US News and World Report
New COVID Variant XBB Is Gaining Ground Among Americans
MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) – U.S. health officials are tracking a new COVID variant that's a combination of two earlier Omicron subvariants. Known as XBB, this latest subvariant now represents 3.1% of new COVID cases throughout the U.S. and 5% of cases in the Northeast. Based on...
Lead Toxin Concerns Spur Recall of Toddler Sippy Cups
MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Parents whose toddlers use certain Green Sprouts bottles or cups need to discard them immediately because of a risk of lead exposure, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns. When the base of the cups come apart, it exposes a solder dot...
Climate Change May Bring More Fungal Lung Infections
MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fungal lung infections are spreading to parts of the United States where they were once never seen — likely a result of climate change, experts say. To the average person, the term fungal infection may conjure up thoughts of athlete's foot or...
