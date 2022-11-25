Read full article on original website
NME
How many Pokémon are there in ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’?
If you’ve been wandering the Paldea region and wondering how many Pokémon there are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, here’s the total amount of Pokémon you should be keeping an eye out for. There are a whopping 400 Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, meaning...
NME
A Daft Punk helmet is a hidden item in new Pokémon games
Daft Punk‘s iconic helmet is available as a hidden item in the two new Pokémon games. According to Hypertext, gamers can unlock the so-called ‘Cool Helmet’ when playing Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. As the website report, the helmet comes in a number of...
NME
Amouranth says “life is better” after swapping hot tub streams for ‘Overwatch’
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic abuse. Twitch streamer and social media influencer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has taken to Twitter to inform fans that “life is better,” after her public split from her husband following accusations that he was abusive in their relationship. Amouranth...
NME
Why ‘Dragonflight’ is a homecoming for ‘World of Warcraft’ fans
For a game with more apocalypses you can shake a stick at, Dragonflight – the upcoming expansion for long-running multiplayer game World of Warcraft – offers something of a holiday for Azeroth’s beleaguered heroes. There’s no apocalypse to stop, world-ending villain to batter, or war to win – just a long-forgotten island waiting to be explored.
NME
UK-based startup Joipaw is creating video games for dogs
UK-based startup Joipaw is currently developing a series of video games for dogs. The games are currently being prototyped and so far include a version of whack-a-mole as well as a game where dogs have to choose which side of the screen has more bubbles on. Dogs play using a special, saliva-resistant touch-screen console, with treats being dispensed when the dog wins.
NME
‘Undisputed’ preview: punch-drunk love
From the outside, boxing looks like a simple sport. Two muscly people stick their mitts in comically oversized gloves, hop into a ring together, and proceed to spend 12 rounds beating God itself out of their opponent. In theory, Undisputed – the “most authentic boxing game to date” – should be as simple.
NME
‘Portal’ is getting a makeover with December’s free RTX update
Nvidia has announced launch details for Portal with RTX, free downloadable content (DLC) that brings raytracing and DLSS 3 to Valve‘s puzzle-platformer. Set to launch on December 8, the Portal with RTX DLC will be free for existing Portal owners and adds a series of modern-day visual updates to the game, which first launched in 2007.
NME
‘Stranger Things’ season five ending was supposed to happen in season two
The ending of Stranger Things season five was supposed to happen in season two, the show’s creators have revealed. Discussing the unexpected success of the Netflix series’ first season and the stakes they felt from there, Matt and Ross Duffer said they have since kept back some elements of “this bigger world” for season five.
NME
‘Wednesday’ fans call out Netflix for hiding tweets suggesting titular character is queer
Fans of the new Netflix series Wednesday have called out the streaming giant for hiding tweets that suggest that Jenna Ortega’s character could be queer. The outlet PopCrave posted two images to its Twitter account that show a screenshot of a tweet from Netflix’s account promoting the Addams family reboot and beside it, another screenshot of the hidden replies under the tweet, all of which contain the word ‘gay’.
NME
The first ‘Warzone’ is back online – but with fewer maps
The first Warzone – now titled Warzone Caldera – is back online, though it’s missing some features. Warzone Caldera returned last night (November 28), after being taken offline on November 16 in preparation for the launch of Warzone 2. Although players can now choose to go back...
NME
NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles credit ‘GTA Online’ roleplaying for their current success
Some members of The Philadelphia Eagles have spoken about the benefits of playing together on GTA Online roleplaying servers. The Philadelphia Eagles have only lost one of their last 11 games this season in the NFL and according to C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the team’s “secret sauce” is spending time on GTA Online roleplaying servers, with Gardner-Johnson also running their own server from his basement via a £8330 PC setup.
NME
Dr Disrespect earns ‘Warzone 2’ ban for in-game disrespect
Dr Disrespect has had his Call of Duty account banned for seven days due to the use of offensive language in Warzone 2‘s proximity chat. Streaming Warzone 2.0 last week (November 23), Dr Disrespect (AKA Guy Breahm) told his viewers that he should “probably chill” with the proximity chat due to the fact he was using somebody else’s account. “They banned my other one for seven days for proximity chat use, believe it or not,” he said.
