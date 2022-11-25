ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Post Register

Hawaiian style chain to open latest location in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style food will open its latest Treasure Valley location on Saturday, Dec. 3. The restaurant’s newest location is in Orchard Park Plaza at the intersection of Chinden and Linder. The casual restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has options for...
MERIDIAN, ID
idaho.gov

Avian cholera outbreak suspected in Southwest Idaho snow goose die-off

Southwest Idaho is currently experiencing a waterfowl die-off that is primarily affecting light geese in Parma and surrounding areas, including the Lake Lowell Unit of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Staff at Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Lab believe that a recent outbreak of avian cholera is responsible for this die-off. The persistence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infections in migratory bird populations is also contributing to some waterfowl mortalities in the area, although it is unclear if HPAI also contributed to this specific event.
PARMA, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!

The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places

The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Periods of snow expected for next 7 days

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The pattern is going to remain unsettled with periods of snow in the forecast for the next 7 days. The mountain stand to benefit the most as heavier amounts will fall in the higher elevations. Look for cold and dry conditions tomorrow with highs only...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday

In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Melba man killed in head-on collision south of Nampa

BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 45 south of Nampa Saturday morning, Idaho State Police reported. The 26-year-old was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Ford F-150. ISP said the man died at the scene of the crash.
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Airline Offers Cheap $70 Flight Deals From Boise For Cyber Monday

What comes to mind when you think of Cyber Monday? Is it shopping sprees? Insane deals? The urge to turn off all of your credit cards before you make an impulse decision?. We get it...some deals are too good to resist, especially with Christmas coming up. We're willing to bet, however, that travel isn't something you would expect to see as part of Cyber Monday.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho

Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Top Deal-Breakers You Need to Know Before Dating in Boise

The dating world can be a brutal place, especially with how so much of it relies on technology. The last dating app I was ever familiar with was Tinder and even then, I can't tell you what swiping left means as opposed to swiping right. Thankfully, I don't have to navigate the dating world in 2022 but there are still some brave souls out there navigating the unpredictable world of dating.
BOISE, ID
ksl.com

Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West

SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar

BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Meridian Olive Garden sets opening date

Mark your calendars, Olive Garden will open its newest location in Meridian on Jan. 23. The Italian food chain is currently building the restaurant in Orchard Park Plaza at the corner of Chinden and Linder in Meridian. The restaurant is perhaps best known for its salad and breadsticks.
MERIDIAN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10

A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
BOISE, ID

