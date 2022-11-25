Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Need remains for more Houston Co. employees in jail and with road and bridge department
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County continues to see a need for employees in the jail and in the road and bridge department. Both are not seeing enough qualified applicants who could work in the jail or operate the necessary equipment. The jail is looking for correctional officers...
955wtvy.com
Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan
The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
wdhn.com
Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Dothan after car chase, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a Dodge Durango.
wdhn.com
Thanksgiving Day motorcycle accident in Western Coffee Co. causes serious injuries
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)—Enterprise Rescue Inc. is being credited with helping save the life of an Elba woman involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck Thanksgiving morning. Recently, Enterprise Rescue became one of the few ambulance services not affiliated with a hospital that receives critical care status. It’s an employee-owned,...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Deadly parade shooting suspect claiming stand-your-ground defense
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The attorney for Mekhi Nasir Lawton, the 18-year-old accused of killing a Dothan man during the Peanut Festival Parade, is claiming Lawton was defending himself and his friends. Attorney Adam Parker said in an interview with WDHN that Lawton was attempting to leave the parade after...
wdhn.com
Search for Dothan woman begins after she missed her last two court appearances
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for a Dothan woman charged with elderly neglect continues as she did not show up to her past two court appearances. Ida Newby was arrested in January 2020. Newby and her sister, Annie are accused of keeping their mother from receiving medical treatment.
Community activists hear from classmates of 14-year-old murder suspect in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Community activists are hearing from the younger generation about what they can do to put an end to gun violence. This comes one week after a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed two young women. 14-year-old Vincent Oliver Jr. Is accused of killing Jasmine Bean and Ja’Lexius wells at a get-together […]
wdhn.com
Wiregrass schools put on lockdown following false rumors of an active shooter
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise City Schools were placed on lockdown after a false report of an active shooter on campus was called in to Enterprise Police. EPD found those threats to be false; all schools are safe and at this time are no longer on lockdown. According to...
WALB 10
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
wdhn.com
Suspect charged in early morning Houston Co. shooting
WALB 10
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing 16-year-old son to gun violence while another son recovers from it in the ICU
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - There are no words to describe the devastation a local mother is going through. Nekeisha Flagler’s 16-year-old son was shot and killed on Sunday in Bainbridge. Monday, she went to an intensive care unit in Tallahassee where her other son is still recovering from a...
wtvy.com
14-year-old’s murder case accentuates inconsistent laws
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The criminal prosecution of a young suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private. Blame any injustice on a bizarre law that zipped through the Alabama Legislature almost unnoticed and even...
Alabama inmate on work release fatally shot in apparent ‘love triangle,’ police say
Washington Co. deputies search for armed robbery suspects
EBRO, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating an armed robbery. Authorities said two men entered a Dollar General in Ebro Saturday night around 9:30 and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Sheriff’s Office officials said the two men wore masks, hoodies, blue jeans and tennis shoes and stole cash from the store. […]
wtvy.com
Locations for Miracle on Foster 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season brings plenty of great times with the ones we love, but it also brings plenty of opportunities to give back to those in need. News 4 gears up for our annual tradition of giving back, with the 10th Anniversary of Miracle on Foster.
wtvy.com
Police: 1 stabbed in Samson, illegal immigrant arrested
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is in jail and another is recovering from injuries after being stabbed Saturday night, according to Samson Police. Officials say the stabbing happened on South Bay Street in Samson. We’re told when they arrived, they found a Hispanic man who’d been stabbed in the...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Houston County Road closed
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Taylor Road will be closed until further notice for road work. Work crews will be performing a cross-drain replacement on Taylor Road for an upcoming paving project, according to the Houston County EMA. Taylor Road will be closed to thru traffic between South Park...
wtvy.com
wdhn.com
DPD: Cyber Monday Safety Tips
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cyber Monday is just hours away and the Dothan Police Department wants you to be careful. Police stress to beware of scams, pop-up windows, and ads because you want to make sure you are buying from a legitimate website and are not clicking on unknown links or text messages.
Florida man arrested after attempting to elude officers: BPD
BONIFAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A man was arrested in Coffee County after police say he attempted to elude officers in Florida. On Wednesday, the Bonifay Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plate. An alert was received from Washington County about a motorcycle that had fled from the […]
