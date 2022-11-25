ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Holiday season is the perfect time to recycle

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Holiday season 2022 is officially here. That means more food, gifts and trash.

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Education Director Sherrie Hunter wants to remind folks to recycle food, cans, and plastics.

She said the holidays are a great time to start separating recyclables from the garbage.

“It should warm your heart to know that you’re doing something good when you take your sweet potatoes out of the can and you recycle them and put them in the recycle bin, rather than the trash bin,” Hunter said.

Hunter wants to remind people the City of Beckley does operate a recycling program.

