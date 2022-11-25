Read full article on original website
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Road Closures for 5K in Pentagon City — “The Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell 5k Run will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following road closures in order to accommodate the event.” [ACPD]. Missing Middle’s Impact on Future Elections —...
arlnow.com
Arlington sells bonds to pay for many projects. But are they the right tool?
On Election Day, a majority of Arlingtonians approved six bond measures, worth $510 million, that will fund a variety of projects throughout the county. The biggest expenses for the next 10 years include upgrades to its Water Pollution Control Plant, where local sewage goes, and funding to build a new Arlington Career Center campus.
arlnow.com
Governor coming to Arlington tomorrow for ‘economic development announcement’
Top state officials are coming to Arlington tomorrow for an unspecified “economic development announcement.”. “The Honorable Glenn Youngkin, Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, will join Arlington Economic Development and other state and local economic leaders on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, for an economic development announcement,” Arlington County said in a media advisory today.
arlnow.com
Ask Eli: Arlington housing market performance metrics
This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Ask Eli, Live With Jean playlist. Enjoy!. Question: How...
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition
Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
arlnow.com
APS Superintendent proposes earlier start date, more instructional days for 2023-24
Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán is proposing an earlier start to school next fall and more instructional days than the current academic year. If approved, the 2023-24 calendar would have 180 instructional days for all students and would start on Aug. 21, 2023. This year, elementary and high school students have 175 instructional days and middle schoolers have 174, falling under the state standard of 180 days and APS calendars pre-pandemic.
capitolhillcorner.org
The Week Ahead … & Some Photos from the Past Week
ICYMI, the Washington Business Journal reported that the city is considering bringing in a new developer for the Eastern Branch Boys and Girls Club at 261, 17th Street, SE. Many proposals have been put forth over the years, but none have borne fruit. Now Morningstar Community Development has a plan for 35 condos – 5 offered at 50% AMI, six at 80% AMI, and the remaining 24 at 120% AMI. The proposal envisions the city transferring the property to Morningstar for $1 which would permit development. DC regulations require that 30% of the units in developments on city-owned land be affordable. If the DC Council’s Committee on Business and Economic Development approves the deal it would go to the full City Council for consideration. https://www.bizjournals.com/ (Thanks, Jeff Tara)
NBC Washington
‘I Think We Might Be Cousins': Two DC Families Uncover Their Shared Family History
Two D.C. educators named Jason Green share more than the same name. Both have a thirst to teach the next generation, and it wasn’t until recently that they learned that both their family’s history could be traced back to Quince Orchard in 1868. It was a family-reunion almost...
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Latest twist in the DC housing market: More price cuts
Selling a home in the D.C. area is no longer a slam dunk. Zillow reports almost 30% of listings in the D.C. area on the market in October had lowered their price at least once. More sales are falling through as well. Redfin said a record 17.9% of contracts in...
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
Opinion: Latest explosions a potent argument for building electrification
With a vote by the county council coming up, the gas industry is working hard to keep Montgomery County hooked on fossil fuels. The post Opinion: Latest explosions a potent argument for building electrification appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ffxnow.com
Police make arrest in burglaries of Latino restaurants in Mount Vernon
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing two Latino restaurants in Mount Vernon earlier this month, Fairfax County police announced last week. Police say surveillance footage showed the man, a resident of the county’s “Alexandria area,” breaking into Mezcalero Restaurant three times and Mana Pupuseria once from Nov. 13-18.
Senior alert for missing Fairfax man cancelled
According to police, 66-year-old Phuoc Quang Lam was last seen at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Braddock Road in the Annandale area. He is believed to be driving a 2016 Nissan Murano SUV with Virginia tags VTA 3272.
WUSA
Survey reveals what states put up their Christmas decorations first
WASHINGTON — If you've ever wondered how early is too early to put up your Christmas decorations, one survey says that Nov. 17 is the first day on average that Americans start decorating. Singulart, an online art and design gallery, surveyed over 2,500 Americans on the date they are...
arlnow.com
Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
Prosecutors want jail time for Baltimore County daycare owner who shot husband
Prosecutors in Washington D.C. are seeking a two-year jail sentence for a Baltimore County woman accused of shooting her husband this past summer.
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
arlnow.com
Study proposes improvements to Arlington Blvd Trail for cyclists and pedestrians
A number of options have emerged for upgrading an iffy portion of the Arlington Blvd Trail. Engineers found it would be possible to accommodate a trail up to 11 feet wide with buffers and guardrails, between the bridge to Thomas Jefferson Middle School and George Mason Drive. That could be accomplished by narrowing a few on- and off-ramps, closing slip lanes and reducing the number of thru-lanes and turn lanes in some places.
