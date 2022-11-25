Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Dubai's Taaleem Reports Consol Profit of AED 82.9 Mln for FY Ended August 31, 2022
* FY ENDED AUGUST 31, 2022, CONSOL PROFIT 82.9 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 78.3 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO. * FY ENDED AUGUST 31, 2022, CONSOL REVENUE 623.3 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 526.8 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Lucara Announces Operating Guidance For 2023
* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP SEES 2023 DIAMOND REVENUE FROM KAROWE MINE $200 MILLION TO $230 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Australia shares set to open marginally lower, NZ xx
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open slightly lower on Monday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses as investors worried that China's aggressive reaction to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases could further dampen sentiment. The local share price index futures fell 0.1%. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% at 11,354.68 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Rio2 Provides Fenix Gold And Corporate Update
* RIO2 LTD - ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF ANDREW COX TO PRESIDENT & CEO. * RIO2 LTD - ALEX BLACK, CO'S CURRENT PRESIDENT & CEO, IS ASSUMING NEWLY CREATED ROLE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil turns positive in output rumours ahead of OPEC+ meeting
(Reuters) - Oil turned positive on Monday, recovering after falling to close to the lowest this year, as rumours of an OPEC+ production cut offset concerns about street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 48 cents, or...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: UK to fine tech companies that fail to remove self harm material
Britain's government intends to make it illegal to encourage others to harm themselves online and will fine social media companies that fail to remove such material, as part of a revamp of legislation governing online behaviour. Promoting suicide is already illegal, but Britain's digital, culture, media and sport ministry said in a statement that it now wanted to require social media firms to block a wider range of content.
kalkinemedia.com
In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond. More than a year after Washington, London and Canberra torpedoed a...
kalkinemedia.com
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post a loss of 17 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 28. * The Pasadena California-based company is expected to report a 31.8% increase in revenue to $50.444 million from $38.28 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 9 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is for a loss of 17 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is $79, above its last closing price of $29.40. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.65 -0.51 -0.68 Missed -34.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.08 0.41 Beat 606.2 Dec. 31 2021 -0.49 -0.45 -0.60 Missed -34.2 Sep. 30 2021 -0.28 -0.11 -0.61 Missed -478.4 Jun. -0.23 -0.20 -0.29 Missed -47 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.13 -0.26 Missed -98 Dec. 31 2020 0.03 0.12 -0.20 Missed -269.7 Sep. 30 2020 0.45 0.12 -0.48 Missed -512.5 This summary was machine generated November 25 at 21:16 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Anavex Life Sciences Corp <AVXL.O>: Losses of 18 cents announced for fourth quarter
28 November 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Anavex Life Sciences Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -18 cents per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -15 cents. Losses of -16 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -17 cents to -15 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -16 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.15 -0.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.14 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.15 -0.14 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.15 -0.15 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 02:30 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Fed's Williams sees no rate cuts until 2024
Nov 28 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Monday said that he believes the U.S. central bank will need to raise rates to a level sufficiently restrictive to push down on inflation, and keep them there for all of next year. "I do think we're...
kalkinemedia.com
OrganiGram Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in August - Earnings Summary
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.
kalkinemedia.com
Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative | Kalkine Media
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why EU is demanding rapid fix from US to green subsidy law?
European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products.The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the United States a world leader in the electric vehicle market at Europe's expense. It wants an exception to be made for EU products, as has already been agreed for Canadian and Mexican goods.
kalkinemedia.com
Semtech Corp <SMTC.O>: Profits of 63 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
28 November 2022 11:02 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Semtech Corp is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 63 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 63 cents to 64 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between None0.6 and None0.66 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy", seven "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.08 percent from 63 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 64 cents to a low of 63 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eleven analysts providing estimates is $50.88. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $175.44 million from $194.93 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between None170 million and None180 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 63 cents per share implies a loss of 14.57 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 74 cents per share. The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Capital Expenditures of None10.7 million.The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for gross profit margin between None65 and None66. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.85 0.87 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.76 0.80 Beat Jan. 31 2022 0.69 0.70 Beat Oct. 31 2021 0.72 0.74 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 11:02 a.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How Canadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits? | Kalkine Media
Top Canadian banks are expected to post a decline in fourth-quarter profits as choppy markets hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline dents income from investment banking, offsetting expected gains from business loans. The earnings reports, beginning Tuesday, cap off a tumultuous year that saw inflation reach decades-high levels and the Bank of Canada embark on a relentless monetary tightening campaign.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Neovasc Announces Progress On Cosira-II Clinical Trial
* UNDERTAKEN SEVERAL INITIATIVES TO FURTHER ACCELERATE ENROLLMENT IN TRIAL. * TRIAL HAS RECEIVED INVESTIGATIONAL TESTING AUTHORIZATION APPROVAL INCLUDING THREE INITIAL SITES APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists 2 utility stocks to watch in December
Revenue of The AES Corporation (AES) was over US$ 3.62 billion in Q3 FY22. The AES stock rose over 17 per cent YTD. The revenue of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) was US$ 722.62 million in Q4 FY22. Utilities are one of the major sectors in the US, that offers its...
kalkinemedia.com
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are BWX (ASX:BWX) shares on trading halt today?
BWX was supposed to begin trading on ASX today, followed by the release of its audited FY22 results today. However, the company has further delayed the release of the results. Beauty and wellness company BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) shared some significant updates related to its revenue recognition in FY21 and FY22. The stock has stopped trading on ASX in August due to some discrepancies over its FY21 and FY22 revenue recognition. BWX was expected to begin trading on ASX on 28 November 2022 onwards.
kalkinemedia.com
Dollar slips, while yuan slumps on COVID unrest in China
SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar weakened on Monday as investors weighed up the recent drop in U.S. government bond yields, while anti-government protests in China sent the yuan to a two-week low. Protests have flared across China and spread to several cities in the wake of an apartment fire that...
Comments / 0