Video captured a Thanksgiving Day Coast Guard helicopter rescue near Santa Cruz Island off the coast of Southern California. The Coast Guard received a notification at about 10 a.m. Thursday that a Digital Selective Calling (DSC) distress signal was activated near Santa Cruz Island, off the southwestern Ventura County coast. A sailing vessel with two people aboard ran aground on rocks near the island.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO