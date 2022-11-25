Read full article on original website
cryptocurrencywire.com
Europe’s Most Influential Blockchain & Crypto Event Returns to Barcelona
After 7 highly successful events, European Blockchain Convention 2023 is ready to be held again on February 15-17 at the 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency Barcelona. The event will welcome more than 3.000 attendees at what will be the largest edition since the event was launched in 2018. Bringing together startups,...
ffnews.com
BVNK acquires UK licensed E-Money Institution to accelerate expansion
BVNK, the next-generation payments platform for global businesses, today announces it has acquired UK fintech, System Pay Services Limited (SPS Ltd), to accelerate expansion. SPS Ltd is registered as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the UK and offers a one-stop payment solution for businesses — providing e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments.
cryptoglobe.com
IOG and University of Edinburgh Launch Blockchain Decentralisation Research Project
Recently, Aggelos Kiayias, Chair in Cyber Security and Privacy at University of Edinburgh and the Chief Scientist at Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, introduced the Edinburgh Decentralisation Index (EDI) project. IOG CTO Romain Pellerin called EDI, which is designed to measure...
coingeek.com
Philippines’ seafarers go paperless with the help of blockchain tech
Seafarers in Asia will no longer need to go through the hassle of carrying their documents to their ships following an ingenious use of distributed ledger technology (DLT). A report by the Manila Times says that the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) have launched an e-wallet to contain the credentials of cadets using blockchain technology.
blockchain.news
Ethereum developers chose eight updates for Shanghai
The Ethereum Foundation made the announcement on November 24 that the developers working on the platform had reached a consensus on eight Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) to investigate as part of the Shanghai update. This update is the next major upgrade following the Merge and the transition to proof-of-stake consensus.
coinjournal.net
Top Metaverse Cryptos to Invest in 2023
When Facebook, the single most popular social media platform, rebranded itself as Meta and entered into the metaverse sphere, it signaled a major shift towards a metaverse-centric future. Since then, popularity in the metaverse has been steadily building itself into an opportunity with awesome potential. With the advancement of Web3,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Platforms Join Binance to Lead Crypto, Blockchain Industry Recovery Initiative
As a “leading” player in crypto, Binance claims that it understands that they have a responsibility “to lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry.” That is why Binance has established the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), “a new co-investment opportunity for organizations eager to support the future of Web3.”
heshmore.com
SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch
SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch. Mission validates the high customizability of blockchain-enabled space nodes and feasibility of performing high-speed processing in space. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 26, 2022 – SpaceChain today announced it has successfully launched its second Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)...
bitcoinmagazine.com
How Bitcoin And Artificial Intelligence Will Free Your Time
This is an opinion editorial by Sydney Bright, a professional science writer on the topic of health benefits from mindfulness-based practices. Where is technology taking us? Will robots surpass our intelligence and replace us altogether? Will we combine with machines in some symbiotic merge that creates a new super being? Or are machines merely tools that will allow our more fundamental nature to thrive? In this article, I will argue that technology is how human beings will be able to return to a more natural life that is devoid of the harsh realities that existed 10,000 years ago.
