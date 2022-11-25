Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Post Register
Hawaiian style chain to open latest location in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style food will open its latest Treasure Valley location on Saturday, Dec. 3. The restaurant’s newest location is in Orchard Park Plaza at the intersection of Chinden and Linder. The casual restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has options for...
idaho.gov
Avian cholera outbreak suspected in Southwest Idaho snow goose die-off
Southwest Idaho is currently experiencing a waterfowl die-off that is primarily affecting light geese in Parma and surrounding areas, including the Lake Lowell Unit of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Staff at Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Lab believe that a recent outbreak of avian cholera is responsible for this die-off. The persistence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infections in migratory bird populations is also contributing to some waterfowl mortalities in the area, although it is unclear if HPAI also contributed to this specific event.
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
Luxury Home Near Boise Is A Showpiece Going For $1 Million
The realtor said it best "Spa-like" and this home in Nampa really has that feeling throughout the entire house, not just the primary luxury suite. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It's over 2,600 sq. ft. and sits on a lot of more than 1.5 acres. When I...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places
The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
New apartments are popping up everywhere; What this means for renters
New apartments everywhere. Don Day from BoiseDev has kept a close eye on this project he talks about new development with our Don Nelson.
Post Register
Periods of snow expected for next 7 days
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The pattern is going to remain unsettled with periods of snow in the forecast for the next 7 days. The mountain stand to benefit the most as heavier amounts will fall in the higher elevations. Look for cold and dry conditions tomorrow with highs only...
Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday
In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
Melba man killed in head-on collision south of Nampa
BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 45 south of Nampa Saturday morning, Idaho State Police reported. The 26-year-old was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Ford F-150. ISP said the man died at the scene of the crash.
Airline Offers Cheap $70 Flight Deals From Boise For Cyber Monday
What comes to mind when you think of Cyber Monday? Is it shopping sprees? Insane deals? The urge to turn off all of your credit cards before you make an impulse decision?. We get it...some deals are too good to resist, especially with Christmas coming up. We're willing to bet, however, that travel isn't something you would expect to see as part of Cyber Monday.
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence
BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
Community gathers in support of Michael Vaughan's family
BOISE, Idaho — The Fruitland community came together Wednesday evening for a prayer circle in support of Michael Vaughan and his family. About 100 people held candles and stood in solidarity at Fruitland Community Park. Michael went missing from his Fruitland neighborhood in July 2021. Police Chief J.D. Huff...
Top Deal-Breakers You Need to Know Before Dating in Boise
The dating world can be a brutal place, especially with how so much of it relies on technology. The last dating app I was ever familiar with was Tinder and even then, I can't tell you what swiping left means as opposed to swiping right. Thankfully, I don't have to navigate the dating world in 2022 but there are still some brave souls out there navigating the unpredictable world of dating.
ksl.com
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
Michael Vaughan Update Awaited As Police Finish Excavation of Wondra House
A vigil was held on Wednesday night in Fruitland, Idaho, in support of the missing boy and his family.
Crash in Caldwell kills Greenleaf café owner
CALDWELL, Idaho — Nathan Daniels, 49, died Tuesday night after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, the Canyon County coroner has confirmed. Idaho State Police said in a news release that the driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on...
Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar
BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
Post Register
Meridian Olive Garden sets opening date
Mark your calendars, Olive Garden will open its newest location in Meridian on Jan. 23. The Italian food chain is currently building the restaurant in Orchard Park Plaza at the corner of Chinden and Linder in Meridian. The restaurant is perhaps best known for its salad and breadsticks.
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10
A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
Comments / 0