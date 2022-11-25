CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Too often, unused prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands which can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

