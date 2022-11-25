Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
This Great Nintendo Switch Handheld Controller Is Only $35 For Cyber Monday
The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best handheld gaming consoles of all time, but ergonomically, it does leave something to be desired. Fortunately, you can swap out the regular Joy-Con for this more comfortable NexiGo grip that's currently on sale for Cyber Monday. You've got two options with...
Gamespot
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Now Live - Here Are The Best Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is now in full swing. Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are disappearing tomorrow, but right now you can score video games, computer monitors, controllers, and other tech at some of the lowest prices of the year.
Gamespot
Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals Include Steep Discounts On Exclusive Games
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals have arrived. You can find deals on a wide variety of Nintendo Switch exclusives, 2022 releases, controllers, headsets, and more. The Nintendo Switch holiday bundle is also still available at this time. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals available now.
Gamespot
Best Cyber Monday Xbox Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Though Black Friday is in the rearview mirror, the deals haven't stopped just yet. Xbox fans looking for games, accessories, or even consoles still have time to shop some of the best discounts of the year thanks to Cyber Monday Xbox deals. We've rounded up the best Xbox Cyber Monday deals available now.
Gamespot
Cyber Monday Deal: Xbox Controllers Get Big Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The current incarnation of Xbox wireless controllers are easily the best in the history of the console brand. Featuring an extremely ergonomic shape and numerous small touches that enhance their ergonomic design, these controllers are durable, reassuringly comfortable, and can easily last you through a marathon gaming session before they need a recharge.
Gamespot
Grab Bayonetta 3 For Only $45 At Amazon For Cyber Monday
Bayonetta 3, one of the newest high-profile Nintendo Switch releases, is on sale for only $45 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've seen so far since the game launched in late October. Bayonetta 3 comes highly recommended from reviewers across the board, including here at GameSpot. Our Bayonetta 3 review scored the game a 9/10, calling it a "show-stopping spectacle."
Gamespot
The Superb 8BitDo Ultimate Controller Is Just $36 For Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but there's still a chance to snag a deal on one of the best controllers on the market for Xbox and PC during Cyber Monday. The superb 8BitDo Ultimate is now going for just $36, a big discount from its usual $45 asking price. This is an Amazon Lightning Deal and is only available until the end of the Cyber Monday (or until it sells out).
Gamespot
Huge PC Game Cyber Monday Sale Is Live Now
If you happened to miss out on Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your last chance to score some of today’s hottest games at the lowest prices of the year. Humble is joining in on the fun, with a massive Cyber Monday Sale that includes a gigantic list of PC games.
Gamespot
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is $29 At Amazon
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for $29 at Amazon. This deal matches the best Black Friday price last week. New Horizons has been sold out at Amazon for days, so this is probably your final chance to snag one of the most popular Switch games for its lowest price ever.
Gamespot
A Hoodie For Your Xbox Controller Is Available Now For $25
The Xbox Gear Shop has added a new item to its catalog, and it's not something anyone might have expected. The store is now selling mini hoodies for your Xbox controller. That's right, this is a hoodie not for your own comfort and warmth, but for the comfort and warmth of your Xbox controller. The mini hoodie is made of 100% polyester and will fit any new Xbox controller. The hoodie also has a zipper and little "arm" holes.
Gamespot
Last Chance To Get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales For Cheap
PS5 owners can get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop's Cyber Monday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles...
Gamespot
Terminator Arcade1Up Cabinet Is $300, Comes With Free $150 Dell Gift Card
Nothing beats an arcade cabinet as an instant attention-grabber, and right now Dell has a fantastic deal on one of Arcade1Up's coolest cabinets. The Arcade1Up Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which usually sells for $700, is just $300 right now at Dell. This already matches the cabinet's Black Friday price, but you also a $150 promotional gift card to use on Dell's online store. Arcade1Up's Simpsons cabinet and matching stool is also up for grabs for $300 with the $150 gift card (h/t Wario64).
Gamespot
Free PlayStation Plus PS5 And PS4 Games For December 2022 Leaked
December 2022's free PlayStation Plus games lineup has seemingly leaked ahead of time, and members are in for some big-name titles coming up soon, including one brand-new release. Dealabs user billbil-kun reports that Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout will be free for PS5 and PS4 subscribers to...
Gamespot
Magic The Gathering 30th Anniversary Edition: What's In The $1,000 Set?
Wizards of the Coast's Magic: The Gathering has been around for nearly 30 years, debuting back in the summer of 1993. In the decades since, there have been dozens of sets and expansions and thousands of cards, building a rich and dynamic collection of cards. In order to celebrate this grand occasion, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a brand-new collection of cards from the Beta sets. The kicker is that it will cost you $999.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Gets Revenant As Next Playable Legend
Apex Legends Mobile's third season is approaching the halfway mark, and developer Respawn Entertainment just announced Season 3.5's launch date and its debut legend, Revenant. Just like Ash, Revenant is a familiar faceplate to console and PC players, and the spooky simulacrum will make his transition to mobile when Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update drops tomorrow, November 28.
Gamespot
Gran Turismo Creator Is Considering Bringing The Franchise To PC
The Gran Turismo franchise could be coming to the PC platform in the future, which would follow decades of PlayStation exclusivity. In an interview with GTPlanet, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi says that he would consider bringing the racing game over to PC. “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” Yamauchi explains. “There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60 natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”
Gamespot
The Witcher Remake Will Be Fully Open World, Unlike The Original
The recently announced remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5 will be fully open world, marking a major change from the original game. Developer CD Projekt Red announced the news as part of its Q3 2022 earnings report, where it listed the title, codenamed Canis Majoris, as a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG–a modern reimagining of 2007's The Witcher." That the game will be open world wasn't mentioned during its initial announcement in October.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Helped CD Projekt Make More Money Than Ever Before In A Q3
CD Projekt Group has released its latest earnings report, detailing how the Polish company behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 is performing from a business perspective, and times are good. Thanks in part to a rally around Cyberpunk 2077 that saw the game reach more than 1 million daily players...
Gamespot
Fall Guys Street Fighter Collaboration Adds Ryu, Cammy, And Akuma Costumes
Fall Guys is taking things to the streets with its latest collaboration, as Street Fighter has officially entered the Blunderdome with three new costume sets, a new emote, and more. Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are the featured fighters in this collaboration, with each one featuring a top and bottom in...
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol - Everything To Know
They say that in space, no one can hear you scream. We’ll see if that’s still the case when you’re being attacked by gruesome mutated humans in a prison on the moon of Jupiter. That's what’ll be happening to you in The Callisto Protocol, a game created by the twisted minds behind Dead Space.
Comments / 0