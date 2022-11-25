Read full article on original website
At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'
BAY CITY, Michigan — (AP) — President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike.
SFGate
Pressure builds to step up weapons tracking in Ukraine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Emboldened by their success in the midterm elections, House Republicans, who will hold a slim majority in the next Congress, have warned the Biden administration to expect far-tougher oversight of the extensive military assistance it has provided Ukraine. The...
SFGate
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown
HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response...
SFGate
Kevin McCarthy Lies That Trump Disavowed White Nationalist Dinner Guest
House speaker hopeful Kevin McCarthy stumbled through questions about his failure to condemn Donald Trump’s dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, lying about the former president’s own statements regarding the matter in the process. Following a meeting with President Biden and congressional leadership at the White House on...
SFGate
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen....
Trump to hold tele-rally for Herschel Walker before Georgia runoff, but won't campaign in person
Former President Donald Trump will participate in a tele rally for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, but will not campaign for him in person before the December runoff.
SFGate
New Mexico state officials weigh certification of election
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State regulators were scheduled to vote Tuesday on certification of results from the midterm election in New Mexico. The meeting of a three-member state Canvass Board is the culmination a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems.
A Missouri prosecutor says a Black man's death sentence was influenced by racism, but the state won't spare his life
Last week, a federal judge ruled that Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't attend her father's execution because she's too young.
SFGate
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday. The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an...
SFGate
South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok from state-owned devices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore...
SFGate
US taps interim manager for struggling Jackson water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government filed a proposal Tuesday to appoint a manager for the troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city, which nearly collapsed in late summer and continues to struggle. The Justice Department said in a news release that the proposal is meant to be...
SFGate
Patriot Front member pleads guilty to disturbing the peace
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — One of the 31 members of a white supremacist group arrested near an Idaho Pride event earlier this year has pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Alexander N. Sisenstein, 27, of Midvale, Utah, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on Monday, the Coeur d'Alene...
