LPD investigating shots fired incident at Meadows Apartments
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the shots fired incident that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 27 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police say several 9-1-1 callers report hearing shots fired at the Meadows Apartments on Yorktown Avenue. According to a press release from the Lynchburg Police Department, 9-1-1 callers describe two people wearing all black running toward the complex entrance and another person wearing all red running in the opposite direction.
Missing woman found after Altavista Police search
An elderly Altavista woman who had gone missing was found safe following a search for her by the Altavista Police Department. She was found at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The APD received a call at 5 a.m. that May Bowyer Drake, 75, was missing from the Town...
One woman dies in vehicle crash on Route 29
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28. Police say 25-year-old Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville died when the Nissan Xterra she was driving crashed on Route 29 near the Holland Road overpass shortly before 1:00 pm. According to a press release, Pacheco […]
LPD responded to single shot fired on Saturday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police responded to a gunshot fired on Saturday night. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they responded at 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of a single shot fired. They report being able to recover a cartridge casing in the area.
Lynchburg man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-81, according to VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. – A Lynchburg man has died after State Police said he was hit by a vehicle on I-81 in Augusta County. Authorities said the fatal crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. on I-81 at the 225-mile marker when a 2020 Ford Transit bus was going north in the left lane.
Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia
An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
Suspect taken into custody after Lynchburg robbery
UPDATE 11/25 4:54 p.m.: The Lynchburg Police Department has released new details in the robbery that took place at Miles Market on Friday. Officers say at approximately 11:00 a.m. they located the vehicle of interest in connection with the robbery in the 800 block of Pierce Street. The vehicle led them to a home nearby where they arrested 28-year-old Ayanna Janee Paige without incident. LPD reports Paige has been charged with robbery and is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
Fatal crash being investigated in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. Troopers say two vehicles collided near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road at 5:49 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. VSP reports that information is limited, but has confirmed that...
FRPD arrest an adult attempting to solicit a minor
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of an adult attempting to solicit a minor. The investigation began Nov. 9 and on Wed. Nov. 22 the arrest of Avery Wood of Charlottesville was made. A proactive undercover investigation found Wood began unsolicited communications with a person he believed to...
One dead after brush fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a brush fire in Roanoke on November 23rd, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire, where they found a brush fire that stretched about an acre and a half.
Albemarle County Police welcome six Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy grads
The Albemarle County Police Department has added six new officers to the department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, ACPD supported six recruits as they graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy. During the 20-week academy, the recruits passed all the requirements for law enforcement certification in Virginia. The graduates included:
Suspect arrested and charged with robbery: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a woman suspected in a robbery at Fort Hill Mart on Nov. 22. Officers arrested 34-year-old Teja Marie Ewell. She is charged with the following:. Robbery. Felony Eluding. Identity Theft. Reckless Driving. Lynchburg police responded to a reported robbery at...
UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
