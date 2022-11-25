ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Police search for infant remains at Blair County home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
TYRONE, PA
Arrest made after stolen SUV crashed in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police arrested a man and continue to investigate after a Ford SUV that was reported stolen was found, leading to a crash on Thanksgiving. Police reported they were called to the area of 11th Street and Lexington Avenue on Thanksgiving evening for a reported crash around 7:45 p.m. According to […]
ALTOONA, PA
Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Cambria County Car Chase

Police searched the woods along State Route 271 Sunday after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin’ Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the identity of the suspect, what...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Nov. 29, 2022 Police Blotter

Joey Bunce, 28, Irvine was charged with Violation of an Order on 11/21/2022 following an investigation into a PFA violation. Cheyenne Anthony, 31, Warren was cited for Failure to Yield on 11/17/2022 following a Traffic Accident where a pedestrian was struck. Melisha Hesslink-Drescher, 28, Warren was cited for Retail Theft...
WARREN, PA
Pair from OC facing charges after meth found in vehicle

An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79. Meadville state police said in a criminal complaint that James Franklin, 29, and Janessa Tekotte, 24, both of Oil City, and Todd McMillen, 43, of Erie, were in a black Dodge Ram with flashing hazard lights that was pulled off the side of I-79 when a state police patrol officer pulled over to check on the vehicle.
OIL CITY, PA
Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage

FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA

Community Policy