PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders were lifted Monday afternoon after a wildfire sparked in the town of Rye. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said about 2:44 p.m. that the fire burning on Old San Isabel Road near Rye, which is south of Pueblo, was about 127 acres and that eight fire agencies were on scene. The Sheriff's Office adjusted its estimate of the size of the fire, which it had previously said was 200 acres.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO