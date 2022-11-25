ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I was led by the Satan’: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting suspect’s ‘Death note’ manifesto revealed

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesapeake Police Department has released photos of a note that was found on the Walmart shooting suspect’s phone.

Andre Bing, 31 — a Walmart employee of 12 years — was an overnight team lead at the Chesapeake store when police say he walked into work and shot six people dead , injuring more, on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bing was found to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the store’s break room alongside two others killed in the mass shooting.

Officials say the note was found on Bing’s phone during a forensic investigation after the shooting. The phone was found at the scene.

Sorry God I’ve failed you, this was not your fault but my own. I failed to listen to the groans of the holy spirit which made me a poor representation of You.”

The note continues on to say he was “harassed by idiots with low intelligence” but “remained strong through most of the torment” until his “dignity was completely taken away beyond repair by my phone getting hacked.”

Officials say Bing used a legally bought 9mm handgun to end the lives of six people — a gun he purchased the morning of the shooting.

I can’t say that they were the only ones who lacked intelligence and wisdom, I was just as guilty and failed my management team and everyone that ever loved me by convincing them that I was normal.”

The Chesapeake Police Department redacted the names of people mentioned in the manifesto next to explanations the suspect gave about how each had crossed him, some supposed infractions had occurred months before the day of the shooting.

They laughed at me and said that I was like Jeffrey Dahmer. I would have never killed anyone that entered my home.”

Police said Bing had no criminal history. During the search of the suspect’s home, police found a box of ammunition and the receipt for the gun.

The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day. That’s why they suffer the same fate as me.”

Five of the shooting victims were identified as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins and Tyneka Johnson. The sixth victim has been confirmed as 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake.

My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits. Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell into place like I was led by the Satan.”

The note ends with one last line begging for forgiveness.

My God forgive me for what I’m going to do….”

peace be with you
3d ago

The headline changes the context of what this man actually said. In other words the headline is a lie for the sake of being click bait. News writers have zero character any more…..

Lovella Wood
2d ago

I’m not condoning what the shooter did, but why do we have to wait until something like this happens for love ones, friends, employers to acknowledge that more could/should have been done to help this young man? Satan is REAL, and that “demonic spirit” of mental illness is REAL, but we serve a GOD that can take all of that away. Parents if you see your child is struggling with social skills, mental health issues , love them, and get them the help they need, and PRAY to GOD to help you to help them. My condolences to all the families involved.

TJ
3d ago

people are gonna learn to treat others right one day smh. RIP to those that were innocent and got killed

