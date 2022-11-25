ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

The Punxsutawney Home for the Holidays Parade was held recently. Pictured are 2022 Little Mr. Groundhog Rowan and Little Miss Groundhog Maggie. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Heated Johnstown City Council Meeting

Protests continued at the Johnstown City Council on Monday against the disbursement of ARPA funds. Representatives from Jefferson Memorial Church showed up again to the meeting in order to protest a decision made by the city to deny them funds from the 30.5 million federal ARPA, or the American Rescue Plan Act.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Janice

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Janice. Janice is a short-haired, domestic Tuxedo-Tabby mix kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Janice is playful, funny, and curious. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane Society...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
CRESSON, PA
fox8tv.com

Blair County Lottery Ticket Theft

Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a local man is facing multiple felonies, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a tobacco shop, where he was employed. Police say 43-year-old James McAleer is accused of stealing a total of 10 packages of lottery tickets,...
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

AICDAC Encourages Safe Storage & Disposal of Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medication

CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Too often, unused prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands which can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
WTAJ

Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage

FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Altoona precinct audit could result in recount

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona precinct could be getting a recount if the petition passes through Blair County Court. Altoona attorney Tom Forr represented precinct 2-1, near the Altoona Area Highschool and Junior Highschool, in court on Monday, Nov. 28 to request a recount by hand. He presented two main arguments, with the […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy