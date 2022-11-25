ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

960 The Ref

At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'

BAY CITY, Michigan — (AP) — President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike.
MICHIGAN STATE
SFGate

Pressure builds to step up weapons tracking in Ukraine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Emboldened by their success in the midterm elections, House Republicans, who will hold a slim majority in the next Congress, have warned the Biden administration to expect far-tougher oversight of the extensive military assistance it has provided Ukraine. The...
SFGate

Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown

HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response...
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

Kevin McCarthy Lies That Trump Disavowed White Nationalist Dinner Guest

House speaker hopeful Kevin McCarthy stumbled through questions about his failure to condemn Donald Trump’s dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, lying about the former president’s own statements regarding the matter in the process. Following a meeting with President Biden and congressional leadership at the White House on...
ARKANSAS STATE
SFGate

Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen....
OREGON STATE
SFGate

New Mexico state officials weigh certification of election

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State regulators were scheduled to vote Tuesday on certification of results from the midterm election in New Mexico. The meeting of a three-member state Canvass Board is the culmination a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday. The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an...
ALABAMA STATE
SFGate

South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok from state-owned devices

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
SFGate

US taps interim manager for struggling Jackson water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government filed a proposal Tuesday to appoint a manager for the troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city, which nearly collapsed in late summer and continues to struggle. The Justice Department said in a news release that the proposal is meant to be...
JACKSON, MS
SFGate

Patriot Front member pleads guilty to disturbing the peace

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — One of the 31 members of a white supremacist group arrested near an Idaho Pride event earlier this year has pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Alexander N. Sisenstein, 27, of Midvale, Utah, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on Monday, the Coeur d'Alene...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

