Formula 1, IndyCar silly season update: Oscar Piastri among new drivers getting familiar with their rides

In the supertruck horsepower war, there's no Han-versus-Greedo-style argument to be had: The Ram 1500 TRX shot first. Sure, Ford's F-150 Raptor pickup has been on the hunt for more than a decade, but history has it down as the balanced desert-runner, its power level—450 horses today—more or less in equilibrium with its dirt-dashing chops. In contrast, the TRX roared onto the scene two years ago as a ballsy, 702-hp beast with a bad attitude and a mission to rooster-tail sand in the face of Ford's "wimpy" off-road pickup. No more. The 2023 Ford Raptor R is here to fight back with 700 horsepower of its own, and it has its blaster set to kill.

3 DAYS AGO