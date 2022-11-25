ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago

Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

5 arrested, 2 cops hurt as World Cup fans brawl at Gold Coast bar

Chicago — A fight between fans of opposing soccer teams at a Gold Coast bar spilled into Division Street, resulting in five arrests and two Chicago police officers being injured, according to CPD and witnesses. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Gold Coast Social, 7 West Division. Witnesses...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: Smoke Daddy transforms into the Lumberjack Lodge

CHICAGO — A pop-up across from Wrigley Field offers a warm and toasty lodge for visitors to get out of the cold and warm their bellies with holiday cocktails and festive food options. WGN’s Marcella Raymond takes you to Smoke Daddy in Wrigleyville, which has rebranded itself as the ‘Lumberjack Lodge’ for the holiday season. […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

'Evil': Infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone's grave defaced in Hillside

CHICAGO -- The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page...
HILLSIDE, IL
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

McDonald's Holiday Pie Returns to Menu for a Limited Time

McDonald's is dishing out the holiday spirit with the return of a rather rare treat: the Holiday Pie. The seasonal dessert debuted in 1999 and typically pops back into the rotation during the wintertime. The pie has been spotted on the fast-food chain's menu, where it's described as a "creamy smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley

Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Ukrainian Institute Of Modern Art Hosting Market, Holiday Concert To Support War-Affected Ukrainians

UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art is hosting a Holiday Maker’s Market with a Festival of Carols to fundraise for Ukrainians affected by the war. Featuring more than 25 local makers and businesses, the market will run noon-5 p.m. Dec. 10-11 at the museum, 2320 W. Chicago Ave. The museum hosted its first Maker’s Market this summer to uplift small businesses post-pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

This Chicagoan Wants To Give You A Tour Of The City’s Christmas Traditions

DOWNTOWN — A Chicagoan who takes people on tours of the city’s ugliest buildings and underground to check out its many rats has a new project: spreading Christmas cheer. Mike McMains, who operates Tours With Mike, hopes to bring the city’s most unique Christmas traditions to all those who can’t celebrate in-person.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe

CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
CHICAGO, IL

