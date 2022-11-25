Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky. With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team’s World Cup chances.
WDIO-TV
Germany salvages 1-1 draw with Spain at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug salvaged a 1-1 draw against Spain on Sunday at the World Cup. The Germans still need to win their last group match to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage. The four-time champions were eliminated in the group stage four years ago in Russia.
WDIO-TV
Aboubakar saves Cameroon in 3-3 tie with Serbia at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another as Cameroon rallied from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday. He lobbed goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 64th minute and then set up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting two...
WDIO-TV
Brazil advances at World Cup, beats Switzerland 1-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil struggled without Neymar at the World Cup on Monday. Still, the five-time champions played well enough to secure a spot in the next stage. Brazil overcame the absence of its injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
WDIO-TV
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
WDIO-TV
‘Normal thing to do’: Japanese fans tidy up at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The sight of Japanese fans at a World Cup bagging trash after a match — win or lose — always surprises non-Japanese. Japanese players are famous for doing the same in their team dressing room: hanging up towels, cleaning the floor, and even leaving a thank-you note.
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
WDIO-TV
AP PHOTOS: Qatar bustles with traditional and tourist stops
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The winding cobbled alleys of Souq Waqif create a labyrinthine bazaar stuffed with dozens of small stores hawking spices and perfumes, scented oils, silk scarves, shimmering crystal chandeliers and glittering jewelry. The Qatari capital’s oldest souq also features shisha lounges, antique stores, art galleries, restaurants...
WDIO-TV
Australia argues against ‘endangered’ Barrier Reef status
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s environment minister said Tuesday her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites, arguing that criticisms of government inaction on climate change were outdated. Officials from the U.N. cultural agency and the International...
Comments / 0