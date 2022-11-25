Read full article on original website
Related
Still Savoring Sweet Comeback, Montana Griz Prep for Round 2
The Montana Grizzlies are still basking in the joy from Saturday's unbelievable comeback in the first round of the FCS playoffs. But the UM coaching staff will be working to get the team to dig right into prep for the challenge of taking on the defending FCS champions in just a few days.
KFYR-TV
Bison host Griz in FCS playoffs Saturday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last 38 times the Bison played a football game following a week off, they’ve won. NDSU is the number three seed for the F.C.S. playoffs, which earned them a first-round bye in the playoffs. Over the weekend, the Griz scored 31 unanswered points to come from behind and beat Southeast Missouri State University.
valleynewslive.com
New Mexico Defeats NDSU Men’s Basketball, 76-55
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team lost 76-55 at New Mexico Saturday evening on the second day of the Lobo Classic. NDSU (1-6) trailed 32-25 at halftime, and the Lobos extended the margin to 10 points early in the second half. The Bison fought back to pull within six at 42-36 with just over 15 minutes left, but New Mexico responded with nine straight points to go up 51-36.
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Volleyball Selected to NIVC Tournament
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State volleyball team has been selected to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), the organization announced on Sunday night. The Bison will face Davidson on Friday at 2:00 p.m. CT in the NIVC first round hosted by Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. Coppin...
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders offered Colorado coaching job as Jackson State boss mulls options following undefeated season
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, the Jackson State coach confirmed on Monday to HBCU Legends. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job, but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS...
North Dakota State University hosts Irrigation Workshop
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State University Extension, in partnership with the North Dakota Irrigation, will be hosting a public irrigation workshop on Thursday, December 8. The workshop is themed on economic opportunities related to the science of irrigation. In addition to the workshop itself, an irrigation exposition for suppliers will be held […]
kvrr.com
West Fargo’s Stone Town Grill to close
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Stone Town Grill announces on Facebook it’s closing December 4. “Since our ill-timed opening in November 2020, the obstacles to running this business have always outweighed the opportunities. Marty and I have put all that we could into this place, but with all the ways covid changed the world and the ongoing economic difficulties to our industry, we simply are unable to continue,” the business posted.
valleynewslive.com
Massive turnout for opening day at Detroit Mountain
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The refrigerator is stuffed, half-eaten pies line the pantry and the house is a little jumbled from Thursday’s big feast. Thanksgiving is over and many are heading off down a different trail, to Detroit Mountain for opening day. “Oh my word, opening...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
hpr1.com
Holiday Winterfest and Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade
2:00-6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Fargo-Moorhead kicks off the holiday season with a spectacular lighted parade. Look for colorful floats, marching units, regal horses, lighted vehicles of all kinds and waving dignitaries from Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. The parade route starts at Center Avenue and 8th Street in Moorhead at 6:30 before cruising into Downtown Fargo. Make a day of it by stopping by the Holiday Winterfest on 2nd Avenue in Fargo before the parade for snacks, hot cocoa, taking a spin around the SCHEEL's skating rink (ice skate rentals are available) or writing a letter to Santa. The festivities begin at 2:00.
valleynewslive.com
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three vehicles, including school bus, involved in crash in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A spokesperson for Fargo Public Schools tells WDAY News First the school bus involved in the crash did not have students on board at the time. The bus had been used to drop students off at Fargo Davies High School prior to the crash. Captain Bryan Niewind with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the agency is expected to announce details on the accident sometime Monday afternoon.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo couple learns what to be thankful for after scary diagnosis
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year again, where we fill our plates, stomachs and hearts with what we’re most thankful for. And for Sheila Foley, it’s been an important question, as she was diagnosed with a rare disease called Moyamoya, which restricts blood flow at the base of her brain, leading to high chances for strokes and mini-strokes.
740thefan.com
Death investigation underway in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after an incident in Wahpeton on Wednesday. In a press release, police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30 a.m. where the woman said she was being physically assaulted by a man. Officers from the Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science Police Departments found the man and woman, who live together, with serious injuries.
kvrr.com
Fargo crash involving school bus sends two to hospital
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A crash involving a Fargo School bus sends two people to the hospital. It happened around 8:45 Monday morning on 25th Street South in front of Hope Lutheran Church. Highway Patrol says the Valley Bus rear-ended a Jeep waiting to turn into a convenience store.
Three-vehicle crash involving school bus leaves 2 seriously injured in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Fargo, that led to a major traffic closure and the serious injury of two men. According to the NDHP, on the morning of November 28, a call was received from the Fargo Police Department alerting […]
proclaimerscv.com
Moorhead Man Shoots Former Two Co-Workers Including A Pregnant Woman Pleads Guilty
A man in Moorhead, Minnesota pleads guilty on Wednesday after he shot and killed his two former co-workers at a Fargo factory last year. A Moorhead man Anthony Reese, 36 years old, could face life in prison without parole after he admitted and pleaded guilty to a shooting incident that happened at a Fargo factory. The shooting claimed the lives of his two former co-workers namely Richard Pittman, 43 years old, and April Carbone, 32 years old, who was 8 months pregnant at that time.
kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
wdayradionow.com
Man wanted for evading police, multiple violent felonies caught in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- A man wanted for several felonies is in custody after evading law enforcement several times in recent days. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:32 p.m. Friday, the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Area Street Crimes Unit requested the Department’s assistance in apprehending Daniel Cisse, an 18-year-old male wanted for multiple violent felonies.
Comments / 0