Jefferson County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

The Punxsutawney Home for the Holidays Parade was held recently. Pictured are 2022 Little Mr. Groundhog Rowan and Little Miss Groundhog Maggie. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
venangoextra.com

Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall

While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
SENECA, PA
WTAJ

Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
CRESSON, PA
WTAJ

Leighty’s Farm Market offers free holiday photo ops

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land. Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from. Leighty’s Farm Market […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Janice

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Janice. Janice is a short-haired, domestic Tuxedo-Tabby mix kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Janice is playful, funny, and curious. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane Society...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown teen charged as adult in kidnapping, death of 19-year-old

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide coming from the October death of Hayden Garreffa. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr, and the Pennsylvania police, 14-year-old Harmony Rhyne Hayward was formally charged as an adult after originally being charged as a juvenile. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for infant remains at Blair County home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Contractor arrested in $250K home improvement fraud across 3 counties

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of taking over $250,000 in payments for contractor jobs he didn’t work on, including one in Somerset County. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Pirl, 41, of Scottdale, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted several […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

