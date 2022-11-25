Read full article on original website
Donovan extension emblematic of bond with Karnišovas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan didn’t know Artūras Karnišovas when he welcomed him and Marc Eversley into his Florida home as the Chicago Bulls’ new management team worked to hire its replacement for Jim Boylen in September 2020.
10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter...
Two upper-echelon Eastern Conference teams will square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers return home to close November against Joel Embiid
José Abreu: White Sox made offer to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox attempted to re-sign José Abreu to keep him on the South Side in 2023, according to the All-Star first baseman. Abreu, who has spent his entire nine-season career with the White...
Bulls stock report: Evaluating each player after 20 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NBA regular season has reached the quarter point for most of its teams, which means — sarcastic font — it’s time to start putting some big-picture takes in print. The...
Reinsdorf pens farewell to Sox 'all-time great' Abreu originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf penned a farewell to José Abreu, one of the "White Sox franchise all-time greats" in a statement on Tuesday. Abreu signed a three-year deal with the Astros on Monday that ended his...
Hawks appear to hold players-only meeting after 7th straight loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks' locker room was closed for 15 minutes after Sunday's 7-2 loss to Winnipeg, and it appears the team had a mini players-only meeting. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was at his stall ready...
What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
The United States is taking on Iran in the final Group B game of the 2022 World Cup and whether you're catching the game at a bar, on your couch or simply at your desk, it is a game you won't want to miss. With a 2 p.m. ET kickoff...
The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team is scheduled to play the Indiana Hoosiers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. ET at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. ...
Texas quarterback Hudson Card, once the starter for the Longhorns, is entering the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. A
NFL mock draft roundup: Bears draft picks, prospects, analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears fell to a 3-9 record last Sunday with a loss to the New York Jets. With that, the team stepped into the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft (as of this writing).
Fields' rise, injury show size, potential of Bears' rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a season that has been mostly about what comes next for the Bears, three games have been instructive about where they are, what they need to do, and what they could become. All games...
