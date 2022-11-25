Read full article on original website
Down 56%, This Market-Beating Stock Is a Screaming Buy Today
This steady performer is deftly navigating the macro headwinds and well-poised for future success.
tipranks.com
Deere Stock (NYSE: DE): Recent Rally Might be Just the Start
Deere’s latest quarterly beat could mark the beginning of a boom heading into a recession year. With so many catalysts that could propel earnings, shares still look cheap after last week’s impressive run. Deere (NYSE: DE) has seen its stock price surge following the release of some applaud-worthy...
tipranks.com
ZIM, DAC: What’s Behind the Painful Retreat of Shipping Stocks?
A drop in demand is taking a toll on the container market and companies operating in this space. Shares of the ocean transport operators ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) have lost about 60% and 32% of their value in six months, respectively (refer to the graph below). The normalization of demand following the last year’s peak is taking a toll on these marine shipping companies.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Polestar Shares (NASDAQ: PSNY) Plunged Today
Shares of EV manufacturer Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) fell more than 13% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to the ongoing unrest in China due to the country’s strict lockdown policy. Investors seem to be worried that Polestar’s production and supply chains may be disrupted as...
tipranks.com
Tesla Stock: The Twitter Overhang Still Looms
While never too far from stepping on another banana peel, Elon Musk’s charismatic personality, huge profile and celebrity status – not to mention, owning the title of World’s Richest Man – have been behind Tesla’s (TSLA) ascent to mega cap status, despite the company’s sales figures not being anywhere near the industry leaders. However, Musk’s recent shenanigans have now made him a bit of a liability.
tipranks.com
‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now...
Better Cloud Stock: Cloudflare vs. Fastly
Which edge networking play is a better long-term investment?
tipranks.com
SoFi Stock: Buy the Dip or Bail? Analysts Weigh In
President Biden has once again extended the student loan moratorium, which will last through June 2023, with potentially another two months of payment pauses afterwards. This puts more pressure on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock, as the fintech company makes money on student loan processing fees and thus the move will impact its revenue stream.
tipranks.com
Turned Out by Twitter? Take a Look at These 3 Stocks Instead
Twitter chaos might be off-putting for some. However, there are interesting social media alternatives to Twitter, and three of them are worth looking into right now. Now that Twitter has delisted, there are alternatives for investors who still believe in the power of social media. Here are three social media platform stocks, META, MSFT, and DWAC, that are investable right now and could thrive as Twitter flounders under its new ownership.
tipranks.com
Sony (NYSE:SONY) Strengthens Distribution Business With Legendary Deal
Sony has agreed to handle the marketing and distribution of movies released by Legendary Entertainment globally, with the exception of China. Sony Group’s (NYSE:SONY) unit Sony Pictures has inked a multi-year deal with Legendary Entertainment to distribute the latter’s movie releases on a global level. Further, Sony will also take care of the home entertainment and TV distribution of those releases.
tipranks.com
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Loses 41% in 2022; Should You Invest?
Intel has consistently eroded its shareholders’ wealth. Ongoing challenges could continue to play spoilsport. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has eroded its shareholders’ wealth. Importantly, INTC stock has lost substantial value in 2022 (down about 41%) and has consistently underperformed the benchmark index in the last five years. Given its underperformance and ongoing demand weakness, investors should take caution before going long on INTC stock.
tipranks.com
Iger’s Restructuring Plans May Save Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Animation Business
The CEO of Disney could expedite the restructuring of the animation division following the second straight unsuccessful animation release this year. Within a week of taking over as CEO of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Robert A. Iger is required to take action to rescue the company’s ailing animation division. The latest release, “Strange World,” is Disney’s second straight flopped animation movie this year, having collected merely $18.6 million in the five-day Thanksgiving period.
tipranks.com
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Muscles Through Black Friday Sales
Peloton Interactive saw solid demand for its “discounted” offerings on Black Friday. The company certainly hopes that the good times continue well into the holiday season. American exercise equipment and media company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) may have registered robust sales on Black Friday, as per Adobe Analytics data.
tipranks.com
Scoop Up These Stocks Before This Week’s Ex-Dividend Dates
Dividend stocks are a perennial favorite among investors. Here are seven stocks to buy before their ex-dividend dates arrive this week. As a bonus, all seven of these stocks are near their 52-week lows, so you can buy the dip. Click on the tickers to reveal endless data about these...
tipranks.com
CURLF, GTBIF, or IIPR: Which “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stock has Higher Upside Potential?
President Biden’s decision to review the classification of marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug and the legalization of cannabis by additional U.S. states has brought back the focus to cannabis sector even though uncertainty related to the federal legalization of cannabis prevails. We will discuss three cannabis stocks and see which stock presents a better investment opportunity as per Wall Street analysts.
tipranks.com
Santa Claus Rally Ahead: Must-Watch Stocks for December 2022
As December rolls around, many investors may be hoping for some year-end relief. Here is a sample of the types of stocks that could make the most noise in the final month of 2022. It’s been an incredibly bearish year for markets, but there is hope as we head into...
tipranks.com
CrowdStrike (NYSE:CRWD) Q3 Earnings Preview: What’s in Store?
CrowdStrike is set to release its third-quarter results on Tuesday. While the company is expected to benefit from continued demand for cybersecurity solutions, insiders and hedge funds are bearish on the stock. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter Fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on...
Benzinga
Why Alibaba, JD, Pinduoduo Are Ripping Higher On Tuesday
Top Chinese ecommerce companies — Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, JD.com Inc. JD and Pinduoduo Inc. PDD — were advancing in premarket trading on Tuesday. What Happened: The gains came amid the Chinese health officials holding a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, where they pledged to ease restrictions so that people’s lives are not impacted.
tipranks.com
Adobe says Black Friday online sales climb 2.3%, Bloomberg reports
According to Adobe (ADBE) Analytics, Black Friday online sales rose 2.3% to a record this year, with consumers shelling out for electronics and smart-home items, as retailers offer steep discounts to clear out bloated inventories, Bloomberg’s Gabriela Mello and Brendan Case report. In-person shopping increased this year compared to last by 2.9%, as shoppers moved on from the coronavirus pandemic, according to data compiled by Sensormatic Solutions. Both in-store and online sales were up 12% this year compared to 2021, excluding the purchase of cars, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all payment types across the Mastercard (MA) payments network. Reference Link.
tipranks.com
ICAD Rises on Cancer Imaging Deal with Google
Shares of cancer detection and cancer therapy solutions provider iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are in the green today on the back of its development and commercialization deal with Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) . Under the agreement, Google Health’s AI technology will be integrated with ICAD’s breast imaging AI solutions. The two companies will also...
