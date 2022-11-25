Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years AgoFatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenTexas State
Related
TCU Horned Frogs inch up to No. 3 in new AP Top 25 rankings
Following their dismantling of Iowa State on Saturday, the TCU Horned Frogs have moved up to #3 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. The Frogs walloped the Cyclones 62-to-14 in the regular season finale for both schools
goiowaawesome.com
HOW TO WATCH IOWA HAWKEYES VS. TCU HORNED FROGS: TV, STREAMING, POINT SPREAD, SCOUTING REPORT
IOWA (5-0) VS. TCU (4-1) DATE: November 26, 2022. LOCATION: Northwest Florida State College Arena, Niceville, FL. KENPOM: Iowa -6 (Iowa 70% win probability) Iowa faces TCU in the Emerald Coast Classic final Saturday evening, with tipoff from Niceville at 6:00. And, yes, announcers Brad Johansen and Steve Lappas will again be on the call for CBS Sports Network. Best bring a stopwatch, a shot clock users' manual and Neil DeGrasse Tyson to explain how time works.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released
The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
1350kman.com
GAME WEEK: Big 12 Championship
After a long 13 weeks, the Big 12 regular season has come to a close and K-State came through as the darkhorse candidate in the league title race this season, surviving a competitive league at 7-2 to go to AT&T Stadium. Their opponent is an even darker horse, the Horned...
Denied a Big 12 title game berth, Alamo Bowl is likely final destination for Texas in 2022
With No. 12 Kansas State securing a berth in the Big 12 title game against fourth-ranked TCU thanks to the Wildcats’ 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday, Texas' postseason outlook has come into focus. Friday’s 38-27 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale will be the 23rd-ranked Longhorns’ last outing until a to-be-determined bowl game, which is all but guaranteed to be the Alamo Bowl.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU
Iowa basketball picked up a 74-71 win on Friday night as the Hawkeyes took down Clemson in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. In the other semifinal, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Cal Golden Bears, 59-48. That said, the Championship matchup will be played between...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Celebrates Perfect Regular Season, Prepares for Big 12 Championship
It was never in doubt in Fort Worth on Saturday, as TCU stormed out to a huge lead and won 62-14 over Iowa State. The win secures the Horned Frogs a spot in the Big 12 Championship game on December 3 and a step away from the college football playoff for the first time ever.
btpowerhouse.com
11/26 Big Ten Preview: Iowa Faces TCU
The Big Ten’s has a quiet day on the court on Saturday, with only two teams in action. However, one of those will be a marquee game between Iowa and TCU. Rutgers will also return to action and hope to grab a win. Let’s take a look at the...
klif.com
TCU Football Caps Perfect Season
TCU’S Horned Frogs football team has done it! The Purple Gang beat the Iowa State Cyclones 62 to 14 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The Frogs finished the 2022 regular season with a perfect undefeated, untied 12 and 0 record; the first time they’ve done that since 2010.
Lewis Central alum Max Duggan guides TCU win over Iowa State
(Fort Worth, TX) Iowa State’s frustrating 2022 football season came to an end on Saturday with a 62-14 loss at #4 TCU. The Horned Frogs cap off a 12-0 regular season. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, of Council Bluffs, passed for 212 yards and three scores. Iowa State ‘s biggest bright spot on offense was freshman running back Eli Sanders tallying 91 yards on seven rushes. Cartevious Norton added 71 yards on 12 carries. TCU returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. They led 24-0 by the end of the 1st quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
localnewsonly.com
GCISD Football: Grapevine Mustangs Overwhelmed by Argyle Eagles in Regional Semifinal Playoff Game 27-44
Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE. YouTube video of game highlights with video clips can be viewed HERE. Sports Photographer/Reporter – Lonny is a 31-year resident of Grapevine. He is a retired Lucent-Alcatel telecommunications Equipment Sales Account executive. He first became involved in sports photography while in the 9th grade at Burbank High School (Burbank, California) in 1958. Since retirement in 1999, he has taken various action photos at sporting events throughout the DFW area and designed/published several sports photo websites.
Dallas Observer
Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening
On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Sees High Flu Activity
With the Texas flu season in swing, health experts across the Lone Star state are monitoring a rising number of cases. Tarrant County commissioners revealed a flu map during a recent commission meeting, NBC 5 reported, which showed activity to be very high. The Tarrant County public health director, Vinny...
Report: These are the best places to get beef jerky in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Cheese jerky! Say what? Say what?“. That’s right. It’s time to celebrate because Sunday, Nov. 27 is National Craft Jerky Day. This holiday is celebrated to honor the craft of making jerky. “Jerky is any kind of dried, thinly sliced meat that can...
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in Texas
Herschel Walker's home in TexasPhoto byTwitter. Republican Herschel Walker is in a run-off for Senate in Georgia with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The election in Georgia is on December 6.
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
