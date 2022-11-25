Formula 1, IndyCar silly season update: Oscar Piastri among new drivers getting familiar with their rides

Read full article on original website
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
Bobby Allison Quit His Team in Midseason After a No-Name Driver Won at Daytona
Bobby Allison went from the Cup Series champion in 1983 to an independent driver two seasons later because of a teammate's stunning win at Daytona. The post Bobby Allison Quit His Team in Midseason After a No-Name Driver Won at Daytona appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 NASCAR Drivers Who Have the Potential for Much More but Need a Top Team to Give them a Chance
Given the chance to drive a car for one of NASCAR's top teams, it’s possible that some mediocre drivers would suddenly become contenders. The post 3 NASCAR Drivers Who Have the Potential for Much More but Need a Top Team to Give them a Chance appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Turned a Faulty Report Into 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin turned some inaccurate reporting into the deal with Michael Jordan than launched 23XI Racing. The post Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Turned a Faulty Report Into 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Partnership Decision
A major partnership is being formed in the NASCAR world on Monday. RFK has reportedly agreed to a partnership agreement with Rick Ware Racing. "RFK will have two technical alliances in 2023. It extended its relationship with Front Row Motorsports (which includes providing a pit crew). It will provide technical support to Rick Ware Racing, which will lease space on the RFK campus," Bob Pockrass tweeted on Monday.
NASCAR Mailbag: What’s Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity Series Objective?
Hendrick Motorsports plans to be more active in the Xfinity Series in 2023, but that doesn't mean fielding a full-time team. The post NASCAR Mailbag: What’s Hendrick Motorsports Xfinity Series Objective? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
lastwordonsports.com
IndyCar 101: Push To Pass
The current era of motorsport sees increasingly complex cars take the track year after year. With that complexity comes greater speed from the individual cars, but can often lead to the overall on-track product being a little lackluster. That could be dirty air coming off the intricate aerodynamic elements of...
Grant, Toyota Win USAC Turkey Night Grand Prix
Justin Grant charged through the field from the 13th starting position to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ 81st annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway, Saturday night. It marks the 13th time that a Toyota-powered driver has won the prestigious event. The win is...
Formula 1 Disputes China Race Being Called Off
A track “marked for Formula 1 greatness” will lie dormant for at least another year, at least according to one report. According to the BBC, F1 is reportedly prepared to remove Shanghai from its 2023 calendar, bringing clarity to one of the series’ major outstanding questions. An...
Joe Gibbs Needs Christopher Bell More Than the Emerging Star Needs JGR
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver lineup will look drastically different in a few years, which is why the owner needs to keep Christopher Bell. The post Joe Gibbs Needs Christopher Bell More Than the Emerging Star Needs JGR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
techaiapp.com
F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life
Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
RideApart
Danilo Petrucci To Race For Barni Racing Team Ducati In 2023 WSBK Season
Danilo Petrucci is arguably one of the most dynamic motorcycle racers in the industry. With experience in all disciplines of two-wheeled racing—from MotoGP to Dakar Rally—it goes without saying the Petrux is incredibly talented aboard a bike, and pretty much sets himself up for success no matter where he races. Having said that, the latest news surrounding the Italian racer is that he’s headed over to the World SBK to race for Ducati.
Lewis Hamilton Hooned a Rented R34 Skyline and Its Owners Aren’t Happy
Apparently, ripping huge donuts in a rented, modified JDM legend is against rental policy.
Carscoops
Like The F1 Legend, Ex-Mario Andretti Lotus Elite Has A Few Wrinkles
A celebrity name in a car’s history file can massively inflate a classic car’s value. And if the car in question is from a blue-chip sports car brand with serious motorsport heritage, the numbers can get pretty crazy. Just ask the guy who parted with $1.95 million for Steve McQueen’s 1976 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera.
racer.com
Race Industry Week, Day 1
DAY 1: Monday, November 28, 2022. Click here to join live. Starting at 6:00 AM PST | 9:00 AM EST |11:00 AM Sao Paolo | 3:00 PM Paris | 6:00 PM Dubai | 11:00 PM Tokyo |1:00 AM (next day) Sydney. Speakers today include:. Walt Czarnecki, Sr., Executive Vice President,...
Lewis Hamilton Reprimanded For Ripping Donuts In An R34 Nissan GT-R
UPDATE: We spoke with Omoshiro Rent-A-Car, which confirmed the R34 in question was rented by Hamilton or parties related to him on the trip to Japan, which took place during the Japanese Grand Prix. "Under the guidance of our attorneys, we are unable to disclose any further information," said Omoshiro to CarBuzz. Damage to the vehicle, if any, has not been disclosed.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R First Test: Absolutely Bonkerballs
In the supertruck horsepower war, there's no Han-versus-Greedo-style argument to be had: The Ram 1500 TRX shot first. Sure, Ford's F-150 Raptor pickup has been on the hunt for more than a decade, but history has it down as the balanced desert-runner, its power level—450 horses today—more or less in equilibrium with its dirt-dashing chops. In contrast, the TRX roared onto the scene two years ago as a ballsy, 702-hp beast with a bad attitude and a mission to rooster-tail sand in the face of Ford's "wimpy" off-road pickup. No more. The 2023 Ford Raptor R is here to fight back with 700 horsepower of its own, and it has its blaster set to kill.
The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is a 1,000-HP Hybrid Race Car for the Digital World
This is Ferrari's first attempt at a Vision Gran Turismo and its design is inspired by iconic race cars of the '60s and '70s.
You Must Visit Honda’s Magnificent Car and Bike Collection Before You Die
Jerry PerezIt's a hike from Tokyo, but if you can catch a train or bus out to Motegi, you'll be rewarded with Honda's best.
Golf.com
DP World Tour pro hit an unexplainable shot at Joburg Open. Then the leader quickly outdid him
Tour pros don’t hit shanks often, but when they do, it’s a little relieving to know the best in the world can hit ugly ones, too. And it makes us couch caddies feel even better about ourselves when it happens twice on the same hole. Such was the...
