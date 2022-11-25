ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

KFYR-TV

Bison host Griz in FCS playoffs Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last 38 times the Bison played a football game following a week off, they’ve won. NDSU is the number three seed for the F.C.S. playoffs, which earned them a first-round bye in the playoffs. Over the weekend, the Griz scored 31 unanswered points to come from behind and beat Southeast Missouri State University.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

New Mexico Defeats NDSU Men’s Basketball, 76-55

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team lost 76-55 at New Mexico Saturday evening on the second day of the Lobo Classic. NDSU (1-6) trailed 32-25 at halftime, and the Lobos extended the margin to 10 points early in the second half. The Bison fought back to pull within six at 42-36 with just over 15 minutes left, but New Mexico responded with nine straight points to go up 51-36.
FARGO, ND
NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Volleyball Selected to NIVC Tournament

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State volleyball team has been selected to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), the organization announced on Sunday night. The Bison will face Davidson on Friday at 2:00 p.m. CT in the NIVC first round hosted by Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. Coppin...
FARGO, ND
KX News

North Dakota State University hosts Irrigation Workshop

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State University Extension, in partnership with the North Dakota Irrigation, will be hosting a public irrigation workshop on Thursday, December 8. The workshop is themed on economic opportunities related to the science of irrigation. In addition to the workshop itself, an irrigation exposition for suppliers will be held […]
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

West Fargo’s Stone Town Grill to close

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Stone Town Grill announces on Facebook it’s closing December 4. “Since our ill-timed opening in November 2020, the obstacles to running this business have always outweighed the opportunities. Marty and I have put all that we could into this place, but with all the ways covid changed the world and the ongoing economic difficulties to our industry, we simply are unable to continue,” the business posted.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Massive turnout for opening day at Detroit Mountain

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The refrigerator is stuffed, half-eaten pies line the pantry and the house is a little jumbled from Thursday’s big feast. Thanksgiving is over and many are heading off down a different trail, to Detroit Mountain for opening day. “Oh my word, opening...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota

Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
FARGO, ND
hpr1.com

​Holiday Winterfest and Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade

2:00-6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Fargo-Moorhead kicks off the holiday season with a spectacular lighted parade. Look for colorful floats, marching units, regal horses, lighted vehicles of all kinds and waving dignitaries from Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. The parade route starts at Center Avenue and 8th Street in Moorhead at 6:30 before cruising into Downtown Fargo. Make a day of it by stopping by the Holiday Winterfest on 2nd Avenue in Fargo before the parade for snacks, hot cocoa, taking a spin around the SCHEEL's skating rink (ice skate rentals are available) or writing a letter to Santa. The festivities begin at 2:00.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Three vehicles, including school bus, involved in crash in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A spokesperson for Fargo Public Schools tells WDAY News First the school bus involved in the crash did not have students on board at the time. The bus had been used to drop students off at Fargo Davies High School prior to the crash. Captain Bryan Niewind with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the agency is expected to announce details on the accident sometime Monday afternoon.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo couple learns what to be thankful for after scary diagnosis

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year again, where we fill our plates, stomachs and hearts with what we’re most thankful for. And for Sheila Foley, it’s been an important question, as she was diagnosed with a rare disease called Moyamoya, which restricts blood flow at the base of her brain, leading to high chances for strokes and mini-strokes.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Death investigation underway in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after an incident in Wahpeton on Wednesday. In a press release, police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30 a.m. where the woman said she was being physically assaulted by a man. Officers from the Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science Police Departments found the man and woman, who live together, with serious injuries.
WAHPETON, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo crash involving school bus sends two to hospital

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A crash involving a Fargo School bus sends two people to the hospital. It happened around 8:45 Monday morning on 25th Street South in front of Hope Lutheran Church. Highway Patrol says the Valley Bus rear-ended a Jeep waiting to turn into a convenience store.
FARGO, ND
proclaimerscv.com

Moorhead Man Shoots Former Two Co-Workers Including A Pregnant Woman Pleads Guilty

A man in Moorhead, Minnesota pleads guilty on Wednesday after he shot and killed his two former co-workers at a Fargo factory last year. A Moorhead man Anthony Reese, 36 years old, could face life in prison without parole after he admitted and pleaded guilty to a shooting incident that happened at a Fargo factory. The shooting claimed the lives of his two former co-workers namely Richard Pittman, 43 years old, and April Carbone, 32 years old, who was 8 months pregnant at that time.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
WAHPETON, ND
wdayradionow.com

Man wanted for evading police, multiple violent felonies caught in West Fargo

(West Fargo, ND) -- A man wanted for several felonies is in custody after evading law enforcement several times in recent days. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:32 p.m. Friday, the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Area Street Crimes Unit requested the Department’s assistance in apprehending Daniel Cisse, an 18-year-old male wanted for multiple violent felonies.
WEST FARGO, ND

