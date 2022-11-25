Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Pair Accused of Using Crowbar to Smash Open Display Case, Steal $25K Worth of Phones from Walmart
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of $25,000 worth of cell phones from a Walmart in Elk County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It happened Nov. 17 around 6 a.m. at the store on Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township. A man and woman who were wearing face masks...
Local contractor accused of taking payments for work he never started taken into custody
SMITHTON, Pa. — A local contractor accused of taking payments for services and then never starting the work was taken into custody Tuesday morning, following a weeks-long investigation. Jason Pirl is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on warrants out of Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties. The Westmoreland...
Police search for infant remains at Blair County home
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
14-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man
HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old juvenile defendant was formally charged on Tuesday with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.
Someone stole donations from Goodwill in State College, police investigate
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone decided to make their own Black Friday deals on Monday by reportedly taking things that were donated to the GoodWill store on Benner Pike, police report. State College police are investigating after they said the reported theft happened from the donation area of the store on Nov. 28 at […]
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
Arrest made after stolen SUV crashed in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police arrested a man and continue to investigate after a Ford SUV that was reported stolen was found, leading to a crash on Thanksgiving. Police reported they were called to the area of 11th Street and Lexington Avenue on Thanksgiving evening for a reported crash around 7:45 p.m. According to […]
Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
Tionesta man arrested for alleged shooting in Hydetown parking lot
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The man accused of a shooting in Crawford County has been arrested. Matthew James Divido of Tionesta is accused of shooting a Titusville man in the leg with a 20 gauge shotgun on Nov. 19. The incident reportedly happened in a parking lot in Hydetown Borough. According to a witness, the victim was […]
Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Car Chase
Police searched the woods along State Route 271 Sunday after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin’ Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the identity of the suspect, what...
yourdailylocal.com
Nov. 29, 2022 Police Blotter
Joey Bunce, 28, Irvine was charged with Violation of an Order on 11/21/2022 following an investigation into a PFA violation. Cheyenne Anthony, 31, Warren was cited for Failure to Yield on 11/17/2022 following a Traffic Accident where a pedestrian was struck. Melisha Hesslink-Drescher, 28, Warren was cited for Retail Theft...
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
explore venango
Police: Oil City Man Wanted on Arrest Warrants Holds Woman at Gunpoint in Her Home
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man wanted on arrest warrants reportedly held a woman at gunpoint inside her home, telling her to be quiet while officers attempted to complete a welfare check outside the residence. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed the...
explore venango
UPDATE: Franklin Woman Accused of Being Under the Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Toddler
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional details regarding a Franklin woman who is accused of caring for a toddler while she was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint released on Monday, November 28, by the Sugarcreek Police Department, officers responded...
State College police search for suspect in assault, theft at Graduate Hotel
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking for a man who is the alleged suspect of an assault and theft that took place at a hotel in late October. On Monday, the police department announced they are looking for the pictured man involved in the incident that took place on […]
venangoextra.com
Pair from OC facing charges after meth found in vehicle
An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79. Meadville state police said in a criminal complaint that James Franklin, 29, and Janessa Tekotte, 24, both of Oil City, and Todd McMillen, 43, of Erie, were in a black Dodge Ram with flashing hazard lights that was pulled off the side of I-79 when a state police patrol officer pulled over to check on the vehicle.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
Comments / 2