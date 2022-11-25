28 November 2022 02:30 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Anavex Life Sciences Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -18 cents per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -15 cents. Losses of -16 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -17 cents to -15 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -16 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year,​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.15​ -0.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.14 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.15 -0.14 Beat​ Sep. 30 2021 -0.15 -0.15 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 02:30 p.m.

1 DAY AGO