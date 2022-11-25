Read full article on original website
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
Why is Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) in the news today?
Aurizon Holdings has delayed taking a call on the divestment of coal haulage business East Coast Rail. The company had informed during its Annual General Meeting that it would decide on the same in November. The company shared that work is still in progress, and now the decision is slated...
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
Kalkine : How Canadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits? | Kalkine Media
Top Canadian banks are expected to post a decline in fourth-quarter profits as choppy markets hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline dents income from investment banking, offsetting expected gains from business loans. The earnings reports, beginning Tuesday, cap off a tumultuous year that saw inflation reach decades-high levels and the Bank of Canada embark on a relentless monetary tightening campaign.
FYI Resources (ASX:FYI) makes significant strides at HPA project
Eyeing opportunities in rapidly developing high-tech product markets, FYI Resources (ASX:FYI) is forging ahead to become a producer of high purity alumina (HPA) The company is developing its project in partnership with Alcoa of Australia. Under its collaboration with EcoGraf, FYI is developing an innovative HPA-enhanced, high-density anode coating. Under...
Why is Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) making headlines today?
Rio Tinto has joined hands with PKKP to make Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation. Rio and PKKP have signed a remedy agreement regarding the destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia in 2020. Anglo-Australian multinational metals and mining firm Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO)...
Why are BWX (ASX:BWX) shares on trading halt today?
BWX was supposed to begin trading on ASX today, followed by the release of its audited FY22 results today. However, the company has further delayed the release of the results. Beauty and wellness company BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) shared some significant updates related to its revenue recognition in FY21 and FY22. The stock has stopped trading on ASX in August due to some discrepancies over its FY21 and FY22 revenue recognition. BWX was expected to begin trading on ASX on 28 November 2022 onwards.
Kalkine: ASX200 drops after setting new 100-day high | Pilbara and Calix execute JV agreement
The Australian share market traded on a negative note. The S&P/ASX200 was lower, dropping 0.25% to 7,241.60 after setting a new 100-day high. Paul Brown joins the board of Jindalee Resources. Pilbara Minerals and Calix execute a joint venture agreement. Watch out for this show for more updates.
Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative | Kalkine Media
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
DXN enters exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge | Kalkine Media
Way2VAT experiences a strong finish to the financial year. DXN Limited today announced that it has entered into an exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge Holdings. Mamba Exploration enters into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the rare-earth element rights over four exploration licences. Watch out this show for more updates.
Kalkine Media lists 5 under $50 dividend stocks to watch before 2023
Slate Grocery’s rental revenue was US$ 48.4 million in Q3 2022. In Q3 2022, Northland Power’s sales were C$ 555.85 million. Cenovus Energy’s net earnings in Q3 2022 were C$ 1,609 million. Dividend stocks are companies that offer dividends to investors from the profits they generate. The...
Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) nosedives 17%; here's why
Collins Foods has reported a statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of AU$11 million for the half year ended 16 October 2022. The NPAT has fallen from the AU$26.4 million reported in the prior corresponding period. Revenue increased 15% to AU$614.3 million for the period. The KFC and Taco Bell...
BRIEF-Lucara Announces Operating Guidance For 2023
* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP SEES 2023 DIAMOND REVENUE FROM KAROWE MINE $200 MILLION TO $230 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
What’s up with Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares?
Shares of Fortescue were trading in the green today, up 0.316% as of 10:35 AM AEDT, 28 November. Fortescue has recently published its 2022 AGM and Q1 FY23 results. The company moved its current CFO to the board of FFI on 23 November. Shares of Fortescue were trading in the...
OrganiGram Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in August - Earnings Summary
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.
BRIEF-Jade Power Trust Says David Barclay, A Director Of Administrator, Has Been Appointed As CEO Of Administrator
* JADE POWER TRUST - DAVID BARCLAY, A DIRECTOR OF ADMINISTRATOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ADMINISTRATOR. * JADE POWER ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES AND FILING OF Q3 2022 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. * JADE POWER TRUST- J. COLTER EADIE, CEO OF ADMINISTRATOR, AND RAVI SOOD, CHAIRMAN...
BRIEF-Elixinol Wellness Says Proposed Acquisition Of The Sustainable Nutrition Group
* GROUP IS ANTICIPATED TO BENEFIT FROM POTENTIAL ANNUALISED COST SAVINGS AND IDENTIFIED SYNERGIES OF UP TO A$6.6 MILLION. * TSN BOARD HAS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED THAT ALL TSN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF SHARE SCHEME. * WILL ALSO PROVIDE LOAN FUNDING OF UP TO A$2 MILLION TO TSN'S OPERATING UNIT...
UK to launch new billion pound home insulation programme | Kalkine Media
Britain's government intends to make 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of public funding available for home insulation projects from early next year, widening access to assistance that was previously only available to poorer households. The government said the proposed scheme would run from early 2023 until March 2026 and would help meet a recent target to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp <AVXL.O>: Losses of 18 cents announced for fourth quarter
28 November 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Anavex Life Sciences Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -18 cents per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -15 cents. Losses of -16 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -17 cents to -15 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -16 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.15 -0.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.14 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.15 -0.14 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.15 -0.15 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 02:30 p.m.
BRIEF-Alamos Gold Reports Fatality At Its Young-Davidson Mine
* ANNOUNCE DEATH OF AN EMPLOYEE FOLLOWING AN ACCIDENT UNDERGROUND AT YOUNG-DAVIDSON MINE THIS AFTERNOON. * ALAMOS IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES AND WILL BE CONDUCTING AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
