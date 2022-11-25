Read full article on original website
“We’re not scared of COVID anymore,” as holiday gatherings increase
With the holidays in full swing, it's important to keep COVID-19 in the back of your mind. That is especially important when family and friend gatherings are taking place more than normal.
iBerkshires.com
Voting Underway for Best Holiday Lights in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The North Adams Chamber (NAC) of Commerce announces the beginning of community voting on the best holiday lights and window displays created by businesses throughout the city. As part of the LumiNAMA holiday lights initiative running now through Jan. 1, any North Adams resident can...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Lenox Planners Should Consider Residents in Cell-Tower Siting Bylaw
I have been attending meetings in regard to the new wireless zoning bylaw for the last 18 months. As a Lenox resident, the biggest concern is that the new bylaw is not protective of its residents. The new bylaw is industry-friendly and makes it difficult, if not impossible to push back on an application if you find one being proposed for next to, or on your home. The only recourse that was shared with us, if an application is approved, is private litigation.
Once a haven for people sleeping outside, after fire, Pittsfield library bans loitering
After a fire broke out Nov. 21, the Berkshire Athenaeum, the public library in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has changed its policy that allowed people to sleep near the building. Previously, the library had been a kind of haven for those without homes who sleep outside. The library entrance is topped by...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Residential Drop-Off for Yard Waste Ends Dec. 1
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — As a reminder, the temporary drop-off period for residential yard waste at the Casella transfer station ends Thursday, Dec. 1. The transfer station is located at 500 Hubbard Ave. The remaining hours of operation are as follows:. • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday; and.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire District Outlines Green Elements of Proposed Station
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Fire District officials hope that residents in February will allow the district to build a new station that meets firefighters' needs and meets the town's goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Earlier this month, the Williamstown Fire District held a public forum...
‘There used to be waiting lists:’ Shortage of nurses, staff, plague hospitals in post-COVID recovery
Westfield State University has 130 students in its pre-licensure nursing program but could double that to 260, much to the relief of staff-starved hospitals in the Pioneer Valley and across the state. If only it had the students signing up for courses that lead, upon graduation, to jobs paying at...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Hires Australian Election Official as Town Administrator
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The town has hired Gina Dario, an Australian election official, as its new Town Administrator. Dario, a North Adams native and Dalton resident, is currently the assistant commissioner at the Australian Electoral Commission in Canberra, where she has worked for nearly two decades. Dario was the only candidate interviewed by the Board on Monday, who approved her hire, ending an administrator search that started after Town Administrator Joshua Lang resigned in August.
iBerkshires.com
Hinsdale, Dalton Police Department Merger Feasible But Challenging
DALTON, Mass. — Municipal Resources, Inc. (MRI) informed the Select Board Monday at their meeting that merging Hinsdale’s and Dalton’s Police Departments is feasible but does come with challenges. Both towns would have to overcome organizational structures, new costs, and potential politics, MRI senior consultant David L....
iBerkshires.com
COVID-19 Bivalent Booster and Influenza Vaccine Clinic in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) and the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association are teaming up for a vaccination clinic in Williamstown in December. The clinic, to be held on Friday, Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 pm at the Williams College Field House, is open to...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield City Council to Revisit Cell Tower Conversation Next Week
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The cell tower conversation will pick up again next week with City Council agenda items from Ward 4 Councilor James Conant and Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren. They have requested that the state and federal delegation is notified of the council's position on the negative health...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
iBerkshires.com
BCC Now Offers Associate Degree in Mechatronics
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) has been approved by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education and the New England Commission of Higher Education to offer an associate of science degree in mechatronics, a field that combines industrial machinery operation and maintenance skills with 21st-century automation electronics and robotics.
spectrumnews1.com
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
theberkshireedge.com
Resident wants others to contact Big Y over laundromat eviction
It has been almost 11 months since the Great Barrington Big Y evicted 80-year-old Karen Faul’s laundromat from the space next to the store, and they still have no tenant. It is a major inconvenience to the town that has left hundreds of people without access to a laundromat. I have just emailed their “Contact Us” page.
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
iBerkshires.com
Bay State Games Returns to Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Bay State Games are set to host the 36th annual Winter Games in the Berkshires in 2023, the first since early 2020. Since the breakout of COVID-19, Bay State Games has not been able to hold Winter Games in the Berkshires after celebrating 35 years in the Berkshires weeks before the pandemic began.
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Weekly Health Update: Nov. 25
Registered Dietitians Kristin Irace and Carley Colotti share the first challenge in SVHC's 8-Week Healthy Holiday Challenge. Get a fresh goal every Friday through January 13, and share your progress on social media with #SVHCHHC. iBerkshires.com welcomes critical, respectful dialogue; please keep comments focused on the issues and not on...
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
