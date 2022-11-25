Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
The Punxsutawney Home for the Holidays Parade was held recently. Pictured are 2022 Little Mr. Groundhog Rowan and Little Miss Groundhog Maggie. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
Westmoreland fire damages pool house; Occupants of nearby 911 center smelled smoke
A fire call that came in early this morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, brought out a number of fire departments. The fire chief told Channel 11 it all started with the smell of smoke in the 911 dispatch center. The fire turned out to be at a two-story pool...
Someone stole donations from Goodwill in State College, police investigate
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone decided to make their own Black Friday deals on Monday by reportedly taking things that were donated to the GoodWill store on Benner Pike, police report. State College police are investigating after they said the reported theft happened from the donation area of the store on Nov. 28 at […]
Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
venangoextra.com
Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall
While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
Deer processing business in PA overwhelmed by extended hunting season
With an expanded hunting season in Pennsylvania - processors are strained by increased demand. The rush begins in September for Tim Giger and other processing shops with the start of archery season.
Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
Leighty’s Farm Market offers free holiday photo ops
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land. Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from. Leighty’s Farm Market […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Janice
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Janice. Janice is a short-haired, domestic Tuxedo-Tabby mix kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Janice is playful, funny, and curious. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane Society...
PHOTOS: Several deer rescued from frozen lake in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
Teen charged as adult with criminal homicide in kidnapping, death of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide in connection with the kidnapping and death of an Indiana County man in October. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was found dead in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township on Oct. 22 around 4 a.m.
Johnstown teen charged as adult in kidnapping, death of 19-year-old
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide coming from the October death of Hayden Garreffa. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr, and the Pennsylvania police, 14-year-old Harmony Rhyne Hayward was formally charged as an adult after originally being charged as a juvenile. […]
Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
Police search for infant remains at Blair County home
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
Contractor arrested in $250K home improvement fraud across 3 counties
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of taking over $250,000 in payments for contractor jobs he didn’t work on, including one in Somerset County. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Pirl, 41, of Scottdale, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted several […]
wisr680.com
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
