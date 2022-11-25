Read full article on original website
General Hospital: Planning a new life for a mothballed L.A. landmark
After standing mostly vacant for the last 14 years, the iconic General Hospital is nearing a reincarnation as affordable and homeless housing.
'We'll end up on the streets': L.A. caregivers for elderly, disabled push for higher pay
The In-Home Supportive Services program pays assistants to help people who are elderly or disabled stay safely in their own homes. In Los Angeles County, IHSS caregivers make $16 an hour. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Child reportedly held at gunpoint in 1 of 3 consecutive El Monte home invasions
Police on Monday named one of the four suspects and said two of the men remained at large. The fourth suspect wasn’t named because they are a minor.
Los Angeles County health officials issue cold weather alert
Los Angeles County health officials on Sunday issued a cold weather alert for what’s expected to be a chilly week in Southern California.
Harvey Weinstein will not testify in L.A. trial; defense begins presenting its case
Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his own defense at his Los Angeles rape trial, leaving his attorneys with just six witnesses to call. The case could go to jurors by the end of the week. Source: Los Angeles Times.
3 injured in back-to-back home invasion attacks in El Monte
El Monte police were investigating three back-to-back home invasion attacks early Sunday morning that left three people injured.
Video: Two Rescued From Rocks Near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving Day
Video captured a Thanksgiving Day Coast Guard helicopter rescue near Santa Cruz Island off the coast of Southern California. The Coast Guard received a notification at about 10 a.m. Thursday that a Digital Selective Calling (DSC) distress signal was activated near Santa Cruz Island, off the southwestern Ventura County coast. A sailing vessel with two people aboard ran aground on rocks near the island.
Woman Suspected of Smashing Car Windows in Covina Injured in Deputy Shooting
Several car windows were smashed by a woman with a metal object who went on a rampage in Covina before she was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy, the agency said. The events unfolded at about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent...
The Hollywood Christmas Parade celebrates its 90th anniversary
The 3.2-mile parade begins at 6 p.m. from Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Drive and will feature Danny Trejo as grand marshal.
Beverly Hills High School wrestling coach fired after shoving student
Campus security footage shows the man shoving a boy multiple times on campus. He was immediately suspended and was fired last week, school district officials said.
