Fort Worth, TX

goiowaawesome.com

HOW TO WATCH IOWA HAWKEYES VS. TCU HORNED FROGS: TV, STREAMING, POINT SPREAD, SCOUTING REPORT

IOWA (5-0) VS. TCU (4-1) DATE: November 26, 2022. LOCATION: Northwest Florida State College Arena, Niceville, FL. KENPOM: Iowa -6 (Iowa 70% win probability) Iowa faces TCU in the Emerald Coast Classic final Saturday evening, with tipoff from Niceville at 6:00. And, yes, announcers Brad Johansen and Steve Lappas will again be on the call for CBS Sports Network. Best bring a stopwatch, a shot clock users' manual and Neil DeGrasse Tyson to explain how time works.
IOWA CITY, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released

The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
FORT WORTH, TX
1350kman.com

GAME WEEK: Big 12 Championship

After a long 13 weeks, the Big 12 regular season has come to a close and K-State came through as the darkhorse candidate in the league title race this season, surviving a competitive league at 7-2 to go to AT&T Stadium. Their opponent is an even darker horse, the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Denied a Big 12 title game berth, Alamo Bowl is likely final destination for Texas in 2022

With No. 12 Kansas State securing a berth in the Big 12 title game against fourth-ranked TCU thanks to the Wildcats’ 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday, Texas' postseason outlook has come into focus. Friday’s 38-27 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale will be the 23rd-ranked Longhorns’ last outing until a to-be-determined bowl game, which is all but guaranteed to be the Alamo Bowl.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU

Iowa basketball picked up a 74-71 win on Friday night as the Hawkeyes took down Clemson in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. In the other semifinal, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Cal Golden Bears, 59-48. That said, the Championship matchup will be played between...
FORT WORTH, TX
btpowerhouse.com

11/26 Big Ten Preview: Iowa Faces TCU

The Big Ten’s has a quiet day on the court on Saturday, with only two teams in action. However, one of those will be a marquee game between Iowa and TCU. Rutgers will also return to action and hope to grab a win. Let’s take a look at the...
IOWA CITY, IA
klif.com

TCU Football Caps Perfect Season

TCU’S Horned Frogs football team has done it! The Purple Gang beat the Iowa State Cyclones 62 to 14 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The Frogs finished the 2022 regular season with a perfect undefeated, untied 12 and 0 record; the first time they’ve done that since 2010.
FORT WORTH, TX
Western Iowa Today

Lewis Central alum Max Duggan guides TCU win over Iowa State

(Fort Worth, TX) Iowa State’s frustrating 2022 football season came to an end on Saturday with a 62-14 loss at #4 TCU. The Horned Frogs cap off a 12-0 regular season. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, of Council Bluffs, passed for 212 yards and three scores. Iowa State ‘s biggest bright spot on offense was freshman running back Eli Sanders tallying 91 yards on seven rushes. Cartevious Norton added 71 yards on 12 carries. TCU returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. They led 24-0 by the end of the 1st quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
AMES, IA
localnewsonly.com

GCISD Football: Grapevine Mustangs Overwhelmed by Argyle Eagles in Regional Semifinal Playoff Game 27-44

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE. YouTube video of game highlights with video clips can be viewed HERE. Sports Photographer/Reporter – Lonny is a 31-year resident of Grapevine. He is a retired Lucent-Alcatel telecommunications Equipment Sales Account executive. He first became involved in sports photography while in the 9th grade at Burbank High School (Burbank, California) in 1958. Since retirement in 1999, he has taken various action photos at sporting events throughout the DFW area and designed/published several sports photo websites.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Dallas Observer

Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening

On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Sees High Flu Activity

With the Texas flu season in swing, health experts across the Lone Star state are monitoring a rising number of cases. Tarrant County commissioners revealed a flu map during a recent commission meeting, NBC 5 reported, which showed activity to be very high. The Tarrant County public health director, Vinny...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CW33

Report: These are the best places to get beef jerky in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Cheese jerky! Say what? Say what?“. That’s right. It’s time to celebrate because Sunday, Nov. 27 is National Craft Jerky Day. This holiday is celebrated to honor the craft of making jerky. “Jerky is any kind of dried, thinly sliced meat that can...
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
papercitymag.com

Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown

Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
Local Profile

Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas

“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
DALLAS, TX

