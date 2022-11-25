Read full article on original website
Community helps Club Q employees currently out of work
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When a shooter killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs Nov 19, some club employees lost their colleagues as well as their livelihoods. The LGBTQ nightclub had many regular performers and producers who relied heavily on that income. Tiara Kelley is one of them. She most recently performed at Club Q the night before the shooting.
Evangelical group with anti-LGBTQ beliefs spurs response from queer affirming clergy at Club Q memorial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The memorial outside Club Q now has a team of people watching over it every day. People there say it’s needed after a well-known evangelical ministry group with anti-LGBTQ beliefs deployed to Colorado Springs following the shooting last week. In response, a group of...
Gov. Polis calls for expansion of red flag law after Club Q shooting
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday called for the expansion of the “red flag” law in Colorado that gives loved ones and law enforcement the ability to take guns away from people who appear to be dangerous. A roommate, relative or law enforcement officer can ask...
Club Q patron played dead to survive shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 24-year-old Air Force veteran is now out of the hospital after he was hurt during the shooting at Club Q. Shrapnel hit Isaiah Aponte's arm as he hid behind a table. Aponte went to Club Q on Nov. 19 to have a fun night...
Police update number of victims injured at Club Q
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a total of 22 people were injured when a shooter opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub the night of Nov. 19. Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance -- were killed...
'I simply wanted to save the family I found': Man who helped stop Club Q shooter releases statement
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Thomas James, one of the two people being hailed as heroes after stopping the shooter who killed five people at Club Q last weekend, is still recovering from injuries suffered in the shooting. James, a U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class, helped stop the shooter...
Goldspot Brewing Company fundraising for Club Q victims
DENVER, Colorado — Following the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Goldspot Brewing Company in northwest Denver is raising funds for the victims and their families. On Friday, 10% of all sales will be donated. They'll also donate $1 of every pour of the new Prospector beer on tap. That batch will last several months, and they will continue donating $1 until the beer runs out.
After Club Q shooting, friends, family gather on Thanksgiving to heal, find support
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs is a community in mourning. After an incredibly difficult week following the Club Q shooting, the holiday marks a time of reflection to come together and be with loved ones. "It’s nice to see that in the community, to see everyone linking up,"...
Vibrant LGBTQ+ community is changing stereotypes in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Perceptions can fuel misconceptions. In Colorado Springs, stereotypes are changing. The city has long been stereotyped as one of the most conservative places in America. In the 1990s it was the center of a movement to prohibit Colorado from enacting protections for LGBTQ people. The...
Wildfire burns more than 100 acres in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders were lifted Monday afternoon after a wildfire sparked in the town of Rye. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said about 2:44 p.m. that the fire burning on Old San Isabel Road near Rye, which is south of Pueblo, was about 127 acres and that eight fire agencies were on scene. The Sheriff's Office adjusted its estimate of the size of the fire, which it had previously said was 200 acres.
The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
Boebert vows to continue anti-trans rhetoric after LGBTQ club shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she’ll continue her long-running verbal attacks on trans people despite the mass shooting targeting an LGBTQ nightclub near her district. Boebert made her comments on 850KOA’s Ross Kaminsky show on Tuesday morning, two days after Sunday’s shooting killed...
Emergency room doctor reflects on treating Club Q shooting victims
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dr. Leslie Moats remembers when he first learned of the patient intake his team was about to encounter. A police officer had let Dr. Moats' team at UCHealth know that there had been a shooting. “Within just a few moments, the first patient came in....
Boy who fell through ice into lake dies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boy who was among four children to fall through ice into a neighborhood lake and was pulled out by a West Metro Fire dive team has died, the Douglas County Coroner's Office said Friday. Family members identified the boy as Dyllan Whittenburg, 14. A...
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in last weekend's attack at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club that left five dead and 18 others wounded was in court for the first time Wednesday morning, answering three basic questions while handcuffed and wearing an orange protective suit. The hearing for Anderson...
