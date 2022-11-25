ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Comments / 6

Related
955wtvy.com

Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan

The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Dothan after car chase, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a Dodge Durango.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Deadly parade shooting suspect claiming stand-your-ground defense

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The attorney for Mekhi Nasir Lawton, the 18-year-old accused of killing a Dothan man during the Peanut Festival Parade, is claiming Lawton was defending himself and his friends. Attorney Adam Parker said in an interview with WDHN that Lawton was attempting to leave the parade after...
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wdhn.com

Suspect charged in early morning Houston Co. shooting

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing Lashawn Poke has been charged with Capital Murder. Brent Guilford, 35, of Dothan is accused of shooting Poke. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning and deputies say Guilford was taken into custody...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The criminal prosecution of a young suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private. Blame any injustice on a bizarre law that zipped through the Alabama Legislature almost unnoticed and even...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Washington Co. deputies search for armed robbery suspects

EBRO, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating an armed robbery. Authorities said two men entered a Dollar General in Ebro Saturday night around 9:30 and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Sheriff’s Office officials said the two men wore masks, hoodies, blue jeans and tennis shoes and stole cash from the store. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Locations for Miracle on Foster 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season brings plenty of great times with the ones we love, but it also brings plenty of opportunities to give back to those in need. News 4 gears up for our annual tradition of giving back, with the 10th Anniversary of Miracle on Foster.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Police: 1 stabbed in Samson, illegal immigrant arrested

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is in jail and another is recovering from injuries after being stabbed Saturday night, according to Samson Police. Officials say the stabbing happened on South Bay Street in Samson. We’re told when they arrived, they found a Hispanic man who’d been stabbed in the...
SAMSON, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Houston County Road closed

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Taylor Road will be closed until further notice for road work. Work crews will be performing a cross-drain replacement on Taylor Road for an upcoming paving project, according to the Houston County EMA. Taylor Road will be closed to thru traffic between South Park...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot early Friday and the estranged husband of a woman with whom the victim kept company charged with Capital Murder. 41-year-old Lashawn Poke died at a home on Sunrise Drive, off Fortner Street near...
TAYLOR, AL
wdhn.com

DPD: Cyber Monday Safety Tips

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cyber Monday is just hours away and the Dothan Police Department wants you to be careful. Police stress to beware of scams, pop-up windows, and ads because you want to make sure you are buying from a legitimate website and are not clicking on unknown links or text messages.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Florida man arrested after attempting to elude officers: BPD

BONIFAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A man was arrested in Coffee County after police say he attempted to elude officers in Florida. On Wednesday, the Bonifay Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plate. An alert was received from Washington County about a motorcycle that had fled from the […]
BONIFAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy