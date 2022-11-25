ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

9NEWS

Community helps Club Q employees currently out of work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When a shooter killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs Nov 19, some club employees lost their colleagues as well as their livelihoods. The LGBTQ nightclub had many regular performers and producers who relied heavily on that income. Tiara Kelley is one of them. She most recently performed at Club Q the night before the shooting.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Club Q patron played dead to survive shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 24-year-old Air Force veteran is now out of the hospital after he was hurt during the shooting at Club Q. Shrapnel hit Isaiah Aponte's arm as he hid behind a table. Aponte went to Club Q on Nov. 19 to have a fun night...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Police update number of victims injured at Club Q

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a total of 22 people were injured when a shooter opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub the night of Nov. 19. Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance -- were killed...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Goldspot Brewing Company fundraising for Club Q victims

DENVER, Colorado — Following the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Goldspot Brewing Company in northwest Denver is raising funds for the victims and their families. On Friday, 10% of all sales will be donated. They'll also donate $1 of every pour of the new Prospector beer on tap. That batch will last several months, and they will continue donating $1 until the beer runs out.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wildfire burns more than 100 acres in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders were lifted Monday afternoon after a wildfire sparked in the town of Rye. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said about 2:44 p.m. that the fire burning on Old San Isabel Road near Rye, which is south of Pueblo, was about 127 acres and that eight fire agencies were on scene. The Sheriff's Office adjusted its estimate of the size of the fire, which it had previously said was 200 acres.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Boy who fell through ice into lake dies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boy who was among four children to fall through ice into a neighborhood lake and was pulled out by a West Metro Fire dive team has died, the Douglas County Coroner's Office said Friday. Family members identified the boy as Dyllan Whittenburg, 14. A...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in last weekend's attack at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club that left five dead and 18 others wounded was in court for the first time Wednesday morning, answering three basic questions while handcuffed and wearing an orange protective suit. The hearing for Anderson...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
