly sent a “hit list” of five officials to the Chief Clarion County Detective and the Clarion County Deputy Warden. Court documents indicate on November 18, 2022, Chief Clarion County Detective...
explorejeffersonpa.com
14-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man
HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old juvenile defendant was formally charged on Tuesday with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.
fox8tv.com
Blair County Lottery Ticket Theft
Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a local man is facing multiple felonies, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a tobacco shop, where he was employed. Police say 43-year-old James McAleer is accused of stealing a total of 10 packages of lottery tickets,...
Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
AICDAC Encourages Safe Storage & Disposal of Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medication
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Too often, unused prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands which can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
erienewsnow.com
Pair Accused of Using Crowbar to Smash Open Display Case, Steal $25K Worth of Phones from Walmart
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of $25,000 worth of cell phones from a Walmart in Elk County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It happened Nov. 17 around 6 a.m. at the store on Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township. A man and woman who were wearing face masks...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
Altoona precinct audit could result in recount
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona precinct could be getting a recount if the petition passes through Blair County Court. Altoona attorney Tom Forr represented precinct 2-1, near the Altoona Area Highschool and Junior Highschool, in court on Monday, Nov. 28 to request a recount by hand. He presented two main arguments, with the […]
