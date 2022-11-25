Dr Disrespect has had his Call of Duty account banned for seven days due to the use of offensive language in Warzone 2‘s proximity chat. Streaming Warzone 2.0 last week (November 23), Dr Disrespect (AKA Guy Breahm) told his viewers that he should “probably chill” with the proximity chat due to the fact he was using somebody else’s account. “They banned my other one for seven days for proximity chat use, believe it or not,” he said.

