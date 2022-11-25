Read full article on original website
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
themarketperiodical.com
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB coin is keen to raise momentum. Will it move above its 20 EMA?
Shiba Inu price is in a recovery phase from last week when it exited the falling channel. The price is now trading at $000009247, near its 20 days EMA on the daily chart. Moreover, the bulls showed effort in the previous sessions looking anguished to break the hurdle of $0.0000930.
themarketperiodical.com
UNISWAP token price analysis: UNI token price is trapped inside a zone, what’s next?
UNI token price is trading at the demand zone after failing to surpass an important supply zone. The UNI token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of UNI/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.000331 with an increase of 1.25% in...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
u.today
Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their promoting lately, one thing that would result in additional plunge within the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Trade Influx CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Final Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the present rise within the...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Dogecoin leads pack in muted morning of trading
Bitcoin was little changed in Monday morning trading amid mixed results from the other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies following a relatively muted few days of trading over the Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. Memecoin Dogecoin was the standout performer as longtime token advocate and new Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk used the platform to announce a significant development for his electric car company Tesla Inc.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s new ‘worst case scenario’ puts BTC bear market bottom near $6K
Bitcoin (BTC) still risks a drop to below $7,000 in this bear market, the latest worst-case scenario prediction warns. In its latest livestream broadcasted on Nov. 24, trading platform DecenTrader revealed targets for a BTC price bottom. Analyst flags “oldschool, rock-hard support” for Bitc. The most recent in...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders in Profit As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon Investors Nurse Losses: IntoTheBlock
Crypto insights firm IntoTheBlock finds that the majority of those invested in leading meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are in profit while holders of other large crypto assets are weathering losses. At time of writing, 57% percent of all DOGE holders are in profit, while 37% are underwater and 6% are...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
themarketperiodical.com
TRX token price analysis: TRX token price rumbles back to the demand zone.
The TRX token price is bearish for the short term as it falls back to the demand zone, after strong rejection. The token price is forming an inverted rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of TRX/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00000321 with a...
themarketperiodical.com
DOGE coin price analysis: DOGE coin price is stuck inside a small range.
The DOGE coin price is hovering around the supply zone on a daily time frame. The DOGE coin price is trading inside a small range showing consolidation. The pair of DOGE/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0000054756 with an increase of 1.25% in the past 24 hours. The...
themarketperiodical.com
KLAY token price analysis: KLAY token price getting ready for a sprint race.
The KLAY token price is hovering around the supply zone on a daily time frame, following the choppy moves in the overall cryptocurrency markets. The token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a 4-hour time frame. The pair of KLAY/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00001067...
themarketperiodical.com
KAVA Token price analysis: KAVA token price forms a strong pattern.
The KAVA Token price is hovering around the supply zone on a daily time frame, following the choppy moves in the overall cryptocurrency markets. The Token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of KAVA/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00005264...
u.today
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 25
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘millionaire’ wallets drop 80% in year of BTC price bear market
Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires are becoming an increasingly rare breed as numbers fall 80% in a year. According to the latest data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, there are now just 23,000 wallets with a BTC balance worth $1 million or more. 1 year, 90,000 fewer million-dollar BTC wallets. In yet...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
nulltx.com
Dogecoin Price Analysis & Prediction (Nov 25th) – DOGE Recovers Above $0.07 After Three-Week Drops, Now Poises for a Massive Gain
Earlier this month, Dogecoin hit a six-month high of $0.159 after witnessing a seven-day surge above $0.07. Unfortunately, exhaustion set in, and the price fell by over 50% to a low level of $0.0711. This level has provided support as the price slowly bounces back. Dogecoin’s latest recovery shows a...
