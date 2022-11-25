WHEN THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY PACKS UP THE NETS AND VOLLEYBALLS AFTER THEIR 2022 SEASON, THE END-OF-THE-YEAR BANQUET IS GOING TO BE FILLED WITH GREAT MEMORIES AND LIFE-LONG FRIENDSHIPS. Get out the tissues, because the waterworks will be in full effect. Coach Kori Parker will say goodbye to seven seniors...

3 HOURS AGO