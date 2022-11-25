Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
15-Year-Old Chicago Activist Jahkil Jackson Giving Away 10,000 ‘Blessing Bags’ To Those In Need Tuesday
CHATHAM — Fifteen-year-old activist Jahkil Jackson is leading a Giving Tuesday effort to distribute more than 10,000 bags of essential supplies to unhoused people across 60 cities, including his home town of Chicago. The distribution will be led by 425 youth volunteers nationwide. The Chicago giveaway kicks off at...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago
Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
cwbchicago.com
5 arrested, 2 cops hurt as World Cup fans brawl at Gold Coast bar
Chicago — A fight between fans of opposing soccer teams at a Gold Coast bar spilled into Division Street, resulting in five arrests and two Chicago police officers being injured, according to CPD and witnesses. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Gold Coast Social, 7 West Division. Witnesses...
Weekend Break: Smoke Daddy transforms into the Lumberjack Lodge
CHICAGO — A pop-up across from Wrigley Field offers a warm and toasty lodge for visitors to get out of the cold and warm their bellies with holiday cocktails and festive food options. WGN’s Marcella Raymond takes you to Smoke Daddy in Wrigleyville, which has rebranded itself as the ‘Lumberjack Lodge’ for the holiday season. […]
ABC7 Chicago
'Evil': Infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone's grave defaced in Hillside
CHICAGO -- The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page...
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
blockclubchicago.org
Portage Park Bungalow Owners Awarded For Preserving History With Rehab Projects
PORTAGE PARK — Thirty years ago, Robin Lestina-Cikanek’s crowded, small kitchen placed second in an ugly kitchen contest. She was determined never to receive such a title again. Her mother, who loved to cook and bake, didn’t want her to, either. When Lestina-Cikanek’s mother died in 2018,...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park man wins Turkey Trot; St. Laurence runner takes women’s title
The number 19 meant good things on Thanksgiving morning. The top two finishers in the 34th running of the Orland Park Turkey Trot had “19” as part of the number on their bibs. Brandon Lukas, 25, of Orland Park, wore No. 7519 and took first place with a...
McDonald's Holiday Pie Returns to Menu for a Limited Time
McDonald's is dishing out the holiday spirit with the return of a rather rare treat: the Holiday Pie. The seasonal dessert debuted in 1999 and typically pops back into the rotation during the wintertime. The pie has been spotted on the fast-food chain's menu, where it's described as a "creamy smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."
fox32chicago.com
Group of teens committed 13 armed robberies in a matter of 5 hours across Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Several teens are wanted for committing 13 armed robberies in a matter of five hours across Chicago Monday morning. According to Chicago police, suspects exited a vehicle and approached victims on foot while displaying firearms. The victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal possessions. The suspects then...
Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside
HILLSIDE, Ill. - The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram...
thechicagogenius.com
Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley
Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
Police: Woman dies after hitting pothole while riding motorcycle in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman is dead after she hit a pothole while riding a motorcycle and crashed Monday evening in Chicago, according to police. The woman was riding the motorcycle around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue when she hit the pothole and fell off, according to the Chicago Police […]
blockclubchicago.org
Ukrainian Institute Of Modern Art Hosting Market, Holiday Concert To Support War-Affected Ukrainians
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art is hosting a Holiday Maker’s Market with a Festival of Carols to fundraise for Ukrainians affected by the war. Featuring more than 25 local makers and businesses, the market will run noon-5 p.m. Dec. 10-11 at the museum, 2320 W. Chicago Ave. The museum hosted its first Maker’s Market this summer to uplift small businesses post-pandemic.
cwbchicago.com
Charges filed in World Cup brawl that left 3 Chicago cops injured in the Gold Coast
Chicago — A woman and a man face felony charges, and two other men face misdemeanor charges in connection with a fight between fans of opposing soccer teams in the Gold Coast on Saturday that injured two Chicago police officers. Most of the accused are from the suburbs. Police...
Chicago police say someone dumped packages in an alley in Little Village
CHICAGO - Packages were found abandoned in an alley way in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the packages were found on South Troy near West 28th around 12:30 p.m. The packages were in a pile near a chain link fence. UPS released the following statement Sunday...
blockclubchicago.org
This Chicagoan Wants To Give You A Tour Of The City’s Christmas Traditions
DOWNTOWN — A Chicagoan who takes people on tours of the city’s ugliest buildings and underground to check out its many rats has a new project: spreading Christmas cheer. Mike McMains, who operates Tours With Mike, hopes to bring the city’s most unique Christmas traditions to all those who can’t celebrate in-person.
fox32chicago.com
South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe
CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
3 hurt, including cop, after fight over soccer game spills into street in Gold Coast
Five people are being questioned after a fight over a soccer game left three people hurt, including a Chicago police officer.
